Saragon is maturing and good to go

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) FARARANGA has been threatening and could get her just reward in this field from a good barrier position.

(11) LAS SALINAS lacked support on debut but wasn't disgraced and should come on heaps.

(8) HEAR THE TRUMPET needs to make up a few lengths on form.

(2) TIDAL TUSSLE tries the minimum trip for the first time.

(3) BANANA REPUBLIC drops down to 1000m.

RACE 2 (2,600M)

(2 )MANTRACKER finished three lengths ahead of (1) SMART DEAL and (3) KAMAKURA last time and all could enjoy the little extra.

(4) ELATHAN is improving nicely and should get closer.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(3) LORD SILVERIO looks to be headed for bigger things. He tackles a strong field here and could pass the test with honours.

(2) KILLUA CASTLE loves this course and distance and could get into the mix.

(1) TOP SHOT is holding form and should make his presence felt.

(5) SECRET CAPTAIN needs to put it in.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) STORMBORNE THUNDER was well backed to open her account last time but found one too good. She, however, finished a length in front of (4) LANA TURNER and two lengths in front of (3) DOREEN FALLS and should confirm.

(2) MILL CREEK disappointed last time and could do better.

(6) LALIA is running better and could take home a cheque.

(7) CHARITY QUEEN could make the frame.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(5) PRETTY BALLERINA could make a winning debut at this track. She finished 0.5 lengths in front of (3) NOCEUR last time.

(1) SPRING POETRY shouldn't be far back on collateral form.

(2) BARBIE DOLL is running well and shouldn't be far behind and on this (4) CURBSTONE SHUFFLE comes into the picture.

(8) MAMBO MODEL and (10) IL MONDO could earn.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) SHOGUN has good form and should enjoy this track.

(1) PUGET SOUND drops in trip but has found form and could go in again.

(2) DIAMOND DANCER was given time after pulling up lame but is reported well and in with a chance.

(5) SILVER PEG should be thereabouts again.

(6) D'ARRIVEE ran well below form last time and should do better. Can be tossed in for those exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(2) SARAGON is maturing nicely and despite a little shorter could follow up at this track.

(5) STRAWBERRY PAVLOVA won well after a rest and could double up.

(1) ROUGE ALLURE also enjoys this track and the 4kg allowance will help.

(3) TAMMANY HALL is back over the right course and distance and could get back on track.

(4) PILGRIM'S PROGRESS will be catching late.

(8) BEING FABULOUS can feature.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(5) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA loved this track and trip and could double up.

(4) AMANIKA is running close up and could chalk up a second victory.

(2) WAITY KATIE comes off a short rest but could resume winning ways.

(1) KIRKCONNEL LASS has a shout if in the right mood.

(3) ONAMISSION, (6) PEARL OF BAHRAIN and (9) BLACK BISCUIT could find form.