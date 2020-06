Saturday's South Africa results

RACE 1 (KENILWORTH)

ABANDONED

RACE 2 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 7 Springs Of Carmel ($35-$10)

2nd 4 Miracle Flight ($7)

3rd 6 Rapid Fire ($8)

4th 8 Sweet Sensation

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (4-7) $3, (6-7) $11, (4-6) $12 Tierce $236 Trio $33 Quartet $1,822

RACE 3 (KENILWORTH)

ABANDONED

RACE 4 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 5 Mount Pleasant ($10-$5.10)

2nd 6 Najem Suhail ($9)

3rd 7 Nourbese ($48)

4th 3 Lion Cruise

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (5-7) $42, (6-7) $84 Tierce $304 Trio No winner ($314 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($58 carried forward)

RACE 5 (KENILWORTH)

ABANDONED

RACE 6 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 2 Ronnie's Candy ($47-$10)

2nd 3 Vistula ($7)

3rd 1 Queen Supreme ($5.10)

4th 6 Saragon

Forecast $33 Place Forecast (2-3) $6, (1-2) $8, (1-3) $3 Tierce $89 Trio $15 Quartet $121 Scratching: 8 Rio's Winter

RACE 7 (KENILWORTH)

ABANDONED

RACE 8 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 7 Rivarine ($125-$19)

2nd 2 Russet Air ($11)

3rd 1 Chimichuri Run ($11)

4th 3 Mr Flood

Forecast $557 Place Forecast (2-7) $39, (1-7) $69, (1-2) $11 Tierce No winner ($982 carried forward) Trio $74 Quartet No winner ($96 carried forward)

RACE 9 (KENILWORTH)

ABANDONED

RACE 10 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 2 Hawwaam ($7-$5.10)

2nd 1 Soqrat ($8)

3rd 3 Tierra Del Fuego ($11)

4th 5 Hero's Honour

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (1-2) $3, (2-3) $4, (1-3) $8 Tierce $29 Trio $6 Quartet $196

RACE 11 (KENILWORTH)

ABANDONED

RACE 12 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 12 Golden Belle ($116-$38)

2nd 1 Schippers ($19)

3rd 3 Dancing Queen ($12)

4th 6 Pool Party

Forecast $94 Place Forecast (1-12) $177, (3-12) $88, (1-3) $39 Tierce No winner ($536 carried forward) Trio No winner ($348 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($58 carried forward)

RACE 13 (KENILWORTH)

ABANDONED

RACE 14 (TURFFONTEIN)

1st 6 Imperial Ruby ($23-$10)

2nd 2 Factor Fifty ($5.10)

3rd 9 Top Shot ($26) 4th 5 Dromedaris

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (2-6) $7, (6-9) $39, (2-9) $35 Tierce $657 Trio $75 Quartet No winner ($104 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on June 30)

RACE 15 (KENILWORTH)

ABANDONED