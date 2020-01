Saturday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 12 Cornish Pomodoro ($9-$5.10)

2nd 5 Latest Craze ($9)

3rd 6 Psycho King ($18)

4th 4 Trend Master

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (5-12) $6, (6-12) $12, (5-6) $42

Tierce $153

Trio $42

Quartet No winner ($684 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Imperious Duke

RACE 2

1st 1 Lilac Sensation ($7-$5.10)

2nd 2 Bad Habit ($5.10)

3rd 3 Cyber Blossom ($9)

4th 4 To Do Ron Ron

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (1-2) $3, (1-3) $7, (2-3) $7

Tierce $24

Trio $11

Quartet $145

RACE 3

1st 4 Shango ($8-$6)

2nd 1 Approach Control ($6)

3rd 6 Indy Go (No 3rd dividend)

4th 7 War Jewel

Forecast $3

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $7

Trio $3

Quartet $5

Scratchings: 2 In Cahoots, 3 At Hand, 5 Johnny Hero

RACE 4

1st 2 Erik The Red ($18-$5.10)

2nd 5 Thomas Henry ($6)

3rd 7 Stuck On You ($7)

4th 1 Atkinson Grimshaw

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (2-5) $4, (2-7) $6, (5-7) $5

Tierce $79

Trio $10

Quartet $158

RACE 5

1st 4 Diorama ($21-$7)

2nd 2 Ever Fair ($13)

3rd 5 Martha ($9)

4th 6 Grey Flyer

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (2-4) $18, (4-5) $7, (2-5) $11

Tierce $304

Trio $32

Quartet No winner ($16 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Varquera, 18 One Dollar Massage

RACE 6

1st 8 Namaqualand ($23-$8)

2nd 6 Al's My Daddy ($11)

3rd 13 Silver Tiara ($19)

4th 3 Anecdote

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (6-8) $11, (8-13) $16, (6-13) $26

Tierce $760

Trio $58

Quartet No winner ($64 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 14 Banha Bridge ($30-$15)

2nd 2 Latin Opus ($55)

3rd 7 Nimitz ($13)

4th 1 Binky

Forecast $876

Place Forecast (2-14) $138, (7-14) $14, (2-7) $103

Tierce No winner ($614 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($908 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($80 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Turf Master, 18 Luke's Legacy

RACE 8

1st 2 Chimichuri Run ($24-$8)

2nd 3 Pacific Trader ($10)

3rd 4 Bold Respect ($25)

4th 1 Kasimir

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (2-4) $14, (3-4) $8

Tierce $190

Trio $105

Quartet No winner ($162 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 8 Pomander ($20-$6)

2nd 4 By Chance ($5.10)

3rd 3 Illuminate ($21)

4th 6 Keep Smiling

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (4-8) $4, (3-8) $19, (3-4) $24

Tierce $284

Trio $70

Quartet $287

RACE 10

1st 6 Belgarion ($11-$5.10)

2nd 7 Herodotus ($45)

3rd 9 Majestic Mozart ($73)

4th 12 More Magic

Forecast $198

Place Forecast (6-7) $38, (6-9) $36, (7-9) $542

Tierce No winner ($376 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($636 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($24 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 5 Chief Of State ($61-$17)

2nd 3 Donderweer ($11)

3rd 2 Benji ($13)

4th 4 Land Of The Brave

Forecast $65

Place Forecast (3-5) $22, (2-5) $21, (2-3) $14

Tierce $1,610

Trio $97

Quartet No winner ($84 carried forward)

RACE 12

1st 8 Queen Supreme ($15-$9)

2nd 9 Driving Miss Daisy ($18)

3rd 5 Silvano's Pride ($22)

4th 1 Miyabi Gold

Forecast $104

Place Forecast (8-9) $22, (5-8) $14, (5-9) $50

Tierce No winner ($1,272 carried forward)

Trio $111

Quartet No winner ($154 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Water Spirit

RACE 13

1st 1 Sarah ($9-$5.10)

2nd 6 Gin Fizz ($9)

3rd 8 Risk Taker ($32)

4th 4 True Charm

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (1-6) $4, (1-8) $35, (6-8) $52

Tierce $217

Trio $80

Quartet No winner ($176 carried forward)

RACE 14

1st 5 Vardy ($43-$8)

2nd 6 One World ($13)

3rd 2 Rainbow Bridge ($17)

4th 7 Twist Of Fate

Forecast $73

Place Forecast (5-6) $19, (2-5) $16, (2-6) $29

Tierce $1,497

Trio $238

Quartet No winner ($370 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on Jan 14)