Saturday's Kuala Lumpur results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 9 Golden Craftsman ($38-$11)

2nd 12 Red Eastern ($37)

3rd 7 Baymax ($72)

4th 2 Powerful As Wind

Forecast $104 Place Forecast (9-12) $49, (7-9) $112, (7-12) $174 Tierce $2,786 Trio $1,087 Quartet No winner ($3,044 jackpot carried forward to next race) Scratchings: 13 Ramzes, 14 Mr Miura

RACE 2

1st 12 Wira Sakti ($24-$8)

2nd 10 Berlinetta ($13)

3rd 6 Jeffrey ($18)

4th 7 M Seven

Forecast $26 Place Forecast (10-12) $10, (6-12) $26, (6-10) $20 Tierce $1,022 Trio $136 Quartet $3,270, ($3,370 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Norman, 14 Verglatica, 15 Lim's Battle

RACE 3

1st 11 Tarzan ($23-$6)

2nd 5 Nevertheless ($9)

3rd 4 D'Great Win ($11)

4th 1 High Tensile

Forecast $23 Place Forecast (5-11) $17, (4-11) $18, (4-5) $21 Tierce $492 Trio $151 Quartet $3,302 Scratching: 13 William King

RACE 4

1st 4 Tun O'Reilly ($25-$10)

2nd 5 Super Dragon ($14)

3rd 8 Kuttner ($12)

4th 1 Smiddy Byrne

4th 2 Mai Darko

Forecast $23 Place Forecast (4-5) $14, (4-8) $12, (5-8) $30 Tierce $459 Trio $79 Quartet No winner ($708 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Burgundy Heights, 14 Karigara

RACE 5

1st 4 Doctor Ginger ($83-$18)

2nd 12 Immortality ($29)

3rd 6 Elite Rocket ($12)

4th 1 Street Of London

Forecast $605 Place Forecast (4-12) $126, (4-6) $73, (6-12) $93 Tierce $8,862 Trio $664 Quartet No winner ($1,430 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Trumps Up, 14 Arecibo

RACE 6

1st 7 Supreme Star ($29-$10)

2nd 3 Nova Ranger ($8)

3rd 11 Platoon ($43)

4th 10 Bakuteh

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (3-7) $9, (7-11) $80, (3-11) $49 Tierce $1,546 Trio $204 Quartet No winner ($2,844 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Ashhab

RACE 7

1st 9 Silver Wind ($10-$6)

2nd 1 Trinity Grace ($13)

3rd 4 Conflight ($29)

4th 3 Taffetas

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (1-9) $11, (4-9) $16, (1-4) $33 Tierce $276 Trio $117 Quartet $1,097 Scratching: 13 Panca Delima

RACE 8

1st 4 Lucky Master ($27-$12)

2nd 2 Mr Mosa ($9)

3rd 1 Paltrow ($11)

4th 5 Casing Royal

Forecast $28 Place Forecast (2-4) $15, (1-4) $26, (1-2) $11 Tierce $424 Trio $61 Quartet No winner ($252 carried forward) Scratching: 13 D'Great Rise

RACE 9

1st 5 King Cobra ($22-$10)

2nd 2 Jubilation ($5.10)

3rd 4 Good Deal ($13)

4th 8 Born A Fighter

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (2-5) $10, (4-5) $13, (2-4) $7 Tierce $167 Trio $50 Quartet No winner ($650 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 My Goodness, 14 Gordon G

RACE 10

1st 11 Barker Road Kid ($15-$5.10)

2nd 1 Moon Baby ($27)

3rd 8 Talisman ($20)

4th 13 Air Power

Forecast $104 Place Forecast (1-11) $27, (8-11) $12, (1-8) $62 Tierce $1,442 Trio $595 Quartet No winner ($1,062 jackpot carried forward to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur meeting) Scratchings: 2 Hero King, 3 Concorde, 12 Eastwood