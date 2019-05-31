Saifudin's appeal allowed by stewards

Jockey I Saifudin has had his appeal over his handling of Mr David - which resulted in a three-month suspension - upheld.

He was, however, issued a formal warning that he should ensure to ride his mounts in a manner which does not leave him open for query.

His deposit was refunded.

His appeal was heard on Wednesday.

After considering all of the evidence together with submissions from Saifudin, assisted by trainer J O'Hara and the shief stipendiary steward, the appeal panel allowed his appeal.

The stewards had earlier found Saifudin guilty of failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards in Race 3 on March 29. MrDavid finished seventh in the race, won by Athletica.

He was given a three-month suspension - from April 20 to July 19 - but he filed an appeal.