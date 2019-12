Saturday's South Africa results

E-mail this article

RACE 1 (KENILWORTH)

1st 15 Worlds Your Oyster ($242-$39)

2nd 6 Zeno ($8)

3rd 3 Alpha Pappa ($7)

4th 4 Alaskan Night Forecast $1,110 Place Forecast (6-15) $84, (3-15) $64, (3-6) $9 Tierce No winner ($1,016 carried forward) Trio $415 Quartet No winner ($3,820 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Speed Of Night

RACE 2 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 6 City Dancer ($149-$27)

2nd 2 Crazy Charlie ($5.10)

3rd 10 Friends Forever ($5.10)

4th 7 El Romiachi Forecast $80 Place Forecast (2-6) $18, (6-10) $11, (2-10) $2.50 Tierce $1,598 Trio $21 Quartet No winner ($4,132 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Crazy Charlie, 4 Whipping Boy, 9 Cornish Pomodoro, 11 Spanish Ballad

RACE 3 (KENILWORTH)

1st 1 Kursk ($16-$5.10)

2nd 7 The Cambo ($16)

3rd 3 Tambora ($10)

4th 9 Al's My Daddy Forecast $51 Place Forecast (1-7) $14, (1-3) $15, (3-7) $24 Tierce $566 Trio $73 Quartet $3,284

RACE 4 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 6 Flagship Fund ($54-$9)

2nd 12 Milford Sound ($8)

3rd 1 Tuscan Light ($12)

4th 17 Pucker Up Forecast $69 Place Forecast (6-12) $26, (1-6) $17, (1-12) $28 Tierce No winner ($102 carried forward) Trio No winner ($254 carried forward) Quartet No winner

Scratchings: 5 Tobefair, 8 Some Adventure

RACE 5 (KENILWORTH)

Abandoned

RACE 6 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 3 Emily Jay ($37-$11)

2nd 8 Sammi Moosa ($5.10)

3rd 4 Pretty Ballerina ($8)

4th 1 Saragon Forecast $36 Place Forecast (3-8) $11, (3-4) $56, (4-8) $18 Tierce No winner ($256 carried forward) Trio $80 Quartet No winner ($18 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Viscountess Vivien

RACE 7 (KENILWORTH)

Abandoned

RACE 8 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 7 Youcanthurrylove ($23-$9)

2nd 11 Final Occasion ($39)

3rd 6 Royal Honour ($67)

4th 12 Oyster King Forecast $84 Place Forecast (7-11) $22, (6-7) $148, (6-11) $595 Tierce No winner ($1,028 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,084 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($64 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Kurt's Approval

RACE 9 (KENILWORTH)

Abandoned

RACE 10 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 8 Jet Start ($45-$13)

2nd 11 Greenwood Drive ($23)

3rd 10 Apache Too ($21)

4th 13 Pretty Border Forecast $130 Place Forecast (8-11) $55, (8-10) $23, (10-11) $55 Tierce No winner ($4,398 carried forward) Trio $656 Quartet No winner ($110 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Major Return

RACE 11 (KENILWORTH)

Abandoned

RACE 12 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 5 The Bosbok ($41-$13)

2nd 8 Out Of Your League ($10)

3rd 1 Palace Green ($12)

4th 4 Flame Fella Forecast $58 Place Forecast (5-8) $23, (1-5) $25, (1-8) $31 Tierce $1,284 Trio $269 Quartet No winner ($144 carried forward)

RACE 13 (KENILWORTH)

Abandoned

RACE 14 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 3 Donderweer ($50-$13)

2nd 6 Land Of The Brave ($22)

3rd 5 Look To The Sky ($8)

4th 4 Aristachus Forecast $83 Place Forecast (3-6) $23, (3-5) $11, (5-6) $20 Tierce $854 Trio $130 Quartet No winner ($320 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Big Bay, 7 Fly Away

RACE 15 (KENILWORTH)

Abandoned

RACE 16 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 1 Mythical Bolt ($25-$9)

2nd 2 Alramz ($6)

3rd 3 Informative ($7)

4th 4 Written In Stone Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-2) $5, (1-3) $6, (2-3) $4 Tierce $49 Trio $6 Quartet $127

Scratchings: 7 Palace Assembly, 8 Capetown Affair