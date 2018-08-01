Saimee the dream maker

New recruits: Nizar Mohammad (left) and Yusoff Fadzli are licensed to ride at Kranji from today.

Saimee Jumaat is now a successful trainer of racehorses but the former Singapore champion jockey has always wanted to help kickstart the next generation of jockeys.

Even before he obtained his trainer's licence last year, he had already opened his doors to comeback kid Noh Senari and helped him resurrect his flagging career.

Last week, two new rookies were unveiled - Yusoff Fadzli and Nizar Mohammad. You guessed it, both are indentured to Saimee.

"I checked with the MRA (Malayan Racing Association) and there is no cap on the number of apprentice jockeys a trainer can have here," said Saimee.

"I actually have two more track riders waiting in the wings. They want to become jockeys, too, and if all goes well, I may have five apprentice jockeys one day!"

MENTOR APPEAL

The eight-time Singapore champion jockey laughed off the idea he has opened a jockey's academy but his background as a jockey probably gave him that mentor appeal to jockey wannabes.

"I like to give those kids a chance. It's my way of giving back to an industry that has given me so much," said Saimee.

"They help me out with trackwork, and some of them aspire to become jockeys. If they work hard, show the right attitude and show they have earned it, I would then apply for them."

That was exactly what he did for Nizar and Yusoff.

"Over time, I've watched the way they have progressed, and thought it was the right time for them to have a shot at a jockey's licence," he said.

"It's tough for apprentice jockeys, but I'm just doing my part as their master. Support them and help them get a licence, that's all I can do, the rest is up to them."

Saimee believes that both can ride and have the right qualities. As for the pair, they cannot wait to get down to the business of race riding.

Penang-born Yusoff, 29, may know what it is like. He has already ridden 89 times for two winners in his native Malaysia, but the Singapore chapter will feel like starting all ovwer again.

"I come from a racing family. My father was a syce, and I have two brothers who are syces," said Yusoff, who rode his first winner in Aug 3, 2013.

Nizar, 32, on the other hand, has no relatives or friends remotely involved in racing. It was during the Singaporean's National Service days as a fireman that he was "talent-spotted".

LUCKY BREAK

"One NS officer told me I had the right size to become a jockey. Next thing I know I signed up with the STAR (Singapore Training Academy for Racing) track rider programme in 2010," said Nizar who weighs 50kg.

Previously a track rider for trainers Theo Kieser and Patrick Shaw, Nizar was grateful he finally got his lucky break with Saimee.

"Trackwork and races are two different worlds, but Saimee has been very helpful since I joined him last year. I hope I can ride my first winner very soon," he said.