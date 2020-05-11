Saturday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st Hinyuen Swiftness (K H Chan)
2nd Xponential (C Schofield)
3rd Super Mission (C Y Ho)
RACE 2
1st Touch Of Luck (V Borges)
2nd Clear Choice (Z Purton)
3rd Unite Spirit(M F Poon)
RACE 3
1st Gallant Legacy (V Borges)
2nd General Trump (A Hamelin)
3rd Decisive Twelve (C Y Ho)
RACE 4
1st Humble Steed (K Teetan)
2nd Golden General (C Y Ho)
3rd Hurricane Hunter (N Callan)
RACE 5
1st Perfect To Play (J Moreira)
2nd Natural Storm (C Y Ho)
3rd Jimmu (B Shinn)
RACE 6
1st This One's For You (J Moreira)
2nd Party Everyday (K Teetan)
3rd Smiling City (C L Chau)
RACE 7
1st Relentless Me (C L Chau)
2nd Stanley Park (C Wong)
3rd Wind N Grass (C Schofield)
RACE 8
1st Hong Kong Win (J Moreira)
2nd Stronger (V Borges)
3rd Multimillion (K Teetan)
RACE 9
1st Buddies (C L Chau)
2nd Amazing One Plus (M F Poon)
3rd Decrypt (Z Purton)
RACE 10
1st Assimilate (A Hamelin)
2nd Right Choice (Z Purton)
3rd Farhh Above (J Moreira)
