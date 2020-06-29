Saturday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 2 Double Take ($44-$13)
2nd 5 Shinealot ($10)
3rd 10 Great Smart ($19)
4th 7 Turf Brilliant
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (2-5) $19, (2-10) $36, (5-10) $30
Tierce $1,613
Trio $605
Quartet $8,890, ($9,609 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 9 Winston's Lad ($22-$9)
2nd 2 Bright Kid ($8)
3rd 11 Sumstreetsumwhere ($10)
4th 13 Farm Bumper
Forecast $26
Place Forecast (2-9) $9, (9-11) $12, (2-11) $13
Tierce $307
Trio $58
Quartet $4,547
RACE 3
1st 7 Angel Of My Eyes ($42-$10)
2nd 12 Hero Star ($10)
3rd 3 Mighty Valor ($5.10)
3rd 5 Rewarding Together ($6)
Forecast $63
Place Forecast (7-12) $17, (3-7) $3, (5-7) $7, (3-12) $3, (5-12) $6, (3-5) $2.50
Tierce (7-12-3) $189, (7-12-5) $356
Trio (3-7-12) $40, (5-7-12) $39
Quartet (7-12-3-5) $294, (7-12-5-3) $181
RACE 4
1st 6 E Star ($31-$11)
2nd 5 Smart Leader ($10)
3rd 10 Flying Bonus ($16)
4th 4 Temple Of Heaven
Forecast $33
Place Forecast (5-6) $11, (6-10) $24, (5-10) $22
Tierce $678
Trio $157
Quartet No winner ($2,238 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 3 Party Everyday ($12-$6)
2nd 6 Skyey Supreme ($43)
3rd 14 Lucky Win Win ($44)
4th 4 Righteous Mate
Forecast $89
Place Forecast (3-6) $28, (3-14) $30, (6-14) $217
Tierce $1,921
Trio $622
Quartet No winner ($5,646 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Heza Beauty ($19-$8)
2nd 4 Circuit Hassler ($7)
3rd 6 My Winner ($44)
4th 8 Smart Charade
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (3-6) $43, (4-6) $44 Tierce $653 Trio $129
Quartet $9,105 ($7,053 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 2 Beauty Happy ($44-$13)
2nd 3 Happy Sebring ($11)
3rd 1 Charity Go ($7)
4th 4 Generous Charity
Forecast $57
Place Forecast (2-3) $18, (1-2) $10, (1-3) $7
Tierce $320
Trio $45
Quartet $8,250, ($6,726 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 8 Touch Of Luck ($21-$8)
2nd 10 Sincere Boy ($33)
3rd 6 Racing Luck ($16)
4th 3 Ping Hai Treasure
Forecast $119
Place Forecast (8-10) $28, (6-8) $15, (6-10) $92
Tierce $2,000
Trio $449
Quartet No winner ($11,942 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 London Luckystar
RACE 9
1st 12 Alcari ($137-$39)
2nd 14 Joyful Heart ($7)
3rd 13 Great Treasure ($21)
4th 11 Chairman Lo
Forecast $185
Place Forecast (12-14) $56, (12-13) $112, (13-14) $25
Tierce $3,495
Trio $522
Quartet No winner ($19,402 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 12 Water Diviner ($221-$54)
2nd 4 Good Standing ($38)
3rd 14 Young Legend ($22)
4th 2 Mongolian King
Forecast $1,553
Place Forecast (4-12) $342, (12-14) $134, (4-14) $148
Tierce $45,164
Trio No winner ($7,212 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on July 1)
Quartet No winner ($36,294 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on July 1)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now