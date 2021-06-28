Saturday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 13 Lucky Victor ($111-$31)
2nd 3 Ruby Stars ($24)
3rd 5 Ka Fortune ($11)
4th 1 California Legend
Forecast $263 Place forecast (3-13) $69, (5-13) $51, (3-5) $41
Tierce $5,783 Trio $589
Quartet No winner ($7,497 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 1 Blaze Warrior ($7-$5.10)
2nd 12 Smart Wongchoy ($6)
3rd 9 Treasure Of Field ($41)
4th 3 Good Beauty
Forecast $6 Place forecast (1-12) $3, (1-9) $22, (9-12) $41
Tierce $125 Trio $48
Quartet $1,441
RACE 3
1st 10 Fox Cheunger ($68-$22)
2nd 13 Blazing Partners ($7)
3rd 3 Superkin ($16)
4th 1 Seize The Spirit
Forecast $48 Place forecast (10-13) $15, (3-10) $41, (3-13) $13
Tierce $1,030 Trio $148
Quartet $2,437 ($1,602 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 7 Super Fast ($11-$6)
2nd 12 El Valiente ($17)
3rd 13 Dragon Commander ($11)
4th 8 Happy Win Win
Forecast $28 Place forecast (7-12) $11, (7-13) $6, (12-13) $20
Tierce $192 Trio $77
Quartet No winner ($6,918 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 13 Superbella ($38-$16)
2nd 10 Entrusted ($11)
3rd 8 Blastoise ($28)
4th 12 Murray's Partners
Forecast $47 Place forecast (10-13) $21, (8-13) $59, (8-10) $49
Tierce $2,075 Trio $1,138
Quartet No winner ($14,951 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Victory Scholars ($19-$7)
2nd 13 Brilliant China ($10)
3rd 3 Pure Legend ($14)
4th 1 Dragon Fortune
Forecast $23 Place forecast (2-13) $9, (2-3) $13, (3-13) $17
Tierce $300 Trio $69
Quartet $2,286
RACE 7
1st 12 True Legend ($65-$17)
2nd 3 So We Joy ($10)
3rd 4 Splendid Living ($72)
4th 2 Righteous Doctrine
Forecast $77 Place forecast (3-12) $23, (4-12) $132, (3-4) $118
Tierce $6,246 Trio $2,739
Quartet No winner ($5,477 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Beluga ($19-$8)
2nd 10 Leap Of Faith ($9)
3rd 7 Horsesain Bolt ($7)
4th 1 Invincible Missile
Forecast $25 Place forecast (2-10) $9, (2-7) $6, (7-10) $9
Tierce $91 Trio $15
Quartet $313
RACE 9
1st 7 Ima Single Man ($71-$15)
2nd 3 When You Believe ($12)
3rd 10 Drops Of God ($6)
4th 13 Kai Xin Dragon
Forecast $142 Place forecast (3-7) $34, (7-10) $10, (3-10) $7
Tierce $919 Trio $83 Quartet No winner ($9,879 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 10 Highly Proactive ($61-$15)
2nd 4 Shining Ace ($10)
3rd 14 All In Mind ($17)
4th 7 Wind N Grass
Forecast $116 Place forecast (4-10) $28, (10-14) $36, (4-14) $21 Tierce $2,266 Trio $560 Quartet No winner ($35,580 carried forward to the next HK meeting on July 1)
Scratching: 3 Naboo Attack
