Saturday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 12 Sea Virescent ($8-$5.10)

2nd 13 Supreme Dance ($25)

3rd 5 Marrakech ($10) 4th 10 Desert Boy

Forecast $37 Place forecast (12-13) $13, (5-12) $8, (5-13) $61

Tierce $231 Trio $115

Quartet No winner ($168 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 8 Florentine ($8-$5.10)

2nd 12 Say When ($12)

3rd 4 Bella Black ($8) 4th 7 Chloris

Forecast $19 Place forecast (8-12) $9, (4-8) $5, (4-12) $17

Tierce $61 Trio $28 Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Princess Camelot, 9 Oblige, 14 Stolen Heart

RACE 3

1st 11 Shah Akbar ($38-$10)

2nd 3 Royal Wulff ($5.10) 3rd 4 The Time Is Now ($10) 4th 8 Courtroom Magic

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (3-11) $4, (4-11) $14, (3-4) $7

Tierce $190 Trio $27 Quartet $287

RACE 4

1st 1 Golden Pheasant ($49-$12)

2nd 7 Kingsley's Heart ($6) 3rd 2 Cockney Pride ($7) 4th 4 Whipping Boy

Forecast $23 Place forecast (1-7) $8, (1-2) $7, (2-7) $4 Tierce $202 Trio $21 Quartet $553

Scratching: 6 What You Are

RACE 5

1st 3 Frosted Gold ($37-$11)

2nd 2 Zouaves ($10)

3rd 1 Cirillo ($9) 4th 10 Dan The Lad

Forecast $61 Place forecast (2-3) $20, (1-3) $12, (1-2) $9

Tierce $307 Trio $39

Quartet No winner ($134 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Singforafa ($41-$16)

2nd 2 True To Life ($5.10)

3rd 9 Vernichey ($13) 4th 11 Anna Capri

Forecast $32 Place forecast (1-2) $14, (1-9) $22, (2-9) $5 Tierce $273 Trio $39

Quartet No winner ($234 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 9 Christopher Robin ($28-$11)

2nd 2 Astrix ($10) 3rd 10 Victoria Paige ($11) 4th 12 Dance Class

Forecast $37 Place forecast (2-9) $14, (9-10) $19, (2-10) $11 Tierce $310 Trio $59 Quartet No winner ($364 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 5 Second Base ($11-$6)

2nd 10 Follow My Path ($24) 3rd 3 Atomic Blonde ($16) 4th 6 Oyster King

Forecast $23 Place forecast (5-10) $13, (3-5) $12, (3-10) $51 Tierce $154

Trio $117 Quartet No winner ($614 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)