Saifudin, Yusoff suspended for careless riding

Jockey Saifudin Ismail and apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli have been suspended for one Singapore race day each for careless riding.

Both will miss this Sunday's Kranji meeting.

Saifudin, who rode a double on Saturday with Happy Friday and Blue Chip, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding on his Race 6 winner.

Near the 1,750m mark, he permitted his mount Blue Chip to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Tony's Love, who checked.

Yusoff's suspension was over his handling of Eastiger in Race 1 on June 12.

He initially pleaded not guilty but it was amended to guilty on his behalf by his master, trainer Donna Logan.

The Kranji Mile-winning trainer had sought an adjournment to allow her to seek advice regarding the matter.

Yusoff permitted his mount to shift inwards passing the 750m mark, when insufficiently clear, leaving insufficient racing room for Great Hero, From the Navy and Show Thunder.

It resulted in From The Navy being checked and Show Thunder being crowded.