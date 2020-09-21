Racing

Saturday's Kuala Lumpur results

Sep 21, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Maple Rising ($51-$10)

2nd 10 Dragonite ($33)

3rd 7 Musang King ($12)

4th 9 Emperor Warrior

Forecast $81 Place forecast (5-10) $46, (5-7) $30, (7-10) $47 Tierce $2,875 Trio $321 Quartet No winner ($2,172 carried forward)

Scratchings: 11 Lincoln City, 12 Good Lucky, 13 Super Woman

RACE 2

1st 6 Bangalore ($13-$5.10)

2nd 4 Zilfikar ($5.10)

3rd 10 Smart Master ($27)

4th 9 Elite Rocket

Forecast $13 Place forecast (4-6) $7, (6-10) $10, (4-10) $9 Tierce $222 Trio $55 Quartet $2,541

Scratchings: 11 New Sensation, 12 Satellite Genius, 13 Yulong Dream

RACE 3

1st 3 Buffalo Soldier ($9-$5.10)

2nd 5 O'What A Feeling ($23)

3rd 8 Sha Na Na ($6)

4th 10 JJ Star

Forecast $19 Place forecast (3-5) $7, (3-8) $7, (5-8) $18 Tierce $200 Trio $62 Quartet No winner ($78 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Baoye Champion, 11 D'Great Magic, 12 Smart Racer, 13 Trinity Glory

RACE 4

1st 5 Grand Knight ($8-$5.10)

2nd 2 Gassur ($44)

3rd 3 Presto ($52)

4th 7 First Light

Forecast $95 Place forecast (2-5) $27, (3-5) $23, (2-3) $80 Tierce $1,424 Trio $402 Quartet No winner ($306 carried forward)

Scratchings: 11D'Great Swift, 12 Trinity Revival

RACE 5

1st 1 Metier Star ($13-$7)

2nd 3 Radical Force ($5.10)

3rd 4 Trinity Grace ($17)

4th 8 Thank You Boss

Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-3) $6, (1-4) $21, (3-4) $14 Tierce $238 Trio $81 Quartet No winner ($642 carried forward)

Scratchings: 11 Winged Foot, 12 Bahar

RACE 6

1st 6 Watch The Throne ($6-$5.10)

2nd 7 Hello Boss ($28)

3rd 5 Trinity General ($5.10)

4th 9 Blue Danube

Forecast $26 Place forecast (6-7) $10, (5-6) $3, (5-7) $9 Tierce $84 Trio $17 Quartet $316

Scratching: 11 Good News

RACE 7

1st 1 Isfahan ($8-$5.10)

2nd 2 Gllobal Army ($6)

3rd 9 Trinity Tarzan ($11)

4th 7 Stay Sound

Forecast $5 Place forecast (1-2) $2.50, (1-9) $11, (2-9) $9 Tierce $52 Trio $15 Quartet No winner ($26 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Symbol Of Courage, 11 D'Great Love, 12 Alrali, 13 Magic Eclipse

RACE 8

1st 4 Aljawhra ($12-$5.10)

2nd 7 Splendor ($17)

3rd 8 Limitless Stout ($5.10)

4th 3 Captain Jazz

Forecast $23 Place forecast (4-7) $10, (4-8) $6, (7-8) $9 Tierce $159 Trio $32 Quartet No winner ($228 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 El Tordillo

RACE 9

1st 8 Nevertheless ($24-$7)

2nd 10 Mr Paulandre ($43)

3rd 2 Star Invincible ($5.10)

4th 9 Tarzan

Forecast $78 Place forecast (8-10) $25, (2-8) $6, (2-10) $20 Tierce $321 Trio $41 Quartet No winner ($340 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Vain Tycoon

RACE 10

1st 8 Orion ($19-$7)

2nd 5 Washington ($13)

3rd 2 Kyo ($6)

4th 9 Winning War

Forecast $14 Place forecast (5-8) $8, (2-8) $9, (2-5) $11 Tierce $277 Trio $65 Quartet No winner ($468 carried forward to yesterday's Ipoh meeting)

Scratchings: 11 Commodore Lincoln, 12 Trinity Flying, 13 Street Champ

