SATURDAY’S KUALA LUMPUR RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 2 Just Duit ($53-$16)
2nd 1 Mirotic ($21)
3rd French Vintage ($10)
4th 6 Good Vibrations
Forecast $103 Place Forecast (1-2) $25, (2-4) $13, (1-4) $38
Tierce $1,386 Trio $361 Quartet No winner ($1,924 carried forward to the next race)
Scratching: 12 Lightning Hero
RACE 2
1st 3 Hydrant ($14-$8)
2nd 2 Trinity Flying ($7)
3rd 11 Will Be Better ($6)
4th 9 Believe It Or Not
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (2-3) $9, (3-11) $10, (2-11) $9
Tierce $115 Trio $3 Quartet $381
Scratchings: 6 Hero King, 13 Elf's Dream
RACE 3
1st 1 King Cobra ($15-$5.10)
2nd 2 Perfect Run ($9)
3rd 11 Union Jac ($53)
4th 7 Classic King
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (1-11) $53, (2-11) $75
Tierce $970 Trio $184 Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 BurgundyHeights, 13 Sandy's Pride
RACE 4
1st 6 Satellite Kingdom ($118-$23)
2nd 7 D'Great Rich ($18)
3rd 2 Star Invincible ($31)
4th 8 Luke Man
Forecast $218 Place forecast (6-7) $50, (2-6) $91, (2-7) $75
Tierce $10,179 Trio $2,718 Quartet No winner ($802 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Grassword Star
RACE 5
1st 7 Inniminyminemow ($25-$9)
2nd 2 Terms Of Reference ($11)
3rd 10 Sena Fortythree ($5.10)
4th 6 Dazzling Speed
Forecast $65 Place Forecast (2-7) $13, (7-10) $7, (2-10) $12
Tierce $333 Trio $57 Quartet $550
RACE 6
1st 6 D'Great Supreme ($20-$8)
2nd 11 Khudawand ($38)
3rd 5 Mr Wolff ($5.10)
4th 2 Super Line
Forecast $60 Place Forecast (6-11) $18, (5-6) $7, (5-11) $9
Tierce $403 Trio $75 Quartet No winner ($584 carried forward).
Scratching: 10 Jabbar
RACE 7
1st 9 War Dragon ($15-$5.10)
2nd 1 Affleck ($10)
3rd 2 Showboy ($8)
4th 7 Stick Seeker
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (1-9) $10, (2-9) $6, (1-2) $8
Tierce $60 Trio $11 Quartet $153
Scratchings: 11 White Chin, 13 Hip Hip Hooray, 14 Billion Sense
RACE 8
1st 2 Be Safe ($15-$5.10)
2nd 6 Xena ($11)
3rd 5 Wahash ($14)
4th 10 Warrior King
Forecast $27 Place Forecast (2-6) $9, (2-5) $6, (5-6) $14
Tierce $159 Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($544 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Ideal Guide, 13 Colchester
RACE 9
1st 8 Heng Kingdom ($17-$8)
2nd 4 Maidanz Beauty ($14)
3rd 1 Baadshah ($11)
4th 7 Moonshine Mistress
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (4-8) $6, (1-8) $12, (1-4) $21
Tierce $237 Trio $52 Quartet No winner ($1,210 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 General Marshall, 13 Gigante Del Andre, 14 Happy Buffalo
RACE 10
1st 9 Shenbao ($18-$5.10)
2nd 3 Rainbow Fish ($26)
3rd 7 Colorado Prince ($21)
4th 4 William King
Forecast $91 Place Forecast (3-9) $32, (7-9) $13, (3-7) $87
Tierce $765 Trio $165 Quartet $846
Scratching: 2 Lim's Sphere
