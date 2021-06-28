Saturday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 13 Lucky Victor ($111-$31)

2nd 3 Ruby Stars ($24)

3rd 5 Ka Fortune ($11)

4th 1 California Legend

Forecast $263 Place forecast (3-13) $69, (5-13) $51, (3-5) $41

Tierce $5,783 Trio $589

Quartet No winner ($7,497 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 1 Blaze Warrior ($7-$5.10)

2nd 12 Smart Wongchoy ($6)

3rd 9 Treasure Of Field ($41)

4th 3 Good Beauty

Forecast $6 Place forecast (1-12) $3, (1-9) $22, (9-12) $41

Tierce $125 Trio $48

Quartet $1,441

RACE 3

1st 10 Fox Cheunger ($68-$22)

2nd 13 Blazing Partners ($7)

3rd 3 Superkin ($16)

4th 1 Seize The Spirit

Forecast $48 Place forecast (10-13) $15, (3-10) $41, (3-13) $13

Tierce $1,030 Trio $148

Quartet $2,437 ($1,602 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 7 Super Fast ($11-$6)

2nd 12 El Valiente ($17)

3rd 13 Dragon Commander ($11)

4th 8 Happy Win Win

Forecast $28 Place forecast (7-12) $11, (7-13) $6, (12-13) $20

Tierce $192 Trio $77

Quartet No winner ($6,918 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 13 Superbella ($38-$16)

2nd 10 Entrusted ($11)

3rd 8 Blastoise ($28)

4th 12 Murray's Partners

Forecast $47 Place forecast (10-13) $21, (8-13) $59, (8-10) $49

Tierce $2,075 Trio $1,138

Quartet No winner ($14,951 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Victory Scholars ($19-$7)

2nd 13 Brilliant China ($10)

3rd 3 Pure Legend ($14)

4th 1 Dragon Fortune

Forecast $23 Place forecast (2-13) $9, (2-3) $13, (3-13) $17

Tierce $300 Trio $69

Quartet $2,286

RACE 7

1st 12 True Legend ($65-$17)

2nd 3 So We Joy ($10)

3rd 4 Splendid Living ($72)

4th 2 Righteous Doctrine

Forecast $77 Place forecast (3-12) $23, (4-12) $132, (3-4) $118

Tierce $6,246 Trio $2,739

Quartet No winner ($5,477 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Beluga ($19-$8)

2nd 10 Leap Of Faith ($9)

3rd 7 Horsesain Bolt ($7)

4th 1 Invincible Missile

Forecast $25 Place forecast (2-10) $9, (2-7) $6, (7-10) $9

Tierce $91 Trio $15

Quartet $313

RACE 9

1st 7 Ima Single Man ($71-$15)

2nd 3 When You Believe ($12)

3rd 10 Drops Of God ($6)

4th 13 Kai Xin Dragon

Forecast $142 Place forecast (3-7) $34, (7-10) $10, (3-10) $7

Tierce $919 Trio $83 Quartet No winner ($9,879 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 10 Highly Proactive ($61-$15)

2nd 4 Shining Ace ($10)

3rd 14 All In Mind ($17)

4th 7 Wind N Grass

Forecast $116 Place forecast (4-10) $28, (10-14) $36, (4-14) $21 Tierce $2,266 Trio $560 Quartet No winner ($35,580 carried forward to the next HK meeting on July 1)

Scratching: 3 Naboo Attack