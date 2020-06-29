Saturday's Hong Kong results

RACE 1

1st 2 Double Take ($44-$13)

2nd 5 Shinealot ($10)

3rd 10 Great Smart ($19)

4th 7 Turf Brilliant

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (2-5) $19, (2-10) $36, (5-10) $30

Tierce $1,613

Trio $605

Quartet $8,890, ($9,609 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 9 Winston's Lad ($22-$9)

2nd 2 Bright Kid ($8)

3rd 11 Sumstreetsumwhere ($10)

4th 13 Farm Bumper

Forecast $26

Place Forecast (2-9) $9, (9-11) $12, (2-11) $13

Tierce $307

Trio $58

Quartet $4,547

RACE 3

1st 7 Angel Of My Eyes ($42-$10)

2nd 12 Hero Star ($10)

3rd 3 Mighty Valor ($5.10)

3rd 5 Rewarding Together ($6)

Forecast $63

Place Forecast (7-12) $17, (3-7) $3, (5-7) $7, (3-12) $3, (5-12) $6, (3-5) $2.50

Tierce (7-12-3) $189, (7-12-5) $356

Trio (3-7-12) $40, (5-7-12) $39

Quartet (7-12-3-5) $294, (7-12-5-3) $181

RACE 4

1st 6 E Star ($31-$11)

2nd 5 Smart Leader ($10)

3rd 10 Flying Bonus ($16)

4th 4 Temple Of Heaven

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (5-6) $11, (6-10) $24, (5-10) $22

Tierce $678

Trio $157

Quartet No winner ($2,238 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Party Everyday ($12-$6)

2nd 6 Skyey Supreme ($43)

3rd 14 Lucky Win Win ($44)

4th 4 Righteous Mate

Forecast $89

Place Forecast (3-6) $28, (3-14) $30, (6-14) $217

Tierce $1,921

Trio $622

Quartet No winner ($5,646 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Heza Beauty ($19-$8)

2nd 4 Circuit Hassler ($7)

3rd 6 My Winner ($44)

4th 8 Smart Charade

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (3-6) $43, (4-6) $44 Tierce $653 Trio $129

Quartet $9,105 ($7,053 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 2 Beauty Happy ($44-$13)

2nd 3 Happy Sebring ($11)

3rd 1 Charity Go ($7)

4th 4 Generous Charity

Forecast $57

Place Forecast (2-3) $18, (1-2) $10, (1-3) $7

Tierce $320

Trio $45

Quartet $8,250, ($6,726 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 8 Touch Of Luck ($21-$8)

2nd 10 Sincere Boy ($33)

3rd 6 Racing Luck ($16)

4th 3 Ping Hai Treasure

Forecast $119

Place Forecast (8-10) $28, (6-8) $15, (6-10) $92

Tierce $2,000

Trio $449

Quartet No winner ($11,942 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 London Luckystar

RACE 9

1st 12 Alcari ($137-$39)

2nd 14 Joyful Heart ($7)

3rd 13 Great Treasure ($21)

4th 11 Chairman Lo

Forecast $185

Place Forecast (12-14) $56, (12-13) $112, (13-14) $25

Tierce $3,495

Trio $522

Quartet No winner ($19,402 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 12 Water Diviner ($221-$54)

2nd 4 Good Standing ($38)

3rd 14 Young Legend ($22)

4th 2 Mongolian King

Forecast $1,553

Place Forecast (4-12) $342, (12-14) $134, (4-14) $148

Tierce $45,164

Trio No winner ($7,212 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on July 1)

Quartet No winner ($36,294 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on July 1)