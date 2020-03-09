Saturday's Penang Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Mighty Phoenix ($11-$6)
2nd 10 Jumbo Star ($20)
3rd 5 Our River Dancer ($19)
4Th 2 Handy Bet
Forecast $51 Place Forecast (3-10) $17, (3-5) $9, (5-10) $36
Tierce $453 Trio $114
Quartet $6,653 ($4,796 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 4 Sandy's Pride ($18-$10)
2nd 1 Thunderstruck ($5.10)
3rd 7 D'Great Luck ($17)
4th 5 Good Warrior
Forecast $38 Place Forecast (1-4) $13, (4-7) $9, (1-7) $19 Tierce $160 Trio $55
Quartet $1,356
RACE 3
1st 13 D'Great Eminence ($111-$23)
2nd 9 Stirling ($8)
3rd 5 Suntzu ($67)
4th 4 Streets Of Fire
Forecast $310
Place Forecast (9-13) $51, (5-13) $271, (5-9) $106
Tierce No winner ($10,652 carried forward) Trio $2,748
Quartet No winner ($678 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 3 Somar ($161-$54)
2nd 5 Trudy ($7)
3rd 1 Taoca Warrior (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Kaswar
Forecast $33
Tierce $524 Trio $18
Quartet $1,006
RACE 5
1st 8 Ramzes ($20-$11)
2nd 9 Anak Warrior ($29)
3rd 12 Tan's Legendary ($10)
4th 7 Colonel Lincoln
Forecast $113
Place Forecast (8-9) $28, (8-12) $20, (9-12) $60
Tierce $3,198 Trio $520
Quartet No winner ($612 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Balboa, 14 Black Ghost, 15 Baymax
RACE 6
1st 9 Rainbow Fish ($51-$14)
2nd 4 Lucky Coin ($6)
3rd 3 Grasswood Star ($10)
4th 6 Aussie Eagle
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (4-9) $20, (3-9) $13, (3-4) $21
Tierce $1,211 Trio $151
Quartet No winner ($1,164 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 10 Elite Gustavo ($90-$23)
2nd 7 Magical Talent ($7)
3rd 4 Winning War ($6)
4th 1 Polo Tycoon
Forecast $80
Place Forecast (7-10) $23, (4-10) $42, (4-7) $8
Tierce $1,852 Trio $137
Quartet No winner ($2,708 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 3 Megusto ($26-$8)
2nd 1 One O Nine ($6)
3rd 7 Mr Whyte ($15)
4th 5 Nova Battle
Forecast $24
Place Forecast (1-3) $8, (3-7) $15, (1-7) $8
Tierce $514 Trio $82 Quartet $2,701
