Racing

Saturday's South Africa (Kenilworth) Results

Jun 07, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

Abandoned

RACE 2

Abandoned

RACE 3

1st 5 Fifty Fiver ($8-$5.10)

2nd 9 Shesh Besh ($7)

3rd 4 Charlie Squadron ($28)

4th 2 Angry Warrior

The Wild Bunch (No. 8), a $204 outsider, hanging on to win by a nose from last-start winner Just Landed (No. 4) to give trainer Jason Ong the second leg of his double at Kranji on Saturday.
Racing

Ong savours second double

Related Stories

Kok also strikes twice, with Terrific and Leggenda

Sunday's South Africa Results

Mystery Power’s 4kg advantage

Forecast $6 Place forecast (5-9) $3, (4-5) $13, (4-9) $20 Tierce $78 Trio $35

Quartet No winner ($778 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Goethe

RACE 4

Abandoned

RACE 5

1st 11 Oh So Squishy ($58-$13)

2nd 9 Louis' Diamond ($8) 3rd 6 Grayswood Pink ($9) 4th 12 Rose Of Mine

Forecast $41 Place forecast (9-11) $11, (6-11) $13, (6-9) $6 Tierce $638 Trio $54

Quartet No winner ($1,180 carried forward)

RACE 6

Abandoned

RACE 7

1st 1 Veni Vidi Vicci ($19-$8)

2nd 3 Legitimise ($9)

3rd 9 Full House ($34) 4th 2 Son Of Silk

Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-3) $11, (1-9) $45, (3-9) $47 Tierce $1,151 Trio $484 Quartet $1,985 ($746 carried forward)

RACE 8

Abandoned

RACE 9

1st 5 Fly To Rio ($66-$25)

1st 10 Zambaq ($7-$10)

3rd 1 Galiek Yo Baby ($6) 4th 3 Our World

Forecast $66 Place forecast (5-10) $18, (1-5) $25, (1-10) $6 Tierce (5-10-1) $395, (10-5-1) $131 Trio $54 Quartet No winner ($1,514 carried forward)

RACE 10

Abandoned

RACE 11

1st 4 Lets Boogie Baby ($11-$7)

2nd 6 Coup De Main ($30)

3rd 3 Savannah Buddy (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Warrior Bling

Forecast $73 Tierce $815 Trio $88

Quartet $933

RACE 12

Abandoned

RACE 13

1st 5 Strike Speed ($76-$22)

2nd 2 On Your Marks ($6)

3rd 1 Universe Boss ($8) 4th 11 Serious Fun

Forecast $49 Place forecast (2-5) $15, (1-5) $14, (1-2) $6 Tierce $772 Trio $57

Quartet No winner ($90 carried forward)

RACE 14

Abandoned

RACE 15

1st 3 Musical Glitch ($36-$14)

2nd 8 Fynbos ($8)

3rd 4 Springisintheair ($14) 4th 2 Heaven's Embrace 4th 5 Follow The Star

Forecast $30 Place forecast (3-8) $9, (3-4) $36, (4-8) $28 Tierce $312 Trio $246

Quartet (3-8-4-2) $177, (3-8-4-5) no winner

RACE 16

Abandoned

RACE 17

1st 1 Twicethequality ($35-$10)

2nd 3 Helen's Blush ($9) 3rd 11 Grey Princess ($25) 4th 10 Winter's Awakening

Forecast $44 Place forecast (1-3) $20, (1-11) $38, (3-11) $35 Tierce $958

Trio $299 Quartet No winner ($74 jackpot carried forward to yesterday's SA meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING