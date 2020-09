Saturday's South Africa results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 3 Opera Swing ($100-$20)

2nd 13 Queen Niyabah ($6)

3rd 2 Madam Seville ($9)

4th 7 Do Angels Cry

Forecast $30 Place forecast (3-13) $13, (2-3) $15, (2-13) $5 Tierce No winner ($1,718 carried forward) Trio $44 Quartet No winner ($202 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 11 Take On Me ($158-$40)

2nd 1 Quattro Passi ($8)

3rd 6 Master Mariner ($5.10)

4th 9 Humble Tune

Forecast $71 Place forecast (1-11) $23, (6-11) $43, (1-6) $6 Tierce $1,343 Trio $49 Quartet $165.00

Scratching: 4 My King

RACE 3

1st 1 Capitana ($9-$6)

2nd 13 Wild Creature ($13)

3rd 9 Gertrude Bell ($9)

4th 3 Autumn Sky

Forecast $29 Place forecast (1-13) $9, (1-9) $6, (9-13) $32 Tierce $169 Trio $55 Quartet $51

RACE 4

1st 1 Paschals Samore ($186-$25)

2nd 6 Aberdare ($5.10)

3rd 10 Fort Snow ($10)

4th 4 Mandhukai

Forecast $73 Place forecast (1-6) $22, (1-10) $25, (6-10) $5 Tierce $517 Trio $330 Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Foxy Vixen, 5 Twice The Act, 7 Purple Shadow

RACE 5

1st 5 Northern Song ($9-$5.10)

2nd 2 Double Charge ($33)

3rd 7 Salvator Mundi ($7)

4th 14 Heartbreak Hotel

Forecast $49 Place forecast (2-5) $22, (5-7) $3, (2-7) $36 Tierce $154 Trio $46 Quartet No winner ($82 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Contact Zone, 8 Wylie's Tractor, 13 Dawn Wall

RACE 6

ABANDONED

RACE 7

1st 7 Meliora ($17-$8)

2nd 5 Retro Effect ($7)

3rd 6 Winter Shadow ($21)

4th 1 Anse Lazio

Forecast $20 Place forecast (5-7) $7, (6-7) $10, (5-6) $20 Tierce $490 Trio $97 Quartet No winner ($128 carried forward)

RACE 8

ABANDONED

RACE 9

1st 3 Binoche ($14-$7)

2nd 4 Skidoo ($16)

3rd 8 Power Grid ($20)

4th 6 Apollo Ace

Forecast $22 Place forecast (3-4) $12, (3-8) $24, (4-8) $48 Tierce $1,020 Trio $235 Quartet No winner ($304 carried forward)

RACE 10

ABANDONED

RACE 11

1st 5 Fire Walker ($16-$8)

2nd 2 Cape Of Storms ($14)

3rd 3 Al Wahed ($15)

4th 9 Spy

Forecast $64 Place forecast (2-5) $17, (3-5) $21, (2-3) $22 Tierce No winner ($1,112 carried forward) Trio $268 Quartet No winner ($340 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Fours A Crowd

RACE 12

ABANDONED

RACE 13

1st 2 Gimme Gimme Gimme ($10-$7)

2nd 1 Crusade's Promise ($32)

3rd 5 Rocket Girl (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Vomandla

Forecast $24 Place forecast Refund Tierce $133 Trio $13 Quartet $482

Scratchings: 7 Meet At The George, 8 Dazzling Sun

RACE 14

ABANDONED

RACE 15

1st 11 Noir's Boy ($14-$6)

2nd 3 Lucky Dancer ($15)

3rd 12 Brandenburg ($13)

4th 9 Sh Boom

Forecast $18 Place forecast (3-11) $7, (11-12) $10, (3-12) $19 Tierce $175 Trio $45 Quartet No winner ($14 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratchings: 4 Spiritual Wind, 8 Naval Secret, 15 Anecdote

RACE 16

ABANDONED