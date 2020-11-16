Saturday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Happy Win Win ($48-$13)
2nd 9 Shanghai Dragon ($21)
3rd 12 Blazing Partners ($12)
4th 1 Circuit Number One
Forecast $139
Place forecast (4-9) $41, (4-12) $25, (9-12) $31
Tierce $1,832 Trio $365
Quartet No winner ($6,959 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 6 Forte ($25-$11)
2nd 4 United We Stand ($7)
3rd 3 Glenealy Generals ($20)
4th 9 Little Player
Forecast $18
Place forecast (4-6) $7, (3-6) $27, (3-4) $13
Tierce $331 Trio $63
Quartet $1,695
RACE 3
1st 5 Super Red Dragon ($52-$12)
2nd 7 Inno Legend ($7)
3rd 8 Breeze Of Spring ($8)
4th 11 Qipao Boss
Forecast $32
Place forecast (5-7) $10, (5-8) $12, (7-8) $6
Tierce $293 Trio $30
Quartet $1,004
RACE 4
1st 10 Diamond Rhyme ($36-$12)
2nd 5 Master Hero ($23)
3rd 4 So Awesome ($8)
4th 2 Ultimate Glory
Forecast $93
Place forecast (5-10) $36, (4-10) $12, (4-5) $27
Tierce $1,223
Trio $235
Quartet $3,640 ($4,378 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 6 Namjong Sings ($61-$16)
2nd 9 Cheerful Days ($6)
3rd 10 Stunning Impact ($9)
4th 12 Sun Of Makfi
Forecast $26
Place forecast (6-9) $10, (6-10) $19, (9-10) $6
Tierce $382
Trio $49
Quartet $6,184
RACE 6
1st 9 Casimiro ($39-$12)
2nd 10 All For St Paul's ($52)
3rd 5 Seaweed Fortune ($10)
4th 8 Bulletproof
Forecast $286
Place forecast (9-10) $85, (5-9) $16, (5-10) $53
Tierce $2,821 Trio $1,021
Quartet No winner ($4,584 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 3 Buddies ($58-$15)
2nd 7 Lucky Express ($6)
3rd 8 Super Wealthy ($9)
4th 4 Band Of Brothers
Forecast $30
Place forecast (3-7) $10, (3-8) $18, (7-8) $6
Tierce $397 Trio $66
Quartet $1,251
Scratching: 5 Star Shine
RACE 8
1st 11 Ping Hai Bravo ($111-$15)
2nd 12 Joyful Fortune ($5.10)
3rd 9 Flying Genius ($17)
4th 3 All For South
Forecast $16
Place forecast (11-12) $7, (9-11) $43, (9-12) $10
Tierce $1,077 Trio $53
Quartet $7,467
Scratching: 10 Pianillo
RACE 9
1st 5 Beauty Rush ($42-$14)
2nd 2 Invincible Missile ($17)
3rd 6 Circuit Three ($21)
4th 1 Thinkin' Big
Forecast $149 Place forecast (2-5) $38, (5-6) $43, (2-6) $55
Tierce $2,881
Trio $514
Quartet No winner ($4,178 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 12 Beauty Angel ($12-$6)
2nd 14 Natural Storm ($7)
3rd 1 Arrogant ($40)
4th 6 Tempest Express
Forecast $11
Place forecast (12-14) $5, (1-12) $29, (1-14) $44
Tierce $320 Trio $195
Quartet $2,947
