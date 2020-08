Saturday's South Africa results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Guru's Pride ($33 -$11)

2nd 10 Duc D'orange ($23)

3rd 6 More Magic ($9)

4th 7 Indy Go

Forecast $115 Place forecast (2-10) $35, (2-6) $18, (6-10) $62

Tierce $2,033 Trio $251

Quartet No winner ($1,852 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Celtic Voyager ($25 -$7)

2nd 12 Traces ($35)

3rd 9 Ad Altisima ($20)

4th 4 Goliath Heron

Forecast $171 Place forecast (2-12) $45, (2-9) $22, (9-12) $103

Tierce $3,140 Trio $1,221

Quartet No winner ($3,316 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 We Light The Fire, 14 Queen Of Alamo, 15 Winter Blues

RACE 3

ABANDONED

RACE 4

1st 2 Ecstatic Green ($17 -$6)

2nd 10 Keep The Lights On ($22)

3rd 9 Fiftyshadesdarker ($11)

4th 1 Thumbs Up

Forecast $79 Place forecast (2-10) $24, (2-9) $9, (9-10) $16

Tierce $449 Trio $105

Quartet $6,533 ($8,016 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Sav's Star

RACE 5

ABANDONED

RACE 6

1st 9 Erik The Red ($18 -$7)

2nd 2 Garrulous ($7)

3rd 12 Pray For Rain ($10)

4th 1 Action Packed

Forecast $13 Place forecast (2-9) $7, (9-12) $10, (2-12) $8

Tierce $44 Trio $18

Quartet $1,564

Scratching: 8 Sir Pom

RACE 7

ABANDONED

RACE 8

1st 4 Anything Goes ($12 -$7)

2nd 11 War Of Athena ($10)

3rd 8 Princess Calla ($17)

4th 14 Trickster

Forecast $26 Place forecast (4-11) $9, (4-8) $10, (8-11) $32

Tierce $221 Trio $94

Quartet No winner ($116 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Kavian's Cara, 9 Vihaan's Pie

RACE 9

ABANDONED

RACE 10

1st 6 Sentbydestiny ($68 -$21)

2nd 4 Nourbese ($9)

3rd 9 Crimson King ($54)

4th 7 Red Ten

Forecast $88 Place forecast (4-6) $23, (6-9) $112, (4-9) $102

Tierce No winner ($1,744 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($2,614 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($206 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Shavout

RACE 11

ABANDONED

RACE 12

1st 11 Paths Of Victory ($100-$25)

2nd 16 Paybackthemoney ($31)

3rd 12 Flichity By Farr ($58)

4th 1 Eyes Wide Open

Forecast $965 Place forecast (11-16) $167, (11-12) $234, (12-16) No winner

Tierce No winner ($3,018 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($6,908 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($278 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Merlin From Berlin, 18 Snow Palace, 19 Clouds Of Witness

RACE 13

ABANDONED

RACE 14

1st 1 Van Halen ($41-$12)

2nd 2 Warrior's Rest ($16)

3rd 3 Fabian ($19)

4th 9 Speedpoint

Forecast $77 Place forecast (1-2) $20, (1-3) $46, (2-3) $49

Tierce $1,081 Trio $258

Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)

RACE 15

ABANDONED

RACE 16

1st 9 Golden Ducat ($49-$13)

2nd 8 Rainbow Bridge ($7)

3rd 10 Cirillo ($22)

4th 5 Do It Again

Forecast $19 Place forecast (8-9) $6, (9-10) $28, (8-10) $22

Tierce $381 Trio $70

Quartet No winner ($638 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

RACE 17

ABANDONED