Saturday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Springs Of Carmel ($72-$14)
2nd 7 Rabbedoe ($36)
3rd 1 Miracle Flight ($6)
4th 6 Ecstatic Green
Forecast $239 Place Forecast (3-7) $87, (1-3) $16, (1-7) $36 Tierce $1,159 Trio $184
Quartet $2,620
Scratching: 8 Rise As One
RACE 2
1st 1 War Room ($7-$5.10)
2nd 7 Winter Stories ($17)
3rd 3 Slalom Queen (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Karnallie
Forecast $16 Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $36 Trio $10 Quartet $48
Scratching: 4 Accomplished
RACE 3
1st 6 Blue Gangsta ($64-$13)
2nd 8 Winter's Awakening ($7)
3rd 7 The Summons ($28)
4th 3 Over Count
Forecast $58 Place Forecast (6-8) $17, (6-7) $54, (7-8) $54 Tierce No winner ($1,418 carried forward) Trio $420
Quartet No winner ($570 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 4
1st 9 Lady Of Steel ($26-$8)
2nd 6 Virginia ($19)
3rd 13 Querari Ferrari ($63)
4th 3 Perfect Tigress
Forecast $159 Place Forecast (6-9) $38, (9-13) $67, (6-13) $407 Tierce No winner ($3,188 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,046 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($652 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Dark Mistress ($19-$6)
2nd 6 Tostada ($8)
3rd 3 Chai (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Enchanted Creek
Forecast $10 Tierce $150 Trio $23 Quartet $371
Scratching: 5 Madame Shakira
RACE 6
1st 3 Cirillo ($33-$10)
2nd 7 Tierra Del Fuego ($7)
3rd 2 Zouaves ($20)
4th 6 Matador Man
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (3-7) $8, (2-3) $20, (2-7) $12 Tierce $528
Trio $61 Quartet No winner ($172 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Meraki ($17-$9)
2nd 3 Orakal ($10)
3rd 6 Al Bragga (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Zeb
Forecast $12 Tierce $118 Trio $21
Quartet $811
RACE 8
1st 1 Summer Pudding ($10-$8)
2nd 4 Marygold ($8)
3rd 6 Magic School ($27)
4th 2 Rio's Winter
Forecast $30 Place Forecast (1-4) $13, (1-6) $20, (4-6) $75 Tierce $1,233
Trio $207 Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Keep Smiling, 13 Flying High
RACE 9
1st 3 Peaceful Day ($9-$5.10)
2nd 5 Doppio Oro ($20)
3rd 2 Horatius (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Magic Mike
Forecast $19 Tierce $115 Trio $23
Quartet $187
RACE 10
1st 4 Got The Greenlight ($127-$20)
2nd 5 Green Laser ($14)
3rd 8 Youcanthurrylove ($17)
4th 7 Leopold
Forecast $245 Place Forecast (4-5) $58, (4-8) $90, (5-8) $42 Tierce No winner ($1,280 carried forward) Trio $471
Quartet No winner ($94 carried forward)
Scratching: 16 Whiskytangofoxtrot
RACE 11
1st 7 Freedom Seeker ($17-$8)
2nd 4 Dark Crystal ($9)
3rd 8 Caribbean Sunset ($7)
4th 5 Hello Winter Hello
Forecast $16 Place Forecast (4-7) $6, (7-8) $9, (4-8) $13 Tierce $114
Trio $30
Quartet No winner ($158. carried forward)
RACE 12
1st 3 Green Haze ($16-$7)
2nd 5 D' Arrivee ($6)
3rd 2 Divine Odyssey ($6)
4th 1 Hero's Honour
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (3-5) $7, (2-3) $5, (2-5) $6
Tierce $55 Trio $12 Quartet $62
