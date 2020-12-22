Samurai Jack and Desert Pride should score again

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(9) VICTOR LAZLO won by 4½ lengths last Thursday. Should go close again if he lines up.

(1) GREAT ESTEEM ran fourth last start. Could feature.

(3) RAMPAGE, (7) DEANAGELO and (6) BLACK THORN could improve.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(7) KEEPINGTHEPEACE showed marked improvement after a rest. At peak. Should go close.

(1) INCOGNITO is back over a preferred distance. Could feature.

(6) LEGAL STAR improved after a rest. Could go on.

(8) ELECTRIC BOOTS ran below form in her last two starts. The addition of blinkers could lift her spirit.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) PACK LEADER never got into it over the 2,000m last start. Could resume winning ways back to a preferred trip.

(2) LADY OF STEEL is classy. If back to her best, she could run away with it.

(1) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS is in form. Could go in again.

(5) VASEEM needed his last run badly. Should have come on tremendously.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(5) CHENOPOD is improving. Finished ahead of (2) WISHONAIRE, who showed good improvement after a rest, and (7) IMMACULATE, who is now sporting blinkers.

(1) SHE'S A CRACKER improved with blinkers last time. Could go in.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) KAYLA'S DREAM is running well but gives weight to all.

(2) PIN UP was not disgraced in her post-maiden and had (10) PLUM FIELD, (7) MAZARI, (6) FLY NORTH and (5) LIVERPOOL LEGEND behind her.

(4) CURVATION was never far behind in recent races.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) SAMURAI JACK is having his peak run. Could chalk up his second win.

(1) CONVEXITY showed vast improvement when winning his second start. Could follow up.

(2) STORMY WINTER, (4) NUMBERNINETYNINE, (6) HEART OF A LEGEND, (8) IN THE GAME and (14) FANTASY FLOWER will fight out for the minor money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(7) DESERT PRIDE is on the up. Should complete a hat-trick.

(9) TULIP WAY needed her last run. Should have come on.

(5) FLAMING DUCHESS could get into the mix after a rest.

(4) AFTERNOON TEA ran a shocker last time, but is capable of a lot better.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(14) FEATHER THE NEST drops in trip and could finish strongly.

(7) MAY QUEEN is running well.

(1) MASTER ULETIDE, has a chance after meeting a strong field last time over a longer trip.

(2) STARFLASH (won last start) and (4) CROWN GUARDIAN (on hat-trick bid) are threats.