SATURDAY’S KUALA LUMPUR RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 2 Just Duit ($53-$16)

2nd 1 Mirotic ($21)

3rd French Vintage ($10)

4th 6 Good Vibrations

Forecast $103 Place Forecast (1-2) $25, (2-4) $13, (1-4) $38

Tierce $1,386 Trio $361 Quartet No winner ($1,924 carried forward to the next race)

Scratching: 12 Lightning Hero

RACE 2

1st 3 Hydrant ($14-$8)

2nd 2 Trinity Flying ($7)

3rd 11 Will Be Better ($6)

4th 9 Believe It Or Not

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (2-3) $9, (3-11) $10, (2-11) $9

Tierce $115 Trio $3 Quartet $381

Scratchings: 6 Hero King, 13 Elf's Dream

RACE 3

1st 1 King Cobra ($15-$5.10)

2nd 2 Perfect Run ($9)

3rd 11 Union Jac ($53)

4th 7 Classic King

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (1-11) $53, (2-11) $75

Tierce $970 Trio $184 Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 BurgundyHeights, 13 Sandy's Pride

RACE 4

1st 6 Satellite Kingdom ($118-$23)

2nd 7 D'Great Rich ($18)

3rd 2 Star Invincible ($31)

4th 8 Luke Man

Forecast $218 Place forecast (6-7) $50, (2-6) $91, (2-7) $75

Tierce $10,179 Trio $2,718 Quartet No winner ($802 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Grassword Star

RACE 5

1st 7 Inniminyminemow ($25-$9)

2nd 2 Terms Of Reference ($11)

3rd 10 Sena Fortythree ($5.10)

4th 6 Dazzling Speed

Forecast $65 Place Forecast (2-7) $13, (7-10) $7, (2-10) $12

Tierce $333 Trio $57 Quartet $550

RACE 6

1st 6 D'Great Supreme ($20-$8)

2nd 11 Khudawand ($38)

3rd 5 Mr Wolff ($5.10)

4th 2 Super Line

Forecast $60 Place Forecast (6-11) $18, (5-6) $7, (5-11) $9

Tierce $403 Trio $75 Quartet No winner ($584 carried forward).

Scratching: 10 Jabbar

RACE 7

1st 9 War Dragon ($15-$5.10)

2nd 1 Affleck ($10)

3rd 2 Showboy ($8)

4th 7 Stick Seeker

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (1-9) $10, (2-9) $6, (1-2) $8

Tierce $60 Trio $11 Quartet $153

Scratchings: 11 White Chin, 13 Hip Hip Hooray, 14 Billion Sense

RACE 8

1st 2 Be Safe ($15-$5.10)

2nd 6 Xena ($11)

3rd 5 Wahash ($14)

4th 10 Warrior King

Forecast $27 Place Forecast (2-6) $9, (2-5) $6, (5-6) $14

Tierce $159 Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($544 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Ideal Guide, 13 Colchester

RACE 9

1st 8 Heng Kingdom ($17-$8)

2nd 4 Maidanz Beauty ($14)

3rd 1 Baadshah ($11)

4th 7 Moonshine Mistress

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (4-8) $6, (1-8) $12, (1-4) $21

Tierce $237 Trio $52 Quartet No winner ($1,210 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 General Marshall, 13 Gigante Del Andre, 14 Happy Buffalo

RACE 10

1st 9 Shenbao ($18-$5.10)

2nd 3 Rainbow Fish ($26)

3rd 7 Colorado Prince ($21)

4th 4 William King

Forecast $91 Place Forecast (3-9) $32, (7-9) $13, (3-7) $87

Tierce $765 Trio $165 Quartet $846

Scratching: 2 Lim's Sphere