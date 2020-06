Saturday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 Hardwired ($15-$10)

2nd 9 Seen The Light ($12)

3rd 7 Sugar And Spice ($31)

4th 4 Lord Caro

Forecast $40 Place Forecast (3-9) $14, (3-7 No winner), (7-9) $52 Tierce No winner ($46 carried forward) Trio $96 Quartet No winner ($708 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Casadoro, 8 Rock Emblem, 15 Dandolo, 16 Bernie's Dream

RACE 2

1st 10 Flashy Kaitrina ($158-$23)

2nd 6 Aquae Sulis ($79)

3rd 8 Leading Lyric ($6)

4th 5 Bells And Whistles

Forecast $1,326 Place Forecast (6-10) $339, (8-10) $24, (6-8) $169 Tierce No winner ($916 carried forward) Trio $542 Quartet No winner ($1,042 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Highland Heather, 14 Wild Wing, 15 Song Of Ice, 16 Harebelle

RACE 3

1st 6 Thomas Henry ($7-$5.10)

2nd 5 Tilmeeth ($27)

3rd 10 Cossack Warrior ($123)

4th 3 Instinctive Power

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (5-6) $17, (6-10) $126, (5-10) $378 Tierce $1,721 Trio No winner ($428 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($1,402 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Oxford Blue, 14 Royal Call, 15 Lunar Prospector, 16 Winter Guard

RACE 4

1st 3 Number Eight ($30-$10)

2nd 8 Tarzan ($23)

3rd 11 Binary Star ($11)

4th 9 Pantsula

Forecast $65 Place Forecast (3-8) $23, (3-11) $34, (8-11) $40 Tierce No winner ($390 carried forward) Trio $608 Quartet No winner ($1,658 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Romanesca, 14 Uncle Charlie, 15 Juniper Lane, 16 Bravo Zulu

RACE 5

1st 11 Eden Gardens Glitz ($92-$25)

2nd 3 Ruby Slippers ($19)

3rd 8 Tupelo Honey ($37)

4th 10 Bell Jar

Forecast $272 Place Forecast (3-11) $66, (8-11) $75, (3-8) $85 Tierce No winner ($1,022 carried forward) Trio No winner ($470 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($1,798 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Slievanorra, 14 Isla Morada, 15 Preferential, 16 Enrapture

RACE 6

1st 2 Miyabi Gold ($10-$7)

2nd 11 Perfect Air (5.10)

3rd 13 Coral Bay ($26)

4th 5 Irish Wonder Girl

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (2-11) $6, (2-13) $23, (11-13) $34 Tierce $270 Trio $151 Quartet No winner ($1,904 carried forward)

Scratching: 15 Zagara

RACE 7

1st 9 Marchingontogether ($38-$11)

2nd 2 White Lightning ($19)

3rd 4 Silver Rose ($16)

4th 1 Wealthy

Forecast $176 Place Forecast (2-9) $30, (4-9) $24, (2-4) $48 Tierce $169 Trio $103 Quartet No winner ($2,012 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Belgarion ($8-$5.10)

2nd 11 Tristful ($12)

3rd 2 Camphoratus ($31)

4th 10 Crown Towers

Forecast $35 Place Forecast (1-11) $15, (1-2) $22, (2-11) $123 Tierce No winner ($382 carried forward) Trio No winner ($280 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($3,028 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Born To Perform

RACE 9

1st 2 Captain Of Colour ($34-$9)

2nd 8 Bella Bellarina ($5.10)

3rd 4 Ginger Biscuit ($11) 4th 5 Yaas

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (2-8) $11, (2-4) $13, (4-8) $7 Tierce $233 Trio $45 Quartet $3,363, ($2,194 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 6 Wonderwall ($61-$18)

2nd 2 Captain Tatters ($8)

3rd 1 Bwana ($24)

4th 8 Hudoo Magic

Forecast $80 Place Forecast (2-6) $29, (1-6) $54, (1-2) $81 Tierce No winner ($436 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on June 23) Trio $378 Quartet No winner ($2,960 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on June 23)

Scratching: 13 Gravitation