Sacred Arrow should be on the mark in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) ALSFLAMINGBEAUTY finished ahead of (16) WHAT A RED last time but both can improve to feature.

(2) HELENIKA showed promise on debut a year ago and should improve if not in need of the outing.

(11) LOUISA MAY was well-supported last time after a promising debut and she could make amends reverting to this trip.

Watch the betting on newcomers (8) CAPTAIN'S LEGACY, (10) EMMA LEIGH and (13) SNAPSCAN.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(13) NORTHERN SPY had (2) GIMMETHERAIN comfortably behind last time and, while both should improve over the extra 200m, the latter has been crying out for the trip so could turn the tables.

(3) QUICK STAR, (5) DUBULA and (10) CAPTAIN'S SALUTE have shown enough to be competitive but have wide draws to overcome.

(9) NATURALIST and (12) NEXUS can improve to feature and could be considered for those novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) FLUTTERING and (15) MADONNA will not be maidens for much longer but this trip looks more likely to benefit the former. Her market rival will need further in time to be seen at her best but should be competitive nonetheless.

(3) YOLTA (fitness) and (4) AU REVOIR (draw) have shown useful ability so could make their presence felt.

Watch newcomer (7) CRIMEA.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) FRONT AND CENTRE has been impressing and should be up to this test carrying more than last time. She should relish further with time.

(7) TRAVEL IN STYLE carries just 52kg -7kg less than the former and could give her work to do. She is also doing well.

(5) STRAWBERRY FIRE was not far off in a stiffer contest last.

(4) LANARK is capable and could pick up some minor money.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) SACRED ARROW had his second try in a feature and improved on his previous effort. He can finally go close at this venue. Hard to beat.

(2) LOVE HAPPENS looked dangerous after rest last time. He has the best of the draw and if not minding the drop in trip should go close.

(6) PROVOCATEUR was unlucky not to hold off "war horse" Zeb last time. He has his first try at this course.

(3) ORAKAL is a fair sort.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) CAPOEIRA bumped a smart sort and potential Guineas contender last time. He should find this an easier task and could have more to offer over the extra 200m.

(1) STREETFIGHTING MAN finished close-up in a better race last time and should be competitive again.

(2) NORTHEN ROUTE could have a say if effective over this trip.

(6) PERFECT SUMMER and hard-knocker (8) SIBERIAN HUSKY must be repected.