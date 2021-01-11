Saturday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Emperors Decree ($26-$7)

2nd 1 Royal Flush ($5.10)

3rd 8 Real Advisor ($8)

4th 7 Gillian Anne

Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $4, (2-8) $4, (1-8) $5 Tierce $58 Trio $10

Quartet No winner ($558 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Sovereign Rose ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Cape To Rio ($15)

3rd 7 Golightly ($41)

4th 3 Imperial Ballet

Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $9, (2-7) $22, (1-7) $54

Tierce $228 Trio $100 Quartet $1,280

RACE 3

1st 2 African Rain ($31-$9)

2nd 8 Kwinta's Light ($6)

3rd 1 Jack Tarr ($10)

4th 4 Danilo Danilovitch

Forecast $18

Place forecast (2-8) $6, (1-2) $12, (1-8) $7

Tierce $167 Trio $30 Quartet $386

RACE 4

1st 1 Kasimir ($6-$6)

2nd 2 Russet Air ($8)

3rd 4 Fabian (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 King Of Gems

Forecast $4 Tierce $10 Trio $6

Quartet $25

RACE 5

1st 1 Golden Ducat ($9-$5.10)

2nd 6 Sachdev ($10)

3rd 4 African Night Sky ($12)

4th 7 Super Silvano

Forecast $18 Place forecast (1-6) $6, (1-4) $14, (4-6) $51

Tierce $660 Trio $131

Quartet No winner ($612 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Queen Supreme ($15-$5.10)

2nd 2 Clouds Unfold ($7)

3rd 10 Princess Calla ($26)

4th 11 Chat Ching

Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (1-10) $16, (2-10) $28

Tierce $372 Trio $77

Quartet No winner ($977 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 8 Jet Dark ($35-$13)

2nd 1 Rainbow Bridge ($5.10)

3rd 3 Belgarion ($7)

4th 2 Do It Again

Forecast $32

Place forecast (1-8) $8, (3-8) $6, (1-3) $5

Tierce $347 Trio $18 Quartet $734

RACE 8

1st 7 Real Gone Kid ($20-$6)

2nd 2 Tarantino ($11)

3rd 9 Irish Morning ($10)

4th 1 Joseph Barry

Forecast $33

Place forecast (2-7) $14, (7-9) $13, (2-9) $13

Tierce $368

Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($390 jackpot carried forward to Jan 12 SA meeting)