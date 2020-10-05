Saturday’S Kuala Lumpur results
RACE 1
1st 8 Gold Kids ($41-$15)
2nd 2 Fortune Spirit ($15)
3rd 1 Merchant Marine ($12)
4th 4 Racing Talent
Forecast $77 Place forecast (2-8) $33, (1-8) $6, (1-2) $17 Tierce $279 Trio $72 Quartet No winner ($2,477 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 5 Calm And Tranquil ($39-$15)
2nd 1 Ready To Sevenluck ($5.10)
3rd 11 Burbank ($13)
4th 10 Mewtwo
Forecast $119 Place forecast (1-5) $37, (5-11) $13, (1-11) $50 Tierce $611 Trio $140 Quartet No winner ($3,640 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 1 Galileo's Approach ($15-$5.10)
2nd 2 Super Hero ($5.10)
3rd 5 Create Abundance ($16)
4th 10 D'Great Win
Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-2) $11, (1-5) $30, (2-5) $27 Tierce $348 Trio $107 Quartet $3,833
Scratchings: 12 Chips, 13 Blessedwithfortune, 14 Bad Boyz
RACE 4
1st 3 Watch The Throne ($6-$5.10)
2nd 6 Dutrow ($33)
3rd 4 Radical Force ($7)
4th 8 Cerdan Forecast $16 Place forecast (3-6) $4, (3-4) $4, (4-6) $14 Tierce $43 Trio $16 Quartet No winner ($696 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 First Precinct, 13 Turf Princess
RACE 5
1st 3 Gloria Maris ($11-$5.10)
2nd 9 Ebraz ($56)
3rd 7 Lim's Pershing ($23)
4th 4 Hello Boss
Forecast $124 Place forecast (3-9) $37, (3-7) $8, (7-9) $87 Tierce $1,117 Trio $211 Quartet No winner ($1,130 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Ten Emperor, 13 Callixtus
RACE 6
1st 3 Symbol Of Courage ($24-$6)
2nd 9 Kopi Bing ($69)
3rd 7 Uptown Girl ($57)
4th 6 Nasseb
Forecast $234 Place forecast (3-9) $81, (3-7) $55, (7-9) $203 Tierce No winner ($6,490 carried forward) Trio $659 Quartet No winner ($3,852 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Forever And Ever
RACE 7
1st 4 Kulim Wings ($56-$21)
2nd 6 Lim's Sphere ($5.10)
3rd 9 Asia ($45)
4th 11 Luck Mak Mak
Forecast $21 Place forecast (4-6) $9, (4-9) $44, (6-9) $34 Tierce $1,180 Trio $179 Quartet $5,506 ($6,757 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Gabbar, 13 Pacific Mystical, 14 William King
RACE 8
1st 1 Southern Dragon ($10-$5.10)
2nd 7 Speedy Demon ($10)
3rd 8 Wow ($18)
4th 2 Pomp
Forecast $22 Place forecast (1-7) $11, (1-8) $17, (7-8) $18 Tierce $285 Trio $46 Quartet $1,029
Course scratchings: 3 Kaswar, 13 So The Thing, 14 O'Reilly Bay
RACE 9
1st 10 Catapult ($15-$5.10)
2nd 9 Satellite Golden ($6)
3rd 3 Washington ($11)
4th 11 Eddie Gray
Forecast $45 Place forecast (9-10) $20, (3-10) $12, (3-9) $16 Tierce $411 Trio $79 Quartet No winner ($426 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Trumps Up, 13 Spin Fire
RACE 10
1st 1 Hero Champion ($20-$10)
2nd 8 Emperor Warrior ($13)
3rd 7 Golden Dragon ($10)
4th 3 Excalibur
Forecast $23 Place forecast (1-8) $9, (1-7) $32, (7-8) $38 Tierce $359 Trio $87 Quartet No winner (carried forward to yesterday's Race 1)
Scratching: 12 Song Kid
