Sacred Night will be hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) CREME DE MENTHE ran well when racing handy last time and is bred to enjoy the extra, so must be considered.

(2) GO SNOW GIRL GO improved with experience last time and could have more to offer over this trip.

(3) GREEN SAVANNAH and (4) HAPPY GIRL should improve over the extra distance.

(8) RIVER INN has run well in older company and should fare better.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) NEGMA has form and experience to be competitive.

(4) CELESTIAL STORM was second over this trip on debut so should be a factor.

(8) WINTER FIVE has finished second with blinkers on and should be in the mix.

(5) MARGRETHE and (7) VODKA LIME have form and will improve.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(9) SACRED NIGHT stayed on well over the shorter trip, suggesting that he would have more to offer over this trip.

(10) SEATTLE FORCE ran with promise on debut.

(1) BLACK INDY and (4) GIMME PEACE will provide stiff opposition.

(2) CARLAS MAMBO flopped in blinkers last time but can be forgiven that effort.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) BLUE ROLLER vs (6) BLACK SAIL. The former has finished second in each of his three starts and behind a useful sort on every occasion. He has scope for improvement and good draw. However, he may have to watch out for the improving Black Sail who could have his measure if building on a solid last start when a close-up second over this trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) FASHION FORCE is overdue a maiden win and should fight out the finish from an inside draw. Blinkers will be back on and that will be a plus.

(7) PACIFISTA was on debut when finishing behind (3) FLOWER OF CARMEL over a shorter trip. She ought to improve over this trip and with that experience, so could pose the biggest threat.

(6) OVER YOU and (5) ETERNAL NIGHT have earning potential.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) ROYAL CHIAN was collared late over 1,200m recently but over the shorter 1,000m may prove too nippy for this lot.

(2) CHINA WOLF was a recent maiden winner and she has more to do on handicap debut but gets 4kg off again and can make her presence felt.

(1) ESPRESSIVO is also better suited 1,000m.

(3) CAPAILL and (7) REBEL'S BURST are capable of getting a look in. They look definite candidates for those novelty bets.