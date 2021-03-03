Sacred Croix can defy topweight

When putting together that four-bagger in early 2019, Sacred Croix came to the notice of racegoers.

They marked him down as a good horse to follow and wondered just how good he could be.

They watched and wagered on him when he played second fiddle to What's New in both the Silver Bowl and the Stewards' Cup that year.

And they expected him to have a stellar 2020 season.

However, it wasn't to be. Sacred Croix seemed flat and could not replicate the success of the season before. Still, they kept the faith and Sacred Croix rewarded their patience with back-to-back wins.

For the record, those were his first two runs in the new season.

Both were convincing wins which must have warmed the heart of trainer Mark Walker and Sacred Croix's owners, the Remarkable Stable.

The trainer has picked a nice race for the six-time winner. Come Saturday, he will wear the No. 1 saddlecloth as he leads the field out in the race of the afternoon - that test over the mile.

After having had to settle for three runner-up spots at the last meeting, Walker - who has entered a power-packed team of 19 for Saturday's action - will be hoping to break that sequence. One of those who could do it for him is Sacred Croix.

The son of Savabeel was on the training track yesterday morning and, with apprentice Jerlyn Seow in the saddle, he ran 600m in 37.1sec.

Seow, who has come close but is still searching for the first winner of her career, was a busy woman.

She also partnered Time Lord for his morning hit-out - bringing him home in a swift 35.5sec.

But it was all about Sacred Croix.

Really, just how good is he?

Will we see him challenging for the big prizes this season?

Indications certainly point that way.

After all, he won his last two starts in fine fashion.

Sure, he had the luxury of carrying just 47.5kg - helped along by Hakim Kamaruddin's 3kg claim - when winning that Class 1 race on Feb 13.

But he's a strappy fella who has won races while lugging 57.5kg, 58kg and 58.5kg.

He should, quite easily, make light of the 57kg on Saturday.

Who knows, should Walker decide to give the seat to an apprentice like Hakim or Seow, we will be looking at significant weight relief.

What about Time Lord? Don't rule him out.

Last time out, on Feb 20, he defied topweight of 58kg to romp home in a Class 3 race over 1,600m.

An out-and-out stayer who has won up to 2,000m, Time Lord looks well-placed at the weights - getting in at 53.5kg.

If anything, that light weight should offset the fact that he is taking on Class 2 rivals.

Always comfortable in the company of Class 3 horses, he could be tested in Class 2.

That's territory he hasn't yet conquered but don't let that hold you back when you are at the betting window. Time Lord is in form and, come Saturday, Walker will have him turned out like an afternoon delight.