Saturday's Penang results
RACE 1
1st 1 Destiny Knight ($21-$6)
2nd 4 Overseer ($5.10)
3rd 8 Grand Show ($10)
4th 11 Baymax
Forecast $25 Place Forecast (1-4) $9, (1-8) $14, (4-8) $10 Tierce $134 Trio $42 Quartet $269
RACE 2
1st 12 Mayweather ($40-$11)
2nd 10 Golden Explorer ($28)
3rd 6 Parisbas ($8)
4th 7 Golden Coin
Forecast $97 Place Forecast (10-12) $19, (6-12) $14, (6-10) $19 Tierce $1,694 Trio $164 Quartet No winner ($232 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 3 Mr O'Reilly ($13-$9)
2nd 12 Strong Man ($5.10)
3rd 4 Cloud Shadow ($16)
4th 10 Winning Star
Forecast $38 Place Forecast (3-12) $15, (3-4) $10, (4-12) $21 Tierce $253 Trio $90 Quartet No winner ($340 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 9 Sacred Guru ($19-$10)
2nd 7 Sacred Surfer ($86)
3rd 11 Gold Sky Billion ($10)
4th 4 Emperor Taizong
Forecast $295 Place Forecast (7-9) $85, (9-11) $11, (7-11) $26 Tierce $2,672 Trio $355 Quartet No winner ($718 carried forward) Scratchings: 15 Terms Of Reference, 16 Anonymous
RACE 5
1st 10 Mazanze ($28-$8)
2nd 1 Ragnar ($27)
3rd 9 Maestro ($27)
4th 8 Zac Ace
Forecast $80 Place Forecast (1-10) $17, (9-10) $30, (1-9) $46 Tierce $764 Trio $188 Quartet No winner ($1,196 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 4 Trudy ($9-$5.10)
2nd 5 China Captain ($19)
3rd 3 Penang General ($20)
4th 1 Invictus Warrior
Forecast 4-5 ($28) Place Forecast (4-5) $17, (3-4) $4, (3-5) $11 Tierce $372 Trio $31 Quartet $1,457
RACE 7
1st 3 Purple Rain Lady ($43-$15)
2nd 5 Pratt Street ($5.10)
3rd 7 Seckill ($26)
4th 6 Toobigtofail
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (3-5) $9, (3-7) $23, (5-7) $26 Tierce $495 Trio $137 Quartet No winner ($354 carried forward to yesterday's KL Race 1) Scratchings: 2 Pearl King, 4 Lucky Sixtysix
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now