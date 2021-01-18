Saturday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Dockofthebay ($8-$6)

2nd 6 Warrior Captain ($6)

3rd 7 On Cue ($6)

4th 4 Kuuma

Forecast $6 Place forecast (2-6) $3, (2-7) $3, (6-7) $4 Tierce $27 Trio $7 Quartet $44 Scratching: 5 Team Gold

RACE 2

1st 1 Arctic Skyline ($9-$5.10)

2nd 4 Gin And Tonic ($9)

3rd 9 Southern Cape ($7)

4th 3 Eternity Ring

Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-4) $7, (1-9) $3, (4-9) $5 Tierce $37 Trio $9

Quartet No winner ($384 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 I Am Royal

RACE 3

1st 7 Savannah Storm ($75-$23)

2nd 1 Puerto Manzano ($5.10)

3rd 3 Have A Go Jo ($7)

4th 4 Lady Amherst

Forecast $79 Place forecast (1-7) $26, (3-7) $12, (1-3) $7 Tierce $2,998 Trio $63

Quartet No winner ($1,410 carried forward) Scratching: 6 Hertog

RACE 4

1st 7 Celtic Night ($9-$6)

2nd 5 Adderbury Lake ($7)

3rd 3 Flashlight ($14)

4th 9 Rose Princess

Forecast $10 Place forecast (5-7) $5, (3-7) $9, (3-5) $19 Tierce $132 Trio $55

Quartet $673 Scratching: 6 Boldly Go

RACE 5

1st 8 Lear Jet ($144-$31)

2nd 2 Smuts ($5.10)

3rd 4 Mcebisi ($37)

4th 7 Governors Glory

Forecast $93 Place forecast (2-8) $23, (4-8) $119, (2-4) $27 Tierce $1,009

Trio $218 Quartet No winner ($134 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Heartbreak Hotel ($45-$7)

2nd 4 High Moon ($5.10)

3rd 14 Van Gogh ($66)

4th 7 Crack It Open

Forecast $14 Place forecast (3-4) $7, (3-14) $149, (4-14) $49 Tierce No winner ($1,666 carried forward) Trio $283

Quartet No winner ($260 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Super Duke

RACE 7

1st 11 In Limbo ($11-$6)

2nd 2 Bright Eyed Girl ($13)

3rd 6 Mauby ($10)

4th 5 Mirren

Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-11) $14, (6-11) $6, (2-6) $16 Tierce $173 Trio $58

Quartet No winner ($424 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Aryaam

RACE 8

1st 8 Halloween ($108-$33)

2nd 5 Helen's Blush ($6)

3rd 3 Shades Of Red ($23)

4th 2 Whatsinadream

Forecast $53 Place forecast (5-8) $31, (3-8) $83, (3-5) $27 Tierce $2,107 Trio $264 Quartet No winner ($810 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 1 Kinsley's Heart ($44-$9)

2nd 7 Invincible Warrior ($7)

3rd 5 August Rain ($13)

4th 6 Rock You

Forecast $31 Place forecast (1-7) $13, (1-5) $12, (5-7) $10 Tierce $151 Trio $49 Quartet No winner ($1,149 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 3 Kommetdieding ($15-$9)

2nd 8 Firealley ($6)

3rd 1 Captain Flinders ($10)

4th 6 Rockin' Ringo

Forecast $15 Place forecast (3-8) $6, (1-3) $8, (1-8) $10 Tierce $80 Trio $34 Quartet $451

RACE 11

1st 8 Curvation ($19-$12)

2nd 4 Fire Flower ($15)

3rd 5 Ocean Forest ($21)

4th 7 Illuminate

Forecast $29 Place forecast (4-8) $10, (5-8) $30, (4-5) $37 Tierce No winner ($1,540 carried forward) Trio $82

Quartet No winner ($98 carried forward)

RACE 12

1st 2 The Second Wave ($21-$5.10)

2nd 4 Salvator Mundi ($7)

3rd 1 All Lit Up ($10)

4th 3 Juan Carlos

Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-4) $8, (1-2) $8, (1-4) $10 Tierce $167

Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($184 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Times New Roman

RACE 13

1st 7 Diorama ($19-$5.10)

2nd 3 Querari Ferrari ($26)

3rd 8 Flaming Duchess ($8)

4th 2 Kayla's Champ

Forecast $75 Place forecast (3-7) $17, (7-8) $5, (3-8) $21 Tierce $1,104

Trio $131 Quartet No winner ($294 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Way Of The World

RACE 14

1st 2 Gayleactic Star ($57-$19)

2nd 1 Brave New World ($5.10)

3rd 6 Windsor Beat ($12)

4th 5 Miss Millstream

Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (2-6) $28, (1-6) $15 Tierce $659 Trio $90

Quartet No winner ($456 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratching: 10 Noble Rhythm