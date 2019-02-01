Saturday's South Africa preview

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) WHAT A THRILL has been knocking and could get it right here.

(12) MISS SABINA wasn't disgraced on debut and can only improve with experience gained.

(2) TEHUANO did well after a rest and could get into the reckoning.

(4) TIDAL TUSSLE is battling to crack a win but has a definite money chance.

(3) SENECA FALLS ran below form last time. Place chance.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) TUSCAN LIGHT has finished in the money in all three starts and should be thereabouts again.

(2) TARGARYEN QUEEN has been threatening and a victory is not out of turn.

(10) SATIN SLIPPER has most room for improvement and must be considered.

(11) UNDISCOVERED GEM hasn't been far back in both starts and could get into the mix.

(4) VISCOUNTESS VIVIEN and (3) THE GREAT QUEEN could make the frame.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(1) NOBLE SECRET has found the right distance and is the class runner. However, he has to concede 9kg to (5) WONDEROUS CLIMBER. Both have found their forte and have yet to taste defeat over this course and distance.

(3) ALI BON DUBAI is no pushover and stays well. He deserves respect.

(7) HIGHLANDER hasn't been far back lately and could make the quartet.

(2) LIEGE has class but needs to find form.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) JET START is well-above average, could give weight all round and should stay the extra trip.

(2) SUNSHINE SILK is never far off and should turn it around with (8) CRANBERRY CRUSH on 5kg difference.

(3) ARTE is honest and should take home another cheque. She is 5kg better off with (5) GOEDE HOOP (not striding out last start) for a neck defeat.

(6) GOTTALOTTALUV and (7) BONDIBLU could upset.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) PILOU is on a roll and looking for 5 in a trot. However, he won't have it easy on this track and (9) GREEK FIRE could give him a go on 1.5kg better terms.

(2) ZOUAVES strolled in last time and Gavin Lerena retains the ride. However, he has yet to win over a mile and beyond.

(11) THE DAZZLER could get into the action with 52kg on his back.

(3) DOOSRA, (4) PUGET SOUND and (10) DIVINE ODYSSEY could pull it off.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) RONNIE'S CANDY was coughing in her last two starts. If over the spell, she could contest the finish.

She finished ahead of (1) NAFAAYES, who gives her 2kg. The latter impressed subsequently.

Stablemate (5) STORM DESTINY is maturing and the combo is on a hat-trick.

(3) CELTIC SEA is doing better. Respect.

Up-and-coming (13) BLOSSOM fared badly in the draws but cannot be ruled out.

(15) SCENT OF EVENING could feature.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

Trainer Mike De Kock has three stars:

(1) HAWWAAM - unbeaten in three starts but made heavy weather of his last win. He can still go on with it

(3) ALYAASAAT - never out the money and makes his debut as a gelding.

(4) BARAHIN has class but comes off a lengthy lay-off.

The Port Elizabeth champ (2) NATIONAL PARK is out to prove himself.

Strong front-runner (6) CHIJMES could get away from pole draw.