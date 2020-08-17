SATURDAY'S IPOH RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 8 Merchant Marine ($14-$7) 2nd 11 Get The Lotski ($33) 3rd 12 Jetstar Eagle ($17) 4th 6 Yulong Shengdao Forecast $104 Place forecast (8-11) $44, (8-12) $13, (11-12) $75 Tierce $972 Trio $339 Quartet $12,566, ($10,252 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 8 Glory Age ($57-$18) 2nd 5 Good Taste ($22) 3rd 2 Fledgeling ($6) 4th 3 Sing Energy Forecast $115 Place forecast (5-8) $37, (2-8) $22, (2-5) $37 Tierce $2,089 Trio $226 Quartet $17,239, ($19,595 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Darci Super

RACE 3

1st 6 The Jeweller ($79-$22) 2nd 11 Soon You Think ($15) 3rd 4 Mr DJ ($8)

4th 7 Luck Happy Forecast $360

Place forecast (6-11) $83, (4-6) $73, (4-11) $33 Tierce No winner ($9,142 carried forward) Trio $785 Quartet No winner ($34,372 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 6 Lucky Enough ($54-$10) 2nd 2 Oscar Eclipse ($6) 3rd 10 Stormy Bella ($19)

4th 1 Invictus Warrior

Forecast $18 Place forecast (2-6) $10, (6-10) $27, (2-10) $12 Tierce $809

Trio $97 Quartet $4,708

Scratching: 4 Taoca Warrior

RACE 5

1st 2 Keen Dragon ($84-$22) 2nd 8 Ready To Strike ($18) 3rd 1 One O Nine ($6)

4th 6 Cavatina Forecast $65 Place forecast (2-8) $24, (1-2) $19, (1-8) $12 Tierce $1,081 Trio $98 Quartet No winner ($1,824 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Miracle Wei Wei ($17-$6) 2nd 9 Alien ($21) 3rd 5 Tilsworth Joshi ($12)

4th 2 Determinetostrike

Forecast $92 Place forecast (3-9) $17, (3-5) $10, (5-9) $36 Tierce $709

Trio $174 Quartet $5,256, ($4,983 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Loyalty's Angel, 7 Standout, 10 Lion City Gold

RACE 7

1st 10 Lady Lakshmi ($27-$5.10) 2nd 1 Gold Sky Billion ($6) 3rd 6 Stirling ($8)

4th 7 Alasamo Forecast $14 Place forecast (1-10) $7, (6-10) $22, (1-6) $8 Tierce $418 Trio $47 Quartet $4,194

RACE 8

1st 2 Mr Hanks ($16-$9) 2nd 11 Macarthur ($38) 3rd 7 Crown Star ($20) 4th 8 Anonymous Forecast $155 Place forecast (2-11) $47, (2-7) $20, (7-11) $65 Tierce $5,269 Trio $428 Quartet No winner ($2,250 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 4 D'Great Journey ($21-$8) 2nd 5 Lucky Giant ($25) 3rd 11 Shosha Kazanan ($14) 4th 1 Aspen

Forecast $91 Place forecast (4-5) $28, (4-11) $28, (5-11) $32 Tierce $979

Trio $226 Quartet No winner ($4,056 carried forward to the next Malaysia meeting on Aug 16)