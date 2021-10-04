Sacred Judgement makes it four in a row

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow is all smiles aboard Sacred Judgement. As she has ridden 10 winners, she has lost 1kg of her claim, to 3kg.

Sacred Judgement (No. 1) racing past Royalty for his fourth straight win at Kranji on Saturday.

Sacred Judgement is one of the most improved horses at Kranji.

The Mark Walker-trained and Remarkable Stable-owned six-year-old Australian-bred has certainly hit form from the second half of this campaign.

Saturday's victory in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 event over 1,400m on turf was his fourth in succession. His three earlier successes - also in the same class - were on Aug 8 , Aug 22 (both over 1,200m) and Sept 18 (1,400m).

Before his quartet of wins, the bay gelding had four seconds and two thirds from 15 starts.

He has earned $134,550 in prize money.

He came with a good record - two wins from four starts in New Zealand.

But he just could not break the duck until Aug 8. He had gone close many times since his debut third on Jan 10 last year.

Walker revealed that his charge , who was initially raced by Raffles Racing Stable, had some feet issues which has since been fixed.

"Sacred Judgement had some feet problems but they seem to have come good. He has hit a purple patch of form," said the three-time Singapore champion.

"He's in such a good form, I will just keep running him. I'll probably find a Class 3 race for him next."

Sacred Judgement was first-season apprentice jockey Jerlyn's Seow's 10th victory.

This means she has lost 1kg of her 4kg allowance. But the way she is progressing suggests that the support and winners will keep rolling even with a 3kg claim.

Although this is her first year, she has been cool and collected in the saddle. This was demonstrated in her handling of Sacred Judgement.

She jumped her mount out of the gates beautifully from Gate 3. Royalty, drawn on the outside of her, kicked ahead to lead.

Seow sat pretty just behind. She was unperturbed when Sun Palace and Mandrake overtook her on her outside.

She made her move only on straightening and had taken her mount to eyeball the leader at the 350m mark.

A few shakes and a tap of the whip were enough to see her sail ahead and beat Royalty by 3/4 lengths in 1min 24.09sec.

"Jerlyn rode him well. She loses 1kg of claim after that as she was at her 10th win," said Walker. "Three kilos are still good. She has really made rapid progress in the last three months."

Sacred Judgement was the second leg of a double for Walker, who also took the $20,000 Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,200m with King Arthur (Rizuan Shafiq).

The two winners have stretched his season's tally to 57, seven clear of reigning champion trainer Michael Clements, who sent out only one runner on Saturday, the last race third-placed Shepherd's Hymn.