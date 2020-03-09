Saturday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 3 Springs Of Carmel ($72-$14)

2nd 7 Rabbedoe ($36)

3rd 1 Miracle Flight ($6)

4th 6 Ecstatic Green

Forecast $239 Place Forecast (3-7) $87, (1-3) $16, (1-7) $36 Tierce $1,159 Trio $184

Quartet $2,620

Scratching: 8 Rise As One

RACE 2

1st 1 War Room ($7-$5.10)

2nd 7 Winter Stories ($17)

3rd 3 Slalom Queen (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Karnallie

Forecast $16 Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $36 Trio $10 Quartet $48

Scratching: 4 Accomplished

RACE 3

1st 6 Blue Gangsta ($64-$13)

2nd 8 Winter's Awakening ($7)

3rd 7 The Summons ($28)

4th 3 Over Count

Forecast $58 Place Forecast (6-8) $17, (6-7) $54, (7-8) $54 Tierce No winner ($1,418 carried forward) Trio $420

Quartet No winner ($570 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 4

1st 9 Lady Of Steel ($26-$8)

2nd 6 Virginia ($19)

3rd 13 Querari Ferrari ($63)

4th 3 Perfect Tigress

Forecast $159 Place Forecast (6-9) $38, (9-13) $67, (6-13) $407 Tierce No winner ($3,188 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,046 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($652 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Dark Mistress ($19-$6)

2nd 6 Tostada ($8)

3rd 3 Chai (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Enchanted Creek

Forecast $10 Tierce $150 Trio $23 Quartet $371

Scratching: 5 Madame Shakira

RACE 6

1st 3 Cirillo ($33-$10)

2nd 7 Tierra Del Fuego ($7)

3rd 2 Zouaves ($20)

4th 6 Matador Man

Forecast $22 Place Forecast (3-7) $8, (2-3) $20, (2-7) $12 Tierce $528

Trio $61 Quartet No winner ($172 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Meraki ($17-$9)

2nd 3 Orakal ($10)

3rd 6 Al Bragga (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Zeb

Forecast $12 Tierce $118 Trio $21

Quartet $811

RACE 8

1st 1 Summer Pudding ($10-$8)

2nd 4 Marygold ($8)

3rd 6 Magic School ($27)

4th 2 Rio's Winter

Forecast $30 Place Forecast (1-4) $13, (1-6) $20, (4-6) $75 Tierce $1,233

Trio $207 Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Keep Smiling, 13 Flying High

RACE 9

1st 3 Peaceful Day ($9-$5.10)

2nd 5 Doppio Oro ($20)

3rd 2 Horatius (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Magic Mike

Forecast $19 Tierce $115 Trio $23

Quartet $187

RACE 10

1st 4 Got The Greenlight ($127-$20)

2nd 5 Green Laser ($14)

3rd 8 Youcanthurrylove ($17)

4th 7 Leopold

Forecast $245 Place Forecast (4-5) $58, (4-8) $90, (5-8) $42 Tierce No winner ($1,280 carried forward) Trio $471

Quartet No winner ($94 carried forward)

Scratching: 16 Whiskytangofoxtrot

RACE 11

1st 7 Freedom Seeker ($17-$8)

2nd 4 Dark Crystal ($9)

3rd 8 Caribbean Sunset ($7)

4th 5 Hello Winter Hello

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (4-7) $6, (7-8) $9, (4-8) $13 Tierce $114

Trio $30

Quartet No winner ($158. carried forward)

RACE 12

1st 3 Green Haze ($16-$7)

2nd 5 D' Arrivee ($6)

3rd 2 Divine Odyssey ($6)

4th 1 Hero's Honour

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (3-5) $7, (2-3) $5, (2-5) $6

Tierce $55 Trio $12 Quartet $62