Saturday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 15 Sweet Future ($13-$6)
2nd 9 Florentine ($6)
3rd 8 Big City Girl ($84)
4th 12 Queen Anne's Lace
Forecast $5 Place forecast (9-15) $3, (8-15) $486, (8-9) $162 Tierce $1,661 Trio $217 Quartet No winner ($1,686 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 13 Paisley Park ($97-$29)
2nd 15 Sea Virescent ($9)
3rd 4 Bartholdi ($40)
4th 5 Battle Force
Forecast $84 Place forecast (13-15) $26, (4-13) $140, (4-15) $37 Tierce No winner ($3,386 carried forward) Trio $804 Quartet No winner ($2,128 carried forward) Scratchings: 14 Royal Mazarin, 17 Smuts, 18 Durban Boy
RACE 3
1st 1 Spice Market ($16-$7)
2nd 2 Lucy Belle ($7)
3rd 10 Immaculate ($40)
4th 9 Ideal Jet
Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-2) $5, (1-10) $41, (2-10) $33 Tierce $696 Trio $144 Quartet $2,947 ($1,940 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Lotus
RACE 4
1st 1 I Did What I Did ($17-$7)
2nd 7 Real Advisor ($12)
3rd 5 Short Cut (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Happy Chappy
Forecast $10 Place forecast Refund Tierce $40 Trio $7 Quartet $196 Scratchings: 2 Cloud Seeder, 6 Stereotype
RACE 5
1st 5 Due Diligence ($30-$15)
2nd 7 Gee For Go ($16)
3rd 2 Caralluma ($9)
4th 1 Ecstatic Green
Forecast $146 Place forecast (5-7) $48, (2-5) $11, (2-7) $38 Tierce $379 Trio $133 Quartet No winner ($110 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 4 Qaaraat ($22-$7)
2nd 2 Lady Catherine ($9)
3rd 10 Galiek Yo Baby ($32)
4th 3 Gallic Girl
Forecast $15 Place forecast (2-4) $7, (4-10) $34, (2-10) $49 Tierce $266 Trio $146 Quartet No winner ($310 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 2 Malmoos ($11-$6)
2nd 1 Forever Mine ($9)
3rd 4 Winter Stories ($20)
4th 3 Catch Twentytwo
Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-2) $5, (2-4) $12, (1-4) $21 Tierce $113 Trio $34 Quartet No winner ($446 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 3 Tripple Jet ($15-$6)
2nd 5 Crack It Open ($19)
3rd 2 Dirty Martini ($6)
4th 6 Northern Tune
Forecast $53 Place forecast (3-5) $12, (2-3) $5, (2-5) $12 Tierce $275 Trio $26 Quartet No winner ($718 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Mister Mainstay, 9 Duke's Gem
RACE 9
1st 1 MK's Pride ($23-$7)
2nd 10 War Of Athena ($6)
3rd 8 Flying Carpet ($15)
4th 11 Afternoon Tea
Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-10) $3, (1-8) $29, (8-10) $42 Tierce No winner ($654 carried forward) Trio $81 Quartet No winner ($864 carried forward) Scratchings: 9 Anything Goes, 14 Only The Brave, 18 Emerald Floe
RACE 10
1st 1 Mister Vargus ($16-$7)
2nd 8 Dragon Power ($25)
3rd 3 Worlds Your Oyster ($17)
4th 6 Al Bragga
Forecast $62 Place forecast (1-8) $19, (1-3) $18, (3-8) $47 Tierce $1,665 Trio $245 Quartet No winner ($1,254 carried forward)
RACE 11
1st 14 Hudoo Magic ($44-$15)
2nd 13 Charles ($31)
3rd 12 Youcanthurrylove ($51)
4th 17 Tree Tumbo
Forecast $135 Place forecast (13-14) $45, (12-14) $117, (12-13) $195 Tierce No winner ($488 carried forward) Trio No winner ($786 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($1,328 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Infamous Fox, 18 Silver God, 19 Category Four
RACE 12
1st 6 Miss Millstream ($72-$25)
2nd 3 Cape Of Storms ($8)
3rd 5 Fire Walker ($18)
4th 4 Winter Assembly
Forecast $72 Place forecast (3-6) $13, (5-6) $41, (3-5) $24 Tierce $1,898 Trio $267 Quartet No winner ($1,917 carried forward)
RACE 13
1st 1 Saragon ($35-$13)
2nd 7 Heart Stwings ($8)
3rd 9 Strada Statale ($11)
4th 6 Dance Class
Forecast $33 Place forecast (1-7) $9, (1-9) $24, (7-9) $11 Tierce $280 Trio $97 Quartet $1,899 Scratching: 5 Tahitian Orana
RACE 14
1st 2 Rockin' Ringo ($47-$10)
2nd 1 Arctic Drift ($17)
3rd 7 Northern Song ($5.10)
4th 5 Peaceful Day
Forecast $63 Place forecast (1-2) $14, (2-7) $5, (1-7) $8 Tierce $354 Trio $46 Quartet No winner ($260 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now