Saturday's Kuala Lumpur results
RACE 1
1st 3 Beijing Star ($30-$7)
2nd 10 Emperor Warrior ($16)
3rd 9 Polo Gaga ($19)
4th 7 Ghost Spirit
Forecast $86 Place Forecast (3-10) $31, (3-9) $24, (9-10) $35
Tierce $1,508 Trio $468
Quartet No winner ($4,134 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 3 Union Jac ($18-$5.10)
2nd 8 Merchant Marine ($8)
3rd 11 Elite Gustavo ($21)
4th 2 Supreme Supreme
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (3-8) $10, (3-11) $15, (8-11) $6
Tierce $235 Trio $63
Quartet $6,087, ($4,007 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Good Vibrations
RACE 3
1st 2 Powerful Fighter ($14-$5.10)
2nd 9 Nova Phoenix ($27)
3rd 3 D'Great Wall ($7)
4th 1 Big Bus
Forecast $48 Place Forecast (2-9) $18, (2-3) $10, (3-9) $16
Tierce $610 Trio $75
Quartet $1,662
Scratching: 4 Dee Majulah
RACE 4
1st 2 Moment Of Justice ($15-$7)
2nd 4 Mr Paulandre ($31)
3rd 6 Satellite Prince ($9)
4th 3 Star Invincible
Forecast $32 Place Forecast (2-4) $11, (2-6) $4, (4-6) $38
Tierce $450 Trio $110
Quartet No winner ($3,142 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 6 Casey ($13-$5.10)
2nd 8 Drought ($5.10)
3rd 3 Northern Knight ($9)
4th 1 Elite Gold
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (6-8) $7, (3-6) $4, (3-8) $10
Tierce $98 Trio $29
Quartet $182
RACE 6
1st 4 Buenos Aires ($13-$5.10)
2nd 9 Lim's Casino ($8)
3rd 6 D'Great Effort ($12)
4th 8 Metallocene
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (4-9) $9, (4-6) $7, (6-9) $16
Tierce $234 Trio $39
Quartet $462
Scratchings: 2 Tilsworth Freddie, 7 Happy Dayz
RACE 7
1st 5 Badcoe ($80-$20)
2nd 10 Condado ($8)
3rd 11 Twentysixtwelve ($20)
4th 6 Premium Stars
Forecast $55 Place Forecast (5-10) $14, (5-11) $47, (10-11) $20
Tierce $1,981 Trio $641
Quartet No winner ($572 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 9 Gordon G ($52-$19)
2nd 10 Tauros ($17)
3rd 1 Catch Me Great ($13)
4th 5 Machung Star
4th 7 Air Power
Forecast $45
Place Forecast (9-10) $13, (1-9) $13, (1-10) $10
Tierce $241
Trio $28
Quartet (9-10-1-5) $934, (9-10-1-7) no winner ($1,148 jackpot carried forward to Sunday's Malaysia meeting)
