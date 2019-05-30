Saimee's Archie looks special

What's in a name? Not much. Unless, of course, you happen to be psychic - like, I suspect, trainer Saimee Jumaat.

What sort of crystal ball did he peer into when late last year he decided to name his unraced horse Archie?

Back then, it reminded me of a fat, old uncle belching and burping in front of the telly.

Not now. Not never. Not since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their first-born Archie, the name has been rolling, like honey, off the tongues of royal watchers.

Okay, don't ask the Ah Bengs if they know who is Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. They won't have a clue. But, sure as ever, they must remember Archie the chestnut racehorse.

He would have rewarded a handful of them with a pretty packet when he won at his last start when sent off at roughie odds of $176.

That day in early-May Archie charged home from near last to beat Gingerman in a Class 5 contest over the 1,400m.

It was his sixth race start and the win came exactly three days before "Archie" would become a household name worldwide and seventh in line to the British throne.

Well, Saimee's Archie still hasn't inherited any royal trappings but, sure as ever, he's no slouch.

The son of Golden Archer - which isn't Meghan's pet name for Harry - was at the trials on Tuesday morning and I thought he did real well when running second behind I Am Beautiful in the last of six hit-outs that day.

Ridden by John Powell, Archie the chestnut gelding, was quickly slotted into fourth spot and away from the hustle and bustle up front where Hero King (Daniel Moor), Pacific Dragon (Troy See) and eventual winner I Am Beautiful, the mount of Joseph Azzopardi, were going hell for leather.

Powell had Archie in third spot at the 200m mark. Hero King and Pacific Dragon were waving the white flag when I Am Beautiful stole the lead.

But no sooner had Azzopardi put away his whip that Powell - still three lengths off the lead - charged home on Archie.

He failed by a shorthead to catch the winner but, to my mind, he was travelling better than anything else in that field of seven.

Yes, our Archie may have had humble beginnings but if he continues to progress - like I reckon he will - he could soon become something special.

Another one who caught the eye on that Tuesday morning was Sacred Croix.

Then again, he needs no introduction. He has gone through the ranks winning his last four races in good style.

Indeed, last time out, he defied promotion to Class 3 when beating the talented Richbourg over the mile. His other wins were over the 1,200m and 1,400m.

Well, it seems Sacred Croix's getting even better these days and his trial on Tuesday, when he came home full of running to win the 1,000m dash by over two lengths on a tight hold, was a preview of what we can expect of him the next time trainer Mark Walker decides to send him to the races.