San Fermin to make it three in a row in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

2 PEARL OF SIBERIA finished 1½ lengths in front of 4 SUNBURST with 14 EASTERN HEALER a further half length adrift. The last mentioned was on debut and could make up the deficit.

4 SUNBURST should be cherry-ripe and could get a lot closer.

17 COSMIC MIST is a capable filly but cannot be relied on.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

20 TOWARDS THE SUN was quietly fancied on debut and despite showing inexperience ran on stoutly to get close in second. She rates as the one to beat.

18 STARLIGHT DANCER needs to make up four lengths on her but could get closer.

2 WITHOUT LIMITS was rested after pulling up lame last time and if problem free should be in the shake-up.

1 GREAT PROSPERITY showed marked improvement last time.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

8 SUPANOVA needs to make up over three lengths on 3 SEVENTH SON but the 2.5kg advantage could see him go close. But this is a tricky race.

4 HEYWOT is speedy and could keep it up.

12 PRINCE JORDAN has a chance if he gets to start.

14 MANX PARK ran well with Kabelo up and could repeat.

RACE 4 (1,100M)

8 BILLY SILVER impressed when winning his first run as a gelding. He meets stronger but could be up to it.

4 EXQUISITE TOUCH won't bow down. She is a top mare and will be thereabouts.

5 ARABIAN BEAT ran a close second after a rest and if confirms form should run close up.

1 PINNACLE PEAK was not himself last time and should do a lot better.

7 TANDAVA and 3 CHAMPAGNE HAZE could flash up late.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 SAN FERMIN has won both starts over this course and distance. He could keep an unbeaten record and complete a hat-trick.

1 DESERT RHYTHM needed his last outing and shouldn't be far behind.

9 REGAL GRADUATION is running consistently in the money and should feature.

4 PRETTY PENNY has ability but also problems. She could win on her day.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

3 EMPRESS VALLEY is running well and should contest the finish.

9 BEAUTIFUL SHAY is a noted frontrunner who never gives up and could keep going, however, 4 STAR HALO needed her run and could turn it around with her.

12 BLUE SAGE and 10 MUSETTE bear watching.

2 ANGELIC and 6 LONG POND could get into the mix. Must be considered for those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,700M)

2 WAITY KATIE should be at peak fitness and could resume her winning ways.

3 OSSETRA is never far back but appears a difficult ride.

6 MY DREAM CHASER was runner-up in her last three starts and could go one better.

7 KISSMEINMYDREAMS enjoyed the longer distance and if runs could feature.

4 ABELIE has scope but could need it.

5 SAND PRINCESS, 8 SERENDIPITY and 9 MOVIE AWARD could make quartets.