Saturday's South Africa (Kenilworth) Results
RACE 1
Abandoned
RACE 2
Abandoned
RACE 3
1st 5 Fifty Fiver ($8-$5.10)
2nd 9 Shesh Besh ($7)
3rd 4 Charlie Squadron ($28)
4th 2 Angry Warrior
Forecast $6 Place forecast (5-9) $3, (4-5) $13, (4-9) $20 Tierce $78 Trio $35
Quartet No winner ($778 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Goethe
RACE 4
Abandoned
RACE 5
1st 11 Oh So Squishy ($58-$13)
2nd 9 Louis' Diamond ($8) 3rd 6 Grayswood Pink ($9) 4th 12 Rose Of Mine
Forecast $41 Place forecast (9-11) $11, (6-11) $13, (6-9) $6 Tierce $638 Trio $54
Quartet No winner ($1,180 carried forward)
RACE 6
Abandoned
RACE 7
1st 1 Veni Vidi Vicci ($19-$8)
2nd 3 Legitimise ($9)
3rd 9 Full House ($34) 4th 2 Son Of Silk
Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-3) $11, (1-9) $45, (3-9) $47 Tierce $1,151 Trio $484 Quartet $1,985 ($746 carried forward)
RACE 8
Abandoned
RACE 9
1st 5 Fly To Rio ($66-$25)
1st 10 Zambaq ($7-$10)
3rd 1 Galiek Yo Baby ($6) 4th 3 Our World
Forecast $66 Place forecast (5-10) $18, (1-5) $25, (1-10) $6 Tierce (5-10-1) $395, (10-5-1) $131 Trio $54 Quartet No winner ($1,514 carried forward)
RACE 10
Abandoned
RACE 11
1st 4 Lets Boogie Baby ($11-$7)
2nd 6 Coup De Main ($30)
3rd 3 Savannah Buddy (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Warrior Bling
Forecast $73 Tierce $815 Trio $88
Quartet $933
RACE 12
Abandoned
RACE 13
1st 5 Strike Speed ($76-$22)
2nd 2 On Your Marks ($6)
3rd 1 Universe Boss ($8) 4th 11 Serious Fun
Forecast $49 Place forecast (2-5) $15, (1-5) $14, (1-2) $6 Tierce $772 Trio $57
Quartet No winner ($90 carried forward)
RACE 14
Abandoned
RACE 15
1st 3 Musical Glitch ($36-$14)
2nd 8 Fynbos ($8)
3rd 4 Springisintheair ($14) 4th 2 Heaven's Embrace 4th 5 Follow The Star
Forecast $30 Place forecast (3-8) $9, (3-4) $36, (4-8) $28 Tierce $312 Trio $246
Quartet (3-8-4-2) $177, (3-8-4-5) no winner
RACE 16
Abandoned
RACE 17
1st 1 Twicethequality ($35-$10)
2nd 3 Helen's Blush ($9) 3rd 11 Grey Princess ($25) 4th 10 Winter's Awakening
Forecast $44 Place forecast (1-3) $20, (1-11) $38, (3-11) $35 Tierce $958
Trio $299 Quartet No winner ($74 jackpot carried forward to yesterday's SA meeting)
