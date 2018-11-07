Sakura can win first-up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) WHO KNOWS makes her local debut and, if not in need of the run, she should go close to winning. The race conditions suit her. One of the better bets on the programme.

(2) OVER YOU was narrowly beaten on her local debut and can go one better this time. Can be coupled with Who Knows on the forecast tote.

(3) EESHARA is unreliable but is quite capable of earning some money. Must be considered when planning those novelty bets.

Trainer Gavin Smith has three entrants and perhaps (6) HALLO ROSIE, with jockey Muzi Yeni aboard, could improve and can be considered.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(1) PLANO was probably outclassed last time out but could do a lot better in a race like this. A great winning chance.

(2) IT IS WRITTEN needs a decent pace to run at them late and does have a winning chance if in the mood.

(3) FREE AGENT did not quicken last week but is capable of better.

(4) BORDER CONTROL has won two of three local starts and will be in this for a long way.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) LIMESTONE MASS has an earlier race to run and that outing needs to be looked at. If at his best, he can win this.

(2) ALL NIGHT LONG returns from a break and has run well on the Polytrack so must be considered. A win-place prospect.

(4) IN THE NAVY is also carded to run on Nov 2 and that run needs to be looked at before making any assessment.

So, for that matter, does (8) PIAZZA DEL CAMPO.

(6) MISTER NEWTON and (7) WHAT ELSE made appealing debuts and are capable of vast improvement.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) SAKURA makes his local debut and it does look a weak field, so do not be surprised if he is able to win. Certainly has the form to do so.

(2) SHALLCROSS has disappointed twice on this surface since making a pleasing local debut. Could be third-time lucky.

(3) FUJIN has now had 21 starts and still has yet to win but is the form horse of the race and deserves the utmost respect. Will certainly challenge the favourite.

(4) CONQUERING KING probably will not win but might place.

(5) STATE CAPTURE can win and should be tossed into those exotic bets.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) ROSSLYN CHAPEL continues to hold his form and could be in the shake-up once again. Wouldn't surprise if he wins this.

(3) GOLDEN SHAMROCK likes this track and distance and is not out of it. Can be coupled with Rosslyn Chapel on the forecast tote.

(4) WILD BRIER was touched off in the Listed Algoa Cup and could prove a bit better than his rivals if he reproduces that level of form.

(5) AMERICAN CAPTAIN ran on Nov 2, so it makes sense to assess that performance before making any betting decisions.

(6) IT'S MY WAY makes his local debut after returning from a break. One of the roughies with a chance.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) SUPER SOCKS is distance-suited and likes the Polytrack, so must be considered. Could sprint home ahead of the rest. Certainly one of the better bets of the day.

(3) VIA SACRA has been a bit disappointing this year but could return to form as she is now with trainer Alan Greeff. A lively prospect.

(4) CALLA LILY may have just needed her last run and she was not disgraced when finishing runner-up. She will be smarter on the Polytrack this time and should go close.

(6) ALDALFIERI might earn money.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(1) SCRIBO and (2) SAY NO MORE have been a bit disappointing of late and need to improve to win. Watch the betting before making any decision.

(3) THE HIGHWAY MAN ran really nicely last week in a decent race. That was on the turf but he has won this surface and could be a bit better than these rivals.

(4) LITTLE MO disappointed last time out but might place. Can be thrown into the mix when planning those novelty bets.

Stable companions (5) ALBRANDINO, (7) ADALBERTO and (8) AFRICAN MESSIAH can all get involved in what looks like a tough race to end proceedings.