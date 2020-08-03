Saturday's Kuala Lumpur results

RACE 1

1st 7 Miracle Wei Wei ($19-$8 )

2nd 5 Determinetostrike ($33)

3rd 6 Burgundy Heights ($16)

4th 10 Barker Road Kid

Forecast $131 Place Forecast (5-7) $40, (6-7) $19, (5-6) $56 Tierce $3,120 Trio $249 Quartet $3,651 ($4,391 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 D'Great Elegance, 13 Jumbo Star, 14 Jumbo Star

RACE 2

1st 4 Moon Baby ($42-$12)

2nd 2 Venus De Milo ($8)

3rd 11 Emperor Warrior ($20)

4th 6 Merchant Marine

Forecast $54 Place Forecast (2-4) $24, (4-11) $32, (2-11) $19 Tierce $1,142 Trio $185 Quartet $4,692 ($4,241 carried forward) Scratchings: 7 Magical Talent, 13 Lady Liberty, 14 Song Kid

RACE 3

1st 10 Arecibo ($29-$11)

2nd 4 Jet Twenty ($9)

3rd 5 Broke In London ($8)

4th 9 What

Forecast $69 Place Forecast (4-10) $34, (5-10) $13, (4-5) $29 Tierce $848 Trio $179 Quartet $5,785 ($6,256 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Trinity Up, 13 Yulong Dream, 14 Nova Phoeni

RACE 4

1st 9 Good Job ($10-$6)

2nd 1 Galileo's Approach ($6)

3rd 3 Nicator ($13)

4th 10 Shanghai Nights

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-9) $7, (3-9) $8, (1-3) $18 Tierce $82 Trio $47 Quartet $444 Scratchings: 12 Fighting Warrior, 13 Chips, 14 Mon Energy

RACE 5

1st 11 Race For Fame ($33-$8)

2nd 2 Target ($40)

3rd 6 Chino Dinero ($15)

4th 7 Fusion Power

Forecast $364 Place Forecast (2-11) $133, (6-11) $90, (2-6) $77 Tierce No winner ($11,452 Gcarried forward) Trio $1,881 Quartet No winner ($1,726 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Dragon High, 13 Bahar, 14 Magic Seventy Two

RACE 6

1st 6 Sahm ($11-$7)

2nd 2 Maybe ($32)

3rd 1 Maidanz Beauty ($7)

4th 11 Yulong Honor

Forecast $94 Place Forecast (2-6) $20, (1-6) $8, (1-2) $29 Tierce $683 Trio $108 Quartet $3,797 ($4,664 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Vain Tycoon, 13 D'Great Win, 14 Dune Saga

RACE 7

1st 8 Proplayer ($72-$16)

2nd 5 Tarzan ($10)

3rd 4 Happy Buffalo ($16)

4th 2 D'Great Rise

Forecast $123 Place Forecast (5-8) $39, (4-8) $43, (4-5) $16 Tierce $1,255 Trio $214 Quartet $7,804 ($9,386 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 5 M Seven ($37-$12)

2nd 6 Smart Warrior ($35)

3rd 3 Commodore Lincoln ($6)

4th 1 Star Choice

Forecast $182 Place Forecast (5-6) $65, (3-5) $23, (3-6) $27 Tierce $1,540 Trio $437 Quartet $13,638 ($16,753 carried forward) Scratching: 12 Fortune Spirit

RACE 9

1st 11 Lightning Hero ($42-$11)

2nd 6 Zilfikar ($15)

3rd 4 Sun Force ($39)

4th 8 Berlinetta

Forecast $73 Place Forecast (6-11) $20, (4-11) $36, (4-6) $84 Tierce No winner ($9,210 carried forward to the next Malaysia meeting on Aug 2) Trio $663 Quartet No winner ($28,780 carried forward to the next Malaysia meeting on Aug 2) Scratchings: 7 Lim's Master, 13 Yulong Holy Flying