Saint Michael is hard to catch

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) LEAGUE OF HER OWN and (2) SHE'S SO SASSI won their first race at Flamingo Park. The former went on to follow up and is on a hat-trick. However, the jury is out on the strength of their opponents.

Any support for debutantes needs to be taken serious, especially (7) MAWSOOL.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) SPARKLING GOLD finished just ahead of (8) SENORITA AMOR last time out with (4) SEA OF ROSES close behind. They shouldn't be far apart again.

However, they will all have to beat (1) UPSKILLED, who comes off a rest after not striding out last start.

(5) KINDAVAR, (2) GREAT PROSPERITY and (16) ROOIDUIN could get into the frame.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) SAINT MICHAEL, with top jockey Lyle Hewitson aboard, should prove hard to catch in this field.

(1) PEARL OF SIBERIA has finished third in his last four runs and could step up.

(11) COUNTRY SQUIRE ran an improved race last time out and can improve more.

(13) SPLAT THE CAT, his stablemate, sports blinkers for the first time and could do better.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) EXCELLENT AL has been threatening and could get his just reward.

(10) BARISTA has found some support in both starts. He comes off a rest and could feature fresh.

Watch for improvement from (16) PETRONI VINI, who races as a gelding now after a rest.

(2) COLONEL CARAMEL appears held on form but could take home a cheque.

First-timer (12) FIRED UP could win.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

On their meeting behind Epic Dream, (11) JACKPOT JEWEL could have the measure of (4) SETABLAZE and (1) GIMME THE FIRE, who is improving steadily.

(3) TINTAGEL showed improvement with blinkers and shouldn't be far off.

(13) PADDY'S LEGACY should be thereabouts.

(15) VARSITY BOURBON races as a gelding for the first time after a rest.Watch his tote.

(2) KNIGHT OWL can earn.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(4) WARRIOR'S REST runs best when dictating the pace and the blinkers helped him accomplish this. He could go in again.

(2) DANZA is honest and should give another top performance.

(5) MORNING CATCH is holding form and shouldn't be far off them.

(7) DAN THE LAD can never be ignored.

(3) SHUKAMISA and (6) KINGS ARCHER could pull it off.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) SHEZAHOTTI deserves her victory and won't have an easier chance to win.

(3) MY ELUSIVE forms a strong back-up and could get close.

(2) MERENGUE showed marked improvement when just behind (6) ONE DOLLAR MASSAGE has had enough chances.

(4) I'M THE ONE, (9) SUMOLL and (8) THE BEE'S KNEES could make up quartets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(4) ORAVAR could take this easily if he can settle down.

(5) TALKTOTHESTARS has claims if returns to his best.

(3) WHORLY WHORLY has a chance if he holds on to latest form.

(6) SCOOP is fast and could win if he goes on with it.

(7) BOATSWAIN could win if ready after a rest.

(9) VARDO cannot be ignored if he produces early form.

(11) SUGOI has a shout if he breathes easy.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) PINNACLE PEAK won fluently after a rest and gives (4) EXQUISITE TOUCH only 1.5kg for 3.5 lengths, so should go on with it.

(7) MARDI GRAS showed determination with blinkers last start and should be thereabouts.

(10) ALL AT ONCE comes off franked form and could blow them away with a handy weight.