Saturday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 10 Bequest ($41-$12)

2nd 6 Bold Jazz ($23) 3rd 7 Courtroom Magic ($39) 4th 9 Emerald Floe

Forecast $190 Place forecast (6-10) $29, (7-10) $39, (6-7) $58 Tierce No winner ($1,908 carried forward) Trio $1,214

Quartet No winner ($72 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Blue Eyes, 12 Meeneera

RACE 2

1st 5 Winters Power ($17-$6)

2nd 8 Aryaam ($8) 3rd 2 Bitter Wind ($13) 4th 9 Irish Willow

Forecast $23 Place forecast (5-8) $9, (2-5) $12, (2-8) $16 Tierce $366 Trio $46

Quartet No winner ($272 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 10 Baymax ($25-$9)

2nd 1 Leading Lad ($12) 3rd 6 Master Mariner ($7) 4th 8 Dusted Donut

Forecast $35 Place forecast (1-10) $9, (6-10) $7, (1-6) $10 Tierce $129 Trio $27

Quartet No winner ($422 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 What A What

RACE 4

1st 10 Fsquadron ($11-$6)

2nd 2 Fast Draw ($9) 3rd 8 Fort Alado ($85) 4th 14 Wolffs World

Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-10) $5, (8-10) $40, (2-8) $156 Tierce $696 Trio $353 Quartet No winner ($590 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Factor Fifty ($32-$12)

2nd 7 Odd Rob ($14) 3rd 10 Rocky Path ($23) 4th 3 Western Fort

Forecast $130 Place forecast (2-7) $29, (2-10) $34, (7-10) $51 Tierce $2,065 Trio $951 Quartet No winner ($762 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 7 Holy Man ($26-$9)

2nd 8 Silver Master ($23)

3rd 4 Spanish Boy ($7)

4th 3 Captain Morisco

Forecast $148 Place forecast (7-8) $39, (4-7) $7, (4-8) $41 Tierce $776 Trio $250

Quartet No winner ($1,334 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 2 Elusive Force ($33-$9)

2nd 7 Strada Statale ($6)

3rd 8 Now You See Me ($24)

4th 5 Lily Blue

Forecast $22 Place forecast (2-7) $8, (2-8) $50, (7-8) $33 Tierce $389 Trio $163

Quartet $3,369 ($4,140 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 6 Astrix ($18-$6)

2nd 9 Fired Up ($12) 3rd 1 Warrior's Rest ($8) 4th 2 Divine Odyssey

Forecast $36 Place forecast (6-9) $13, (1-6) $5, (1-9) $11 Tierce $414 Trio $30 Quartet $5,817

Scratching: 5 Pack Leader