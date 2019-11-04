Saturday's Penang Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Amistad ($10-$5.10)
2nd 12 Mr Miura ($33)
3rd 4 Modric ($15)
4th 10 Aguero
Forecast $74
Place Forecast (3-12) $30, (3-4) $10, (4-12) $73
Tierce $594 Trio $165
Quartet No winner ($2,274 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Jeffrey, 15 Grand Show
RACE 2
1st 3 One O Nine ($14-$7)
2nd 10 Black Ghost ($16)
3rd 12 Semifreddo ($8)
4th 11 Eastwood
Forecast $46
Place Forecast (3-10) $18, (3-12) $10, (10-12) $22
Tierce $397 Trio $205
Quartet No winner ($3,974 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Ultimate Hero
RACE 3
1st 11 Aussie Eagle ($154-$36)
2nd 9 Rich And Smart ($6)
3rd 2 Tun O'Reilly ($10)
4th 12 Polo Tycoon
Forecast $109
Place Forecast (9-11) $32, (2-11) $77, (2-9) $16
Tierce $6,839 Trio $311
Quartet No winner ($5,796 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 5 D'Great Light ($24-$8)
2nd 4 Triple One Star ($16)
3rd 3 Multiblue Shark ($6)
4th 1 Arif
Forecast $65
Place Forecast (4-5) $14, (3-5) $4, (3-4) $7
Tierce $589 Trio $45
Quartet $3,027
RACE 5
1st 8 D'Great Command ($10-$6)
2nd 7 Castle Choice ($14)
3rd 4 World Harmony ($12)
4th 11 Iking
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (7-8) $7, (4-8) $28, (4-7) $40
Tierce $853 Trio $287
Quartet No winner ($854 carried forward)
Scratching: 15 Lucky Coin
RACE 6
1st 7 Northern Knight ($112-$25)
2nd 5 Cerdan ($11)
3rd 9 Happy Baby ($47)
4th 1 Smart Eagle
Forecast $260
Place Forecast (5-7) $37, (7-9) $121, (5-9) $128
Tierce $6,089 Trio No winner ($5,136 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($2,228 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 3 D'Great Song ($16-$9)
2nd 10 Cheron Warrior ($18)
3rd 9 Good Warrior ($21)
4th 11 Gridiron
Forecast $51
Place Forecast (3-10) $30, (3-9) $14, (9-10) $22
Tierce $586 Trio $180
Quartet No winner ($4,284 carried forward to yesterday's Race 1)
Scratching: 1 Thai Baht
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now