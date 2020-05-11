Racing

Saturday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results

May 11, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st Hinyuen Swiftness (K H Chan)

2nd Xponential (C Schofield)

3rd Super Mission (C Y Ho)

RACE 2

1st Touch Of Luck (V Borges)

2nd Clear Choice (Z Purton)

3rd Unite Spirit(M F Poon)

RACE 3

1st Gallant Legacy (V Borges)

2nd General Trump (A Hamelin)

3rd Decisive Twelve (C Y Ho)

RACE 4

1st Humble Steed (K Teetan)

2nd Golden General (C Y Ho)

3rd Hurricane Hunter (N Callan)

RACE 5

1st Perfect To Play (J Moreira)

2nd Natural Storm (C Y Ho)

3rd Jimmu (B Shinn)

RACE 6

1st This One's For You (J Moreira)

2nd Party Everyday (K Teetan)

3rd Smiling City (C L Chau)

RACE 7

1st Relentless Me (C L Chau)

2nd Stanley Park (C Wong)

3rd Wind N Grass (C Schofield)

RACE 8

1st Hong Kong Win (J Moreira)

2nd Stronger (V Borges)

3rd Multimillion (K Teetan)

RACE 9

1st Buddies (C L Chau)

2nd Amazing One Plus (M F Poon)

3rd Decrypt (Z Purton)

RACE 10

1st Assimilate (A Hamelin)

2nd Right Choice (Z Purton)

3rd Farhh Above (J Moreira)

