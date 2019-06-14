Santa Anita track to stay open despite more deaths

The owners of Santa Anita racetrack have rejected calls to suspend horse racing at the course, as the equine death toll rose to 29 after two more fatalities.

A statement from the Stronach Group said the track would remain open for the final seven days of the season, dismissing a call from the California Horse Racing Board to shutter the course after the latest deaths.

On Saturday, Formal Dude was euthanised after suffering a serious injury, while on Sunday three-year-old Truffalino collapsed after suffering an apparent heart attack as a heatwave baked the course.

The Stronach statement said the track would remain open as the racing industry continued to implement new safety measures, which they claimed had been effective since their introduction earlier this year.