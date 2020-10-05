Saturday’S Kuala Lumpur results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 8 Gold Kids ($41-$15)

2nd 2 Fortune Spirit ($15)

3rd 1 Merchant Marine ($12)

4th 4 Racing Talent

Forecast $77 Place forecast (2-8) $33, (1-8) $6, (1-2) $17 Tierce $279 Trio $72 Quartet No winner ($2,477 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 5 Calm And Tranquil ($39-$15)

2nd 1 Ready To Sevenluck ($5.10)

3rd 11 Burbank ($13)

4th 10 Mewtwo

Forecast $119 Place forecast (1-5) $37, (5-11) $13, (1-11) $50 Tierce $611 Trio $140 Quartet No winner ($3,640 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Galileo's Approach ($15-$5.10)

2nd 2 Super Hero ($5.10)

3rd 5 Create Abundance ($16)

4th 10 D'Great Win

Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-2) $11, (1-5) $30, (2-5) $27 Tierce $348 Trio $107 Quartet $3,833

Scratchings: 12 Chips, 13 Blessedwithfortune, 14 Bad Boyz

RACE 4

1st 3 Watch The Throne ($6-$5.10)

2nd 6 Dutrow ($33)

3rd 4 Radical Force ($7)

4th 8 Cerdan Forecast $16 Place forecast (3-6) $4, (3-4) $4, (4-6) $14 Tierce $43 Trio $16 Quartet No winner ($696 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 First Precinct, 13 Turf Princess

RACE 5

1st 3 Gloria Maris ($11-$5.10)

2nd 9 Ebraz ($56)

3rd 7 Lim's Pershing ($23)

4th 4 Hello Boss

Forecast $124 Place forecast (3-9) $37, (3-7) $8, (7-9) $87 Tierce $1,117 Trio $211 Quartet No winner ($1,130 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Ten Emperor, 13 Callixtus

RACE 6

1st 3 Symbol Of Courage ($24-$6)

2nd 9 Kopi Bing ($69)

3rd 7 Uptown Girl ($57)

4th 6 Nasseb

Forecast $234 Place forecast (3-9) $81, (3-7) $55, (7-9) $203 Tierce No winner ($6,490 carried forward) Trio $659 Quartet No winner ($3,852 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Forever And Ever

RACE 7

1st 4 Kulim Wings ($56-$21)

2nd 6 Lim's Sphere ($5.10)

3rd 9 Asia ($45)

4th 11 Luck Mak Mak

Forecast $21 Place forecast (4-6) $9, (4-9) $44, (6-9) $34 Tierce $1,180 Trio $179 Quartet $5,506 ($6,757 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Gabbar, 13 Pacific Mystical, 14 William King

RACE 8

1st 1 Southern Dragon ($10-$5.10)

2nd 7 Speedy Demon ($10)

3rd 8 Wow ($18)

4th 2 Pomp

Forecast $22 Place forecast (1-7) $11, (1-8) $17, (7-8) $18 Tierce $285 Trio $46 Quartet $1,029

Course scratchings: 3 Kaswar, 13 So The Thing, 14 O'Reilly Bay

RACE 9

1st 10 Catapult ($15-$5.10)

2nd 9 Satellite Golden ($6)

3rd 3 Washington ($11)

4th 11 Eddie Gray

Forecast $45 Place forecast (9-10) $20, (3-10) $12, (3-9) $16 Tierce $411 Trio $79 Quartet No winner ($426 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Trumps Up, 13 Spin Fire

RACE 10

1st 1 Hero Champion ($20-$10)

2nd 8 Emperor Warrior ($13)

3rd 7 Golden Dragon ($10)

4th 3 Excalibur

Forecast $23 Place forecast (1-8) $9, (1-7) $32, (7-8) $38 Tierce $359 Trio $87 Quartet No winner (carried forward to yesterday's Race 1)

Scratching: 12 Song Kid