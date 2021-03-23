Sacred Croix on a roll

Sacred Croix (No. 4) beating Sincerely (No. 9) for his third win from four starts after resuming from a brief spell.

Sacred Croix continued his run of good form, after resuming from a beneficial near two-month break, with his third win from four comeback starts at Kranji on Saturday.

His three victories - all ridden by boom apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin - took his winning record to seven from 25 starts. He took his prize money to about $420,000.

In his other comeback run, he finished a pleasing third with first-season rookie Jerlyn Seow astride.

The best bet of The New Paper racing editor Tan Thean Loon, Sacred Croix jumped as the even-money favourite in the day's main event - the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over 1,600m on turf.

Kept slightly further back than midfield early, the Mark Walker-trained and Remarkable Stable-owned six-year-old came with a top run, including angling out behind the heels of one of the front horses, to score by a head from Sincerely.

He clocked a smart 1min 34.76sec.

Preditor was third, with Walker's Mr Clint finishing an eye-catching fourth.

Walker was obviously delighted the former Raffles Racing Stable's galloper has found his mojo again.

But he was not keen on making him a Group 1 Kranji Mile contender on May 22.

"I don't think Sacred Croix is a Kranji Mile horse, as it's run at set weights. He's not a weight-for-age horse," said the three-time Singapore champion.

"Today, he had only 51kg on his back. But, in a race like the Kranji Mile, he'll have to carry 58kg. On the other hand, I was very happy with Mr Clint's run. He's on target for the Kranji Mile."

Mr Clint won the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup in 2019, when trained by Lee Freedman.

Sacred Croix finished a nice fifth. He contested the premier classic again last November but ran 11th behind Big Hearted in the 2,000m feature.

He went for a break after that.

Hakim again deserves the credit for steering Sacred Croix to victory on Saturday.

The favourite's backers must have had anxious moments when the New Zealand-bred settled in the last few from the start, plodding about 10 lengths from the pace, set by 2019 Raffles Cup winner Makanani.

But, well ridden by Hakim, the even-money favourite began to give his despairing backers new hope when he was switched for an outside run at the 300m mark.

He even shifted out abruptly to dodge the weakening 2019 Horse of the Year I'm Incredible (Vlad Duric). It earned him a warning from the stipendiary stewards for the sharp move.

With his momentum at full throttle, Sacred Croix got up to win handsomely.

"He won another nice race. But, to be honest, I was worried about the track. He's not the same horse when there's a bit of rain," said Walker.

"He just needs a really firm track, but Hakim rode him very well and he flew in late. He had to get to work early as the leader was so far in front."

Hakim knew he was outpaced early, hence scrubbing him up early, but was confident his mount had the turn of foot to still catch up.

"I wanted to follow a horse, but they were going too fast. As it's a 1,600m and a longer distance, I had to push him early to stay in touch," he said.

"When Duric's horse came across, I had no room. I was very lucky I got a clear run in the end."

With that 18th win for the season, Hakim is sitting on top of the overall jockeys' table, nine ahead of Frenchmen Marc Lerner and Louis-Philippe Beuzelin.