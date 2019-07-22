Saturday's Kuala Lumpur results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 3 Beijing Star ($30-$7)

2nd 10 Emperor Warrior ($16)

3rd 9 Polo Gaga ($19)

4th 7 Ghost Spirit

Forecast $86 Place Forecast (3-10) $31, (3-9) $24, (9-10) $35

Tierce $1,508 Trio $468

Quartet No winner ($4,134 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 3 Union Jac ($18-$5.10)

2nd 8 Merchant Marine ($8)

3rd 11 Elite Gustavo ($21)

4th 2 Supreme Supreme

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (3-8) $10, (3-11) $15, (8-11) $6

Tierce $235 Trio $63

Quartet $6,087, ($4,007 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Good Vibrations

RACE 3

1st 2 Powerful Fighter ($14-$5.10)

2nd 9 Nova Phoenix ($27)

3rd 3 D'Great Wall ($7)

4th 1 Big Bus

Forecast $48 Place Forecast (2-9) $18, (2-3) $10, (3-9) $16

Tierce $610 Trio $75

Quartet $1,662

Scratching: 4 Dee Majulah

RACE 4

1st 2 Moment Of Justice ($15-$7)

2nd 4 Mr Paulandre ($31)

3rd 6 Satellite Prince ($9)

4th 3 Star Invincible

Forecast $32 Place Forecast (2-4) $11, (2-6) $4, (4-6) $38

Tierce $450 Trio $110

Quartet No winner ($3,142 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 6 Casey ($13-$5.10)

2nd 8 Drought ($5.10)

3rd 3 Northern Knight ($9)

4th 1 Elite Gold

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (6-8) $7, (3-6) $4, (3-8) $10

Tierce $98 Trio $29

Quartet $182

RACE 6

1st 4 Buenos Aires ($13-$5.10)

2nd 9 Lim's Casino ($8)

3rd 6 D'Great Effort ($12)

4th 8 Metallocene

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (4-9) $9, (4-6) $7, (6-9) $16

Tierce $234 Trio $39

Quartet $462

Scratchings: 2 Tilsworth Freddie, 7 Happy Dayz

RACE 7

1st 5 Badcoe ($80-$20)

2nd 10 Condado ($8)

3rd 11 Twentysixtwelve ($20)

4th 6 Premium Stars

Forecast $55 Place Forecast (5-10) $14, (5-11) $47, (10-11) $20

Tierce $1,981 Trio $641

Quartet No winner ($572 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 9 Gordon G ($52-$19)

2nd 10 Tauros ($17)

3rd 1 Catch Me Great ($13)

4th 5 Machung Star

4th 7 Air Power

Forecast $45

Place Forecast (9-10) $13, (1-9) $13, (1-10) $10

Tierce $241

Trio $28

Quartet (9-10-1-5) $934, (9-10-1-7) no winner ($1,148 jackpot carried forward to Sunday's Malaysia meeting)