Racing

Saturday's South Africa Results

Nov 16, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 12 Sea Virescent ($8-$5.10)

2nd 13 Supreme Dance ($25)

3rd 5 Marrakech ($10) 4th 10 Desert Boy

Forecast $37 Place forecast (12-13) $13, (5-12) $8, (5-13) $61

Tierce $231 Trio $115

Quartet No winner ($168 carried forward)

Nepean springs $276 surprise in EW Barker Trophy
Racing

Nepean springs $276 surprise in EW Barker Trophy

Related Stories

Sunday's Kuala Lumpur results

Buddies now eyes the HK Mile

Saturday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 2

1st 8 Florentine ($8-$5.10)

2nd 12 Say When ($12)

3rd 4 Bella Black ($8) 4th 7 Chloris

Forecast $19 Place forecast (8-12) $9, (4-8) $5, (4-12) $17

Tierce $61 Trio $28 Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Princess Camelot, 9 Oblige, 14 Stolen Heart

RACE 3

1st 11 Shah Akbar ($38-$10)

2nd 3 Royal Wulff ($5.10) 3rd 4 The Time Is Now ($10) 4th 8 Courtroom Magic

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (3-11) $4, (4-11) $14, (3-4) $7

Tierce $190 Trio $27 Quartet $287

RACE 4

1st 1 Golden Pheasant ($49-$12)

2nd 7 Kingsley's Heart ($6) 3rd 2 Cockney Pride ($7) 4th 4 Whipping Boy

Forecast $23 Place forecast (1-7) $8, (1-2) $7, (2-7) $4 Tierce $202 Trio $21 Quartet $553

Scratching: 6 What You Are

RACE 5

1st 3 Frosted Gold ($37-$11)

2nd 2 Zouaves ($10)

3rd 1 Cirillo ($9) 4th 10 Dan The Lad

Forecast $61 Place forecast (2-3) $20, (1-3) $12, (1-2) $9

Tierce $307 Trio $39

Quartet No winner ($134 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Singforafa ($41-$16)

2nd 2 True To Life ($5.10)

3rd 9 Vernichey ($13) 4th 11 Anna Capri

Forecast $32 Place forecast (1-2) $14, (1-9) $22, (2-9) $5 Tierce $273 Trio $39

Quartet No winner ($234 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 9 Christopher Robin ($28-$11)

2nd 2 Astrix ($10) 3rd 10 Victoria Paige ($11) 4th 12 Dance Class

Forecast $37 Place forecast (2-9) $14, (9-10) $19, (2-10) $11 Tierce $310 Trio $59 Quartet No winner ($364 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 5 Second Base ($11-$6)

2nd 10 Follow My Path ($24) 3rd 3 Atomic Blonde ($16) 4th 6 Oyster King

Forecast $23 Place forecast (5-10) $13, (3-5) $12, (3-10) $51 Tierce $154

Trio $117 Quartet No winner ($614 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING