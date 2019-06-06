Sacred Rebel in good order

Forget that last run of Sacred Rebel.

He was probably done in by the turf track. Watch him when he next races on the Poly.

The strapping chestnut was in his element at the trials on Tuesday morning.

Although he won that 1,000m hit-out in a rather mediocre 62.57sec, the manner in which he ran the trip was encouraging.

Jumping well and leading the field on settling, jockey Benny Woodworth got him to drop back when they made that first turn on the far side.

So, there he sat in second spot, as Sunny Boy showed the way to the top of the straight.

Two hundred metres to travel and Sacred Rebel was still on a snug hold. Then, with 100m to go, Woodworth turned on the power. On cue, Sacred Rebel did what he had to do.

He charged to the front and undid all the good work done by Sunny Boy. The margin of victory was just a head, with a shorthead separating Sunny Boy from third-placed Bejewelled.

But it was, nevertheless, a good win.

If anything, it told us that Sacred Rebel was in the same vein of form which, just two months ago, saw him to two fine wins on the Poly.

Prepared for the races by Mark Walker, the handsome four-year-old is still learning the ropes.

By all standards, that last start was a disaster but you could be doing yourself a favour by sticking with him. He's good for a few more wins - preferably in Class 3 and over the Poly.

Also catching the eye was Amazing Man.

He, too, was doing his best work late and he could be worth keeping an eye on next start.

Ridden by apprentice Yusoff Fadzli, he was going better than the rest and he eventually went to the post a neck winner in 61.01sec.

From Saimee Jumaat's yard, Amazing Man hasn't been all that amazing.

His last win was in November 2017 but, to his credit, in the time that he has been winless, he has finished second four times.

He's not done yet and, down where he is with his 51-rating, he could damage to some egos.