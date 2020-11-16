Racing

Saturday's Hong Kong Results

Nov 16, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Happy Win Win ($48-$13)

2nd 9 Shanghai Dragon ($21)

3rd 12 Blazing Partners ($12)

4th 1 Circuit Number One

Forecast $139

Place forecast (4-9) $41, (4-12) $25, (9-12) $31

Tierce $1,832 Trio $365

Quartet No winner ($6,959 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 6 Forte ($25-$11)

2nd 4 United We Stand ($7)

3rd 3 Glenealy Generals ($20)

4th 9 Little Player

Forecast $18

Place forecast (4-6) $7, (3-6) $27, (3-4) $13

Tierce $331 Trio $63

Quartet $1,695

RACE 3

1st 5 Super Red Dragon ($52-$12)

2nd 7 Inno Legend ($7)

3rd 8 Breeze Of Spring ($8)

4th 11 Qipao Boss

Forecast $32

Place forecast (5-7) $10, (5-8) $12, (7-8) $6

Tierce $293 Trio $30

Quartet $1,004

RACE 4

1st 10 Diamond Rhyme ($36-$12)

2nd 5 Master Hero ($23)

3rd 4 So Awesome ($8)

4th 2 Ultimate Glory

Forecast $93

Place forecast (5-10) $36, (4-10) $12, (4-5) $27

Tierce $1,223

Trio $235

Quartet $3,640 ($4,378 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 6 Namjong Sings ($61-$16)

2nd 9 Cheerful Days ($6)

3rd 10 Stunning Impact ($9)

4th 12 Sun Of Makfi

Forecast $26

Place forecast (6-9) $10, (6-10) $19, (9-10) $6

Tierce $382

Trio $49

Quartet $6,184

RACE 6

1st 9 Casimiro ($39-$12)

2nd 10 All For St Paul's ($52)

3rd 5 Seaweed Fortune ($10)

4th 8 Bulletproof

Forecast $286

Place forecast (9-10) $85, (5-9) $16, (5-10) $53

Tierce $2,821 Trio $1,021

Quartet No winner ($4,584 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 3 Buddies ($58-$15)

2nd 7 Lucky Express ($6)

3rd 8 Super Wealthy ($9)

4th 4 Band Of Brothers

Forecast $30

Place forecast (3-7) $10, (3-8) $18, (7-8) $6

Tierce $397 Trio $66

Quartet $1,251

Scratching: 5 Star Shine

RACE 8

1st 11 Ping Hai Bravo ($111-$15)

2nd 12 Joyful Fortune ($5.10)

3rd 9 Flying Genius ($17)

4th 3 All For South

Forecast $16

Place forecast (11-12) $7, (9-11) $43, (9-12) $10

Tierce $1,077 Trio $53

Quartet $7,467

Scratching: 10 Pianillo

RACE 9

1st 5 Beauty Rush ($42-$14)

2nd 2 Invincible Missile ($17)

3rd 6 Circuit Three ($21)

4th 1 Thinkin' Big

Forecast $149 Place forecast (2-5) $38, (5-6) $43, (2-6) $55

Tierce $2,881

Trio $514

Quartet No winner ($4,178 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 12 Beauty Angel ($12-$6)

2nd 14 Natural Storm ($7)

3rd 1 Arrogant ($40)

4th 6 Tempest Express

Forecast $11

Place forecast (12-14) $5, (1-12) $29, (1-14) $44

Tierce $320 Trio $195

Quartet $2,947

