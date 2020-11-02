Racing

Saturday's South Africa results

Nov 02, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 15 Sweet Future ($13-$6)

2nd 9 Florentine ($6)

3rd 8 Big City Girl ($84)

4th 12 Queen Anne's Lace

Forecast $5 Place forecast (9-15) $3, (8-15) $486, (8-9) $162 Tierce $1,661 Trio $217 Quartet No winner ($1,686 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 13 Paisley Park ($97-$29)

Sir Top Knight gets confirmed
Racing

Sir Top Knight gets confirmed

2nd 15 Sea Virescent ($9)

3rd 4 Bartholdi ($40)

4th 5 Battle Force

Forecast $84 Place forecast (13-15) $26, (4-13) $140, (4-15) $37 Tierce No winner ($3,386 carried forward) Trio $804 Quartet No winner ($2,128 carried forward) Scratchings: 14 Royal Mazarin, 17 Smuts, 18 Durban Boy

RACE 3

1st 1 Spice Market ($16-$7)

2nd 2 Lucy Belle ($7)

3rd 10 Immaculate ($40)

4th 9 Ideal Jet

Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-2) $5, (1-10) $41, (2-10) $33 Tierce $696 Trio $144 Quartet $2,947 ($1,940 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Lotus

RACE 4

1st 1 I Did What I Did ($17-$7)

2nd 7 Real Advisor ($12)

3rd 5 Short Cut (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Happy Chappy

Forecast $10 Place forecast Refund Tierce $40 Trio $7 Quartet $196 Scratchings: 2 Cloud Seeder, 6 Stereotype

RACE 5

1st 5 Due Diligence ($30-$15)

2nd 7 Gee For Go ($16)

3rd 2 Caralluma ($9)

4th 1 Ecstatic Green

Forecast $146 Place forecast (5-7) $48, (2-5) $11, (2-7) $38 Tierce $379 Trio $133 Quartet No winner ($110 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 4 Qaaraat ($22-$7)

2nd 2 Lady Catherine ($9)

3rd 10 Galiek Yo Baby ($32)

4th 3 Gallic Girl

Forecast $15 Place forecast (2-4) $7, (4-10) $34, (2-10) $49 Tierce $266 Trio $146 Quartet No winner ($310 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 2 Malmoos ($11-$6)

2nd 1 Forever Mine ($9)

3rd 4 Winter Stories ($20)

4th 3 Catch Twentytwo

Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-2) $5, (2-4) $12, (1-4) $21 Tierce $113 Trio $34 Quartet No winner ($446 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 3 Tripple Jet ($15-$6)

2nd 5 Crack It Open ($19)

3rd 2 Dirty Martini ($6)

4th 6 Northern Tune

Forecast $53 Place forecast (3-5) $12, (2-3) $5, (2-5) $12 Tierce $275 Trio $26 Quartet No winner ($718 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Mister Mainstay, 9 Duke's Gem

RACE 9

1st 1 MK's Pride ($23-$7)

2nd 10 War Of Athena ($6)

3rd 8 Flying Carpet ($15)

4th 11 Afternoon Tea

Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-10) $3, (1-8) $29, (8-10) $42 Tierce No winner ($654 carried forward) Trio $81 Quartet No winner ($864 carried forward) Scratchings: 9 Anything Goes, 14 Only The Brave, 18 Emerald Floe

RACE 10

1st 1 Mister Vargus ($16-$7)

2nd 8 Dragon Power ($25)

3rd 3 Worlds Your Oyster ($17)

4th 6 Al Bragga

Forecast $62 Place forecast (1-8) $19, (1-3) $18, (3-8) $47 Tierce $1,665 Trio $245 Quartet No winner ($1,254 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 14 Hudoo Magic ($44-$15)

2nd 13 Charles ($31)

3rd 12 Youcanthurrylove ($51)

4th 17 Tree Tumbo

Forecast $135 Place forecast (13-14) $45, (12-14) $117, (12-13) $195 Tierce No winner ($488 carried forward) Trio No winner ($786 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($1,328 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Infamous Fox, 18 Silver God, 19 Category Four

RACE 12

1st 6 Miss Millstream ($72-$25)

2nd 3 Cape Of Storms ($8)

3rd 5 Fire Walker ($18)

4th 4 Winter Assembly

Forecast $72 Place forecast (3-6) $13, (5-6) $41, (3-5) $24 Tierce $1,898 Trio $267 Quartet No winner ($1,917 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 1 Saragon ($35-$13)

2nd 7 Heart Stwings ($8)

3rd 9 Strada Statale ($11)

4th 6 Dance Class

Forecast $33 Place forecast (1-7) $9, (1-9) $24, (7-9) $11 Tierce $280 Trio $97 Quartet $1,899 Scratching: 5 Tahitian Orana

RACE 14

1st 2 Rockin' Ringo ($47-$10)

2nd 1 Arctic Drift ($17)

3rd 7 Northern Song ($5.10)

4th 5 Peaceful Day

Forecast $63 Place forecast (1-2) $14, (2-7) $5, (1-7) $8 Tierce $354 Trio $46 Quartet No winner ($260 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

