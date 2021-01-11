Racing

Saturday's South Africa Results

Jan 11, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Emperors Decree ($26-$7)

2nd 1 Royal Flush ($5.10)

3rd 8 Real Advisor ($8)

4th 7 Gillian Anne

Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $4, (2-8) $4, (1-8) $5 Tierce $58 Trio $10

Quartet No winner ($558 carried forward)

Entertainer puts on a winning show
Racing

Entertainer puts on a winning show

Related Stories

Sunday's Ipoh Results

Family matters rule top rookie Simon Kok out for a month

Leatherhead claims Poly mile record

RACE 2

1st 2 Sovereign Rose ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Cape To Rio ($15)

3rd 7 Golightly ($41)

4th 3 Imperial Ballet

Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $9, (2-7) $22, (1-7) $54

Tierce $228 Trio $100 Quartet $1,280

RACE 3

1st 2 African Rain ($31-$9)

2nd 8 Kwinta's Light ($6)

3rd 1 Jack Tarr ($10)

4th 4 Danilo Danilovitch

Forecast $18

Place forecast (2-8) $6, (1-2) $12, (1-8) $7

Tierce $167 Trio $30 Quartet $386

RACE 4

1st 1 Kasimir ($6-$6)

2nd 2 Russet Air ($8)

3rd 4 Fabian (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 King Of Gems

Forecast $4 Tierce $10 Trio $6

Quartet $25

RACE 5

1st 1 Golden Ducat ($9-$5.10)

2nd 6 Sachdev ($10)

3rd 4 African Night Sky ($12)

4th 7 Super Silvano

Forecast $18 Place forecast (1-6) $6, (1-4) $14, (4-6) $51

Tierce $660 Trio $131

Quartet No winner ($612 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Queen Supreme ($15-$5.10)

2nd 2 Clouds Unfold ($7)

3rd 10 Princess Calla ($26)

4th 11 Chat Ching

Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (1-10) $16, (2-10) $28

Tierce $372 Trio $77

Quartet No winner ($977 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 8 Jet Dark ($35-$13)

2nd 1 Rainbow Bridge ($5.10)

3rd 3 Belgarion ($7)

4th 2 Do It Again

Forecast $32

Place forecast (1-8) $8, (3-8) $6, (1-3) $5

Tierce $347 Trio $18 Quartet $734

RACE 8

1st 7 Real Gone Kid ($20-$6)

2nd 2 Tarantino ($11)

3rd 9 Irish Morning ($10)

4th 1 Joseph Barry

Forecast $33

Place forecast (2-7) $14, (7-9) $13, (2-9) $13

Tierce $368

Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($390 jackpot carried forward to Jan 12 SA meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING