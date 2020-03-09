Racing

Saturday's Penang Results

Mar 09, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Mighty Phoenix ($11-$6)

2nd 10 Jumbo Star ($20)

3rd 5 Our River Dancer ($19)

4Th 2 Handy Bet

Forecast $51 Place Forecast (3-10) $17, (3-5) $9, (5-10) $36

Tierce $453 Trio $114

Louis-Philippe Beuzelin steering Shepherd’s Hymn (No. 9) to victory in Saturday’s Race 2 at Kranji.
Racing

Shepherd's Hymn the new star

Related Stories

Saturday's South Africa Results

Lim's Dream a nightmare for rivals

Duo worth following on good form

Quartet $6,653 ($4,796 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 4 Sandy's Pride ($18-$10)

2nd 1 Thunderstruck ($5.10)

3rd 7 D'Great Luck ($17)

4th 5 Good Warrior

Forecast $38 Place Forecast (1-4) $13, (4-7) $9, (1-7) $19 Tierce $160 Trio $55

Quartet $1,356

RACE 3

1st 13 D'Great Eminence ($111-$23)

2nd 9 Stirling ($8)

3rd 5 Suntzu ($67)

4th 4 Streets Of Fire

Forecast $310

Place Forecast (9-13) $51, (5-13) $271, (5-9) $106

Tierce No winner ($10,652 carried forward) Trio $2,748

Quartet No winner ($678 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 3 Somar ($161-$54)

2nd 5 Trudy ($7)

3rd 1 Taoca Warrior (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Kaswar

Forecast $33

Tierce $524 Trio $18

Quartet $1,006

RACE 5

1st 8 Ramzes ($20-$11)

2nd 9 Anak Warrior ($29)

3rd 12 Tan's Legendary ($10)

4th 7 Colonel Lincoln

Forecast $113

Place Forecast (8-9) $28, (8-12) $20, (9-12) $60

Tierce $3,198 Trio $520

Quartet No winner ($612 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Balboa, 14 Black Ghost, 15 Baymax

RACE 6

1st 9 Rainbow Fish ($51-$14)

2nd 4 Lucky Coin ($6)

3rd 3 Grasswood Star ($10)

4th 6 Aussie Eagle

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (4-9) $20, (3-9) $13, (3-4) $21

Tierce $1,211 Trio $151

Quartet No winner ($1,164 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 10 Elite Gustavo ($90-$23)

2nd 7 Magical Talent ($7)

3rd 4 Winning War ($6)

4th 1 Polo Tycoon

Forecast $80

Place Forecast (7-10) $23, (4-10) $42, (4-7) $8

Tierce $1,852 Trio $137

Quartet No winner ($2,708 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 3 Megusto ($26-$8)

2nd 1 One O Nine ($6)

3rd 7 Mr Whyte ($15)

4th 5 Nova Battle

Forecast $24

Place Forecast (1-3) $8, (3-7) $15, (1-7) $8

Tierce $514 Trio $82 Quartet $2,701

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING