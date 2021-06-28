Racing

Saturday's Hong Kong Results

Jun 28, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 13 Lucky Victor ($111-$31)

2nd 3 Ruby Stars ($24)

3rd 5 Ka Fortune ($11)

4th 1 California Legend

Forecast $263 Place forecast (3-13) $69, (5-13) $51, (3-5) $41

Tierce $5,783 Trio $589

Clements’ caged Tiger roars from last to first in 3YO Sprint
Racing

Clements' caged Tiger roars from last to first in 3YO Sprint

Related Stories

Sunday's South Africa Results

Moreira keeps up momentum

Saturday's South Africa Results

Quartet No winner ($7,497 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 1 Blaze Warrior ($7-$5.10)

2nd 12 Smart Wongchoy ($6)

3rd 9 Treasure Of Field ($41)

4th 3 Good Beauty

Forecast $6 Place forecast (1-12) $3, (1-9) $22, (9-12) $41

Tierce $125 Trio $48

Quartet $1,441

RACE 3

1st 10 Fox Cheunger ($68-$22)

2nd 13 Blazing Partners ($7)

3rd 3 Superkin ($16)

4th 1 Seize The Spirit

Forecast $48 Place forecast (10-13) $15, (3-10) $41, (3-13) $13

Tierce $1,030 Trio $148

Quartet $2,437 ($1,602 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 7 Super Fast ($11-$6)

2nd 12 El Valiente ($17)

3rd 13 Dragon Commander ($11)

4th 8 Happy Win Win

Forecast $28 Place forecast (7-12) $11, (7-13) $6, (12-13) $20

Tierce $192 Trio $77

Quartet No winner ($6,918 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 13 Superbella ($38-$16)

2nd 10 Entrusted ($11)

3rd 8 Blastoise ($28)

4th 12 Murray's Partners

Forecast $47 Place forecast (10-13) $21, (8-13) $59, (8-10) $49

Tierce $2,075 Trio $1,138

Quartet No winner ($14,951 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Victory Scholars ($19-$7)

2nd 13 Brilliant China ($10)

3rd 3 Pure Legend ($14)

4th 1 Dragon Fortune

Forecast $23 Place forecast (2-13) $9, (2-3) $13, (3-13) $17

Tierce $300 Trio $69

Quartet $2,286

RACE 7

1st 12 True Legend ($65-$17)

2nd 3 So We Joy ($10)

3rd 4 Splendid Living ($72)

4th 2 Righteous Doctrine

Forecast $77 Place forecast (3-12) $23, (4-12) $132, (3-4) $118

Tierce $6,246 Trio $2,739

Quartet No winner ($5,477 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Beluga ($19-$8)

2nd 10 Leap Of Faith ($9)

3rd 7 Horsesain Bolt ($7)

4th 1 Invincible Missile

Forecast $25 Place forecast (2-10) $9, (2-7) $6, (7-10) $9

Tierce $91 Trio $15

Quartet $313

RACE 9

1st 7 Ima Single Man ($71-$15)

2nd 3 When You Believe ($12)

3rd 10 Drops Of God ($6)

4th 13 Kai Xin Dragon

Forecast $142 Place forecast (3-7) $34, (7-10) $10, (3-10) $7

Tierce $919 Trio $83 Quartet No winner ($9,879 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 10 Highly Proactive ($61-$15)

2nd 4 Shining Ace ($10)

3rd 14 All In Mind ($17)

4th 7 Wind N Grass

Forecast $116 Place forecast (4-10) $28, (10-14) $36, (4-14) $21 Tierce $2,266 Trio $560 Quartet No winner ($35,580 carried forward to the next HK meeting on July 1)

Scratching: 3 Naboo Attack

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING