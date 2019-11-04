Racing

Saturday's Penang Results

Saturday's Penang Results
Nov 04, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Amistad ($10-$5.10)

2nd 12 Mr Miura ($33)

3rd 4 Modric ($15)

4th 10 Aguero

Forecast $74

Place Forecast (3-12) $30, (3-4) $10, (4-12) $73

Saturday's South Africa Results

Tierce $594 Trio $165

Quartet No winner ($2,274 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Jeffrey, 15 Grand Show

RACE 2

1st 3 One O Nine ($14-$7)

2nd 10 Black Ghost ($16)

3rd 12 Semifreddo ($8)

4th 11 Eastwood

Forecast $46

Place Forecast (3-10) $18, (3-12) $10, (10-12) $22

Tierce $397 Trio $205

Quartet No winner ($3,974 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Ultimate Hero

RACE 3

1st 11 Aussie Eagle ($154-$36)

2nd 9 Rich And Smart ($6)

3rd 2 Tun O'Reilly ($10)

4th 12 Polo Tycoon

Forecast $109

Place Forecast (9-11) $32, (2-11) $77, (2-9) $16

Tierce $6,839 Trio $311

Quartet No winner ($5,796 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 5 D'Great Light ($24-$8)

2nd 4 Triple One Star ($16)

3rd 3 Multiblue Shark ($6)

4th 1 Arif

Forecast $65

Place Forecast (4-5) $14, (3-5) $4, (3-4) $7

Tierce $589 Trio $45

Quartet $3,027

RACE 5

1st 8 D'Great Command ($10-$6)

2nd 7 Castle Choice ($14)

3rd 4 World Harmony ($12)

4th 11 Iking

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (7-8) $7, (4-8) $28, (4-7) $40

Tierce $853 Trio $287

Quartet No winner ($854 carried forward)

Scratching: 15 Lucky Coin

RACE 6

1st 7 Northern Knight ($112-$25)

2nd 5 Cerdan ($11)

3rd 9 Happy Baby ($47)

4th 1 Smart Eagle

Forecast $260

Place Forecast (5-7) $37, (7-9) $121, (5-9) $128

Tierce $6,089 Trio No winner ($5,136 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($2,228 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 3 D'Great Song ($16-$9)

2nd 10 Cheron Warrior ($18)

3rd 9 Good Warrior ($21)

4th 11 Gridiron

Forecast $51

Place Forecast (3-10) $30, (3-9) $14, (9-10) $22

Tierce $586 Trio $180

Quartet No winner ($4,284 carried forward to yesterday's Race 1)

Scratching: 1 Thai Baht

