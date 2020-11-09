Racing

Saturday's South Africa results

Nov 09, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Magic Blaze ($40-$12)

2nd 17 Carolina Reaper ($42)

3rd 7 Chariot Master ($8)

4th 3 Confessor

Forecast $295 Place forecast (2-17) $143, (2-7) $19, (7-17) $55 Tierce No winner ($504 carried forward) Trio $160 Quartet No winner ($570 carried forward) Scratchings: 14 Celestial Love, 15 Golden Magic, 18 Sergeant York

RACE 2

1st 15 Run April Run ($21-$9)

2nd 6 Magical Flight ($8)

3rd 4 Lightning Lass ($13)

4th 10 Big City Girl

Forecast $15 Place forecast (6-15) $5, (4-15) $18, (4-6) $14 Tierce $230 Trio $34 Quartet No winner ($860 carried forward) Scratching: 17 Miss Emblem

RACE 3

1st 5 Cockney Pride ($24-$13)

1st 6 Sweet And Spicy ($12-$9)

3rd 4 Invisible ($7)

4th 1 Mill Queen

Forecast $37 Place forecast (5-6) $9, (4-5) $13, (4-6) $7 Tierce (5-6-4) $109, (6-5-4) $104 Trio $26 Quartet (5-6-4-1) $1,460, (6-5-4-1) $951 ($662 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 Adios Amigos ($11-$8)

2nd 7 Grand Vision ($10)

3rd 11 Veni Vidi Vicci ($6)

4th 10 Superior Leader

Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-7) $11, (1-11) $5, (7-11) $8 Tierce $52 Trio $15 Quartet $202 Scratchings: 2 Royal Flush, 4 Handyman Can

RACE 5

1st 2 Pack Leader ($9-$7)

2nd 4 Prospector ($8)

3rd 3 Putontheredlight ($5.10)

4th 7 Bold Matador

Forecast $9 Place forecast (2-4) $4, (2-3) $3, (3-4) $8 Tierce $24 Trio $10 Quartet $169

RACE 6

1st 11 Rimini ($228-$44)

2nd 5 Our World ($11)

3rd 1 Cape To Rio ($10)

4th 9 Golden Dah

Forecast $270 Place forecast (5-11) $62, (1-11) $68, (1-5) $11 Tierce No winner ($1,528 carried forward) Trio $284 Quartet No winner ($164 carried forward) Scratchings: 6 Rosie Roan, 10 Marydale

RACE 7

1st 5 Captain Of Tortuga ($27-$14)

2nd 4 Fired Up ($14)

3rd 7 Crank It Up (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Expressfromtheus

Forecast $27 Place forecast Refund Tierce $274 Trio $20 Quartet $360 Scratching: 1 Orpheus

RACE 8

1st 5 Giacomo Puccini ($40-$10)

2nd 9 Times New Roman ($18)

3rd 6 Magic Mike ($8)

4th 10 Doppio Oro

Forecast $83 Place forecast (5-9) $31, (5-6) $10, (6-9) $18 Tierce $614 Trio $125 Quartet No winner ($38 carried forward) Scratching: 8 Nixon

RACE 9

1st 1 Summer Pudding ($10-$8)

2nd 5 Rouge Allure ($18)

3rd 3 Mount Laurel (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Elusive Force

Forecast $25 Place forecast Refund Tierce $66 Trio $18 Quartet $176 Scratching: 2 Lady Of Steel

RACE 10

1st 6 Ottoman Empire ($22-$8)

2nd 8 All Lit Up ($5.10)

3rd 4 Double The Fun ($20)

4th 2 Bernie

Forecast $15 Place forecast (6-8) $5, (4-6) $14, (4-8) $16 Tierce $265 Trio $38 Quartet No winner ($122 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Midnight Badger

RACE 11

1st 5 Eden Roc ($15-$6)

2nd 1 Chimichuri Run ($6)

3rd 6 Down To Zero ($22)

4th 7 Oravar

Forecast $13 Place forecast (1-5) $6, (5-6) $11, (1-6) $17 Tierce $120 Trio $55 Quartet No winner ($200 carried forward)

RACE 12

1st 1 Nexus ($14-$7)

2nd 3 Sovereign Spirit ($18)

3rd 6 Snow Report ($18)

4th 7 Kelpie

Forecast $17 Place forecast (1-3) $7, (1-6) $10, (3-6) $14 Tierce $106 Trio $31 Quartet No winner ($300 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 7 Copper Mountain ($10-$5.10)

2nd 5 Golden Pheasant ($8)

3rd 1 Kayla's Champ ($11)

4th 6 Certifiable

Forecast $11 Place forecast (5-7) $4, (1-7) $5, (1-5) $6 Tierce $64 Trio $14 Quartet $265 Scratching: 3 Aristachus

RACE 14

1st 6 Hello Winter Hello ($20-$5.10)

2nd 4 Phil's Dancer ($13)

3rd 9 On Captain's Side ($33)

4th 15 Lilac Sensation

Forecast $35 Place forecast (4-6) $11, (6-9) $25, (4-9) $25 Tierce No winner ($358 carried forward) Trio $170 Quartet No winner ($22 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Point Of Sale, 3 Binoche, 7 Queen Of Quiet

RACE 15

1st 4 Call Me Master ($24-$10)

2nd 6 Castle Corner ($5.10)

3rd 5 Sun Ray ($51)

4th 7 Giant Slayer

Forecast $9 Place forecast (4-6) $5, (4-5) $28, (5-6) $38 Tierce $476 Trio $82 Quartet No winner ($116 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

