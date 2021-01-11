Saturday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Emperors Decree ($26-$7)
2nd 1 Royal Flush ($5.10)
3rd 8 Real Advisor ($8)
4th 7 Gillian Anne
Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $4, (2-8) $4, (1-8) $5 Tierce $58 Trio $10
Quartet No winner ($558 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 2 Sovereign Rose ($13-$6)
2nd 1 Cape To Rio ($15)
3rd 7 Golightly ($41)
4th 3 Imperial Ballet
Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $9, (2-7) $22, (1-7) $54
Tierce $228 Trio $100 Quartet $1,280
RACE 3
1st 2 African Rain ($31-$9)
2nd 8 Kwinta's Light ($6)
3rd 1 Jack Tarr ($10)
4th 4 Danilo Danilovitch
Forecast $18
Place forecast (2-8) $6, (1-2) $12, (1-8) $7
Tierce $167 Trio $30 Quartet $386
RACE 4
1st 1 Kasimir ($6-$6)
2nd 2 Russet Air ($8)
3rd 4 Fabian (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 King Of Gems
Forecast $4 Tierce $10 Trio $6
Quartet $25
RACE 5
1st 1 Golden Ducat ($9-$5.10)
2nd 6 Sachdev ($10)
3rd 4 African Night Sky ($12)
4th 7 Super Silvano
Forecast $18 Place forecast (1-6) $6, (1-4) $14, (4-6) $51
Tierce $660 Trio $131
Quartet No winner ($612 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 1 Queen Supreme ($15-$5.10)
2nd 2 Clouds Unfold ($7)
3rd 10 Princess Calla ($26)
4th 11 Chat Ching
Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (1-10) $16, (2-10) $28
Tierce $372 Trio $77
Quartet No winner ($977 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 8 Jet Dark ($35-$13)
2nd 1 Rainbow Bridge ($5.10)
3rd 3 Belgarion ($7)
4th 2 Do It Again
Forecast $32
Place forecast (1-8) $8, (3-8) $6, (1-3) $5
Tierce $347 Trio $18 Quartet $734
RACE 8
1st 7 Real Gone Kid ($20-$6)
2nd 2 Tarantino ($11)
3rd 9 Irish Morning ($10)
4th 1 Joseph Barry
Forecast $33
Place forecast (2-7) $14, (7-9) $13, (2-9) $13
Tierce $368
Trio $83
Quartet No winner ($390 jackpot carried forward to Jan 12 SA meeting)
