Saturday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 9 Sonic Burst ($34-$7)

2nd 1 Sovereign Rose ($6)

3rd 6 Legal Dream ($8)

4th 10 What A Flight

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (6-9) $8, (1-6) $4 Tierce $193 Trio $17 Quartet $1,703 Scratching: 5 Kitty Cat Chat

RACE 2

1st 6 Hoedspruit ($8-$6)

2nd 9 Northern Song ($14)

3rd 7 Look For Hounds ($45)

4th 13 Zo Lucky

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (6-9) $8, (6-7) $23, (7-9) $64 Tierce $319 Trio $119 Quartet No winner ($346 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 3 Black Belt ($9-$7)

2nd 2 Tillieangus ($8)

3rd 1 Myhopesanddreams (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Anderson

Forecast $13 Place Forecast Refund Tierce $37 Trio $7 Quartet $224 Scratching: 7 Smart William

RACE 4

1st 6 Our Prized Jewel ($8-$5.10)

2nd 8 First Street ($19)

3rd 4 Gimme Gimme Gimme ($11)

4th 7 Fynbos

Forecast $30 Place Forecast (6-8) $14, (4-6) $8, (4-8) $27 Tierce $260 Trio $61 Quartet $188 Scratching: 10 Jolly Josephine

RACE 5

1st 6 Waldorf Astoria ($16-$8)

2nd 4 Queen's Club ($13)

3rd 5 Duchess Of State ($25)

4th 3 Miss Millstream

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (4-6) $13, (5-6) $22, (4-5) $34 Tierce $857 Trio $216 Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 7 Vandah's Spirit ($100-$26)

2nd 6 Caribbean Sunset ($7)

3rd 4 Boomps A Daisy ($9)

4th 3 Secret Depths

Forecast $51 Place Forecast (6-7) $14, (4-7) $37, (4-6) $7 Tierce No winner ($3,380 carried forward) Trio $67 Quartet No winner ($488 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Queensbarns

RACE 7

1st 3 On Captain's Side ($16-$7)

2nd 11 Fours A Crowd ($7)

3rd 6 Aye Aye ($10)

4th 8 Alfred's Girl

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (3-11) $7, (3-6) $6, (6-11) $11 Tierce $343 Trio $58 Quartet $681 ($837 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on Aug 4) Scratching: 2 Dark Song