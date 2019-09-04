Sachdev looks a threat in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) QUINTAY and (3) HAPPY WANDERER have solid form over track and trip and should be prominent.

(4) ALASKAN NIGHT and (13) PEACEFUL DAY filled the runner-up berth on debut and would have come on since, so either could go one better.

(10) KILINDINI and (9) GOLDEN DUCAT could produce something. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) CYBER BLOSSOM bounced back to form last time after a break and will have more to offer. Should win this.

(2) ALL ABOUT SOPHIA was behind that rival but could turn the tables.

(3) TWICE AS ZIPPY and likely improver (12) PHIL'S DANCER ought to have a say in the outcome, although newcomers (4) CONTENTED QUEEN and (15) TIVOLI GARDENS could make it interesting. Watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) IMPERIAL RAGE was going the right way before a rest and should have a say if fit on his return.

However, riding arrangements suggest well-related stable companion (5) VERATRUM, who is improving and could have more to offer over this trip, is preferred.

(3) MORSE and (4) LASATA have been performing consistently and should be competitive too.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) KHOPESH has improved with every outing but is becoming costly to follow. He should be competitive in this line-up returning from a break.

(10) BLACK KNAP caught the eye on debut when staying on strongly over a shorter trip. He would have come on since.

(2) YOSMA and (6) DOUBLE CROWN appear best of the rest.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) DARK CRYSTAL confirmed the promise of her debut when beating (5) ATHALIA (on debut) next time out. The latter has won both starts since and is likely to pose more of a threat.

(6) STELLA'S STORY and (9) FLEECED aren't without ability and could have roles to play too.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(10) SACHDEV and (8) PSYCHEDELIC are both likely to improve, though jockey bookings suggest the former (debut winner) is the pick of the Snaith runners.

(13) MOON ROCK and (4) READY TO RUMBLE were also successful over track and trip last time and can get a look in again.

RACE 7 ( 1,600M)

(4) CANE LIME 'N SODA made a mockery of the opposition when winning over the course and distance last time, while (6) BAYBERRY was workmanlike in accounting for a useful field of maiden rivals at his most recent outing. Both should run well.

(5) BAG OF TRICKS is a danger over this distance and judging by last start, is worth consideration.