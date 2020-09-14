Saturday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Emerald Crest ($46-$9) 2nd 13 Signed And Sealed ($37) 3rd 6 Lhasa Star ($18) 4th 1 Showdown Kid

Forecast $523 Place forecast (2-13) $271, (2-6) $17, (6-13) $271 Tierce $3,625

Trio $1,208 Quartet No winner ($516 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Tameletjie

RACE 2

1st 5 Back To Black ($14-$6) 2nd 10 Bingwa ($7) 3rd 1 Petersham ($17)

4th 6 Enrico CecchettI

Forecast $9 Place forecast (5-10) $5, (1-5) $13, (1-10) $12 Tierce $112 Trio $30

Quartet $418 Scratching: 3 Custom Made

RACE 3

1st 4 Tahitian Orana ($14-$7) 2nd 5 Kayla's Champ ($12) 3rd 1 Shivers (No 3rd Dividend) 4th 2 Rouge Allure

Forecast $19 Tierce $125 Trio $32 Quartet $206 Scratching: 6 Encryption

RACE 4

1st 11 Tequila ($85-$15) 2nd 8 Burnt Jasper ($10) 3rd 9 Liverpool Legend ($9)

4th 2 Winning Queen

Forecast $148 Place forecast (8-11) $47, (9-11) $17, (8-9) $12 Tierce $1,717

Trio $248 Quartet No winner ($206 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Flower Season, 5 She's A Cracker

RACE 5

1st 3 Jacko Boy ($26-$8) 2nd 8 Sammi Moosa ($8) 3rd 2 League Of Her Own ($12)

4th 7 Tartan Dancer

Forecast $20 Place forecast (3-8) $9, (2-3) $20, (2-8) $12 Tierce $427 Trio $53

Quartet No winner ($454 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Lady Amherst

RACE 6

1st 7 Seven Patriots ($20-$10) 2nd 5 Orpheus ($7) 3rd 3 American Indian (No 3rd Dividend) 4th 2 Dawn Assault

Forecast $15 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $109 Trio $15 Quartet $218

Scratching: 1 Matador Man, 8 Apollo Robbins

RACE 7

1st 7 Sell High ($15-$6) 2nd 6 Category Four ($18) 3rd 1 Sworder Street ($31)

4th 12 Duke Of Gold Forecast $49 Place forecast (6-7) $8, (1-7) $20, (1-6) $58 Tierce $597 Trio $178

Quartet No winner ($184 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 3 Madame Patrice ($51-$13)

2nd 1 Royal Lily ($7) 3rd 5 Toto ($12)

4th 6 Over The Limit

Forecast $30 Place forecast (1-3) $12, (3-5) $16, (1-5) $11 Tierce $279 Trio $37

Quartet No winner ($318 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 8 Written In Stone ($19-$8) 2nd 5 Putins Promise ($9) 3rd 6 Silver Master ($37) 4th 11 Irrevocable Dream

Forecast $20 Place forecast (5-8) $5, (6-8) $68, (5-6) $76

Tierce $1,023

Trio $262 Quartet No winner ($472 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow's SA meeting)

Sunday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 5 Handsome Rebel ($18-$7)

2nd 2 Blotting Paper ($22)

3rd 6 War Lord ($29)

4th 7 Super Kin

Forecast $60

Place forecast (2-5) $18, (5-6) $22, (2-6) $79

Tierce $1,184 Trio $623

Quartet $7,802

RACE 2

1st 4 Bundle Of Energy ($18-$7)

2nd 3 Royal Racer ($7)

3rd 5 Galaxy Emperor ($14)

4th 11 Bravery And Power

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-5) $10, (3-5) $14

Tierce $184 Trio $51

Quartet $2,631 ($2,844 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Eight Trigrams ($16-$7)

2nd 2 Fortune Happiness ($6)

3rd 9 Star Superior ($7)

4Th 3 Super Alliances

Forecast $11

Place forecast (1-2) $5, (1-9) $6, (2-9) $6 Tierce $101 Trio $18

Quartet $296

RACE 4

1st 3 Winwin Thirtythree ($30-$10)

2nd 10 Master Galaxy ($47)

3rd 1 Laos Enlightenment ($21)

4th 6 Shinealot

Forecast $308 Place forecast (3-10) $78, (1-3) $32, (1-10) $130

Tierce $7,933 Trio $3,572

Quartet No winner ($2,918 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 8 Family Leader ($16-$6)

2nd 2 Starship ($23)

3rd 3 Regency Master ($6)

4th 10 Happy Win Win

Forecast $64 Place forecast (2-8) $20, (3-8) $3, (2-3) $17

Tierce $385 Trio $53

Quartet $2,532

RACE 6

1st 9 Seaweed Fortune ($89-$26)

2nd 11 All For St Paul's ($19)

3rd 8 Mighty Power ($9)

4th 12 Bulletproof

Forecast $188 Place forecast (9-11) $60, (8-9) $32, (8-11) $19

Tierce $2,126 Trio $394

Quartet No winner ($3,126 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Will Power ($15-$6)

2nd 6 Czarson ($19)

3rd 2 Elite Patch ($6)

4th 4 California Concord

Forecast $40 Place forecast (1-6) $15, (1-2) $4, (2-6) $15

Tierce $270 Trio $49

Quartet $1,518

RACE 8

1st 6 Sky Field ($7-$5.10)

2nd 4 Lockheed ($20)

3rd 5 Cruising ($12)

4th 3 Super Dobbin

Forecast $24 Place forecast (4-6) $10, (5-6) $6, (4-5) $39

Tierce $200 Trio $111

Quartet $2,184

Scratching: 8 Hinyuen Swiftness

RACE 9

1st 4 Gold Chest ($23-$8)

2nd 14 Team Spirit ($43)

3rd 3 Band Of Brothers ($15)

4th 13 Magic Legend

Forecast $203 Place forecast (4-14) $55, (3-4) $16, (3-14) $147

Tierce $2,557 Trio $910

Quartet No winner ($4,406 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 1 Circuit Glory ($33-$10)

2nd 2 Star Of Yuen Long ($7)

3rd 7 Entrusted ($22)

4th 6 Craig's Star

Forecast $25 Place forecast (1-2) $9, (1-7) $34, (2-7) $23 Tierce $658

Trio $84

Quartet $4,385