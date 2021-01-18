Racing

Saturday's South Africa Results

Jan 18, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Dockofthebay ($8-$6)

2nd 6 Warrior Captain ($6)

3rd 7 On Cue ($6)

4th 4 Kuuma

Forecast $6 Place forecast (2-6) $3, (2-7) $3, (6-7) $4 Tierce $27 Trio $7 Quartet $44 Scratching: 5 Team Gold

RACE 2

1st 1 Arctic Skyline ($9-$5.10)

Alwin Tan gets his 500th winner, finally
Racing

Alwin Tan gets his 500th winner, finally

Related Stories

Sunday's Hong Kong Results

CK Ng disqualified for one year

Let’s See Troy score on Lim’s Bestbreaker

2nd 4 Gin And Tonic ($9)

3rd 9 Southern Cape ($7)

4th 3 Eternity Ring

Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-4) $7, (1-9) $3, (4-9) $5 Tierce $37 Trio $9

Quartet No winner ($384 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 I Am Royal

RACE 3

1st 7 Savannah Storm ($75-$23)

2nd 1 Puerto Manzano ($5.10)

3rd 3 Have A Go Jo ($7)

4th 4 Lady Amherst

Forecast $79 Place forecast (1-7) $26, (3-7) $12, (1-3) $7 Tierce $2,998 Trio $63

Quartet No winner ($1,410 carried forward) Scratching: 6 Hertog

RACE 4

1st 7 Celtic Night ($9-$6)

2nd 5 Adderbury Lake ($7)

3rd 3 Flashlight ($14)

4th 9 Rose Princess

Forecast $10 Place forecast (5-7) $5, (3-7) $9, (3-5) $19 Tierce $132 Trio $55

Quartet $673 Scratching: 6 Boldly Go

RACE 5

1st 8 Lear Jet ($144-$31)

2nd 2 Smuts ($5.10)

3rd 4 Mcebisi ($37)

4th 7 Governors Glory

Forecast $93 Place forecast (2-8) $23, (4-8) $119, (2-4) $27 Tierce $1,009

Trio $218 Quartet No winner ($134 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Heartbreak Hotel ($45-$7)

2nd 4 High Moon ($5.10)

3rd 14 Van Gogh ($66)

4th 7 Crack It Open

Forecast $14 Place forecast (3-4) $7, (3-14) $149, (4-14) $49 Tierce No winner ($1,666 carried forward) Trio $283

Quartet No winner ($260 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Super Duke

RACE 7

1st 11 In Limbo ($11-$6)

2nd 2 Bright Eyed Girl ($13)

3rd 6 Mauby ($10)

4th 5 Mirren

Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-11) $14, (6-11) $6, (2-6) $16 Tierce $173 Trio $58

Quartet No winner ($424 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Aryaam

RACE 8

1st 8 Halloween ($108-$33)

2nd 5 Helen's Blush ($6)

3rd 3 Shades Of Red ($23)

4th 2 Whatsinadream

Forecast $53 Place forecast (5-8) $31, (3-8) $83, (3-5) $27 Tierce $2,107 Trio $264 Quartet No winner ($810 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 1 Kinsley's Heart ($44-$9)

2nd 7 Invincible Warrior ($7)

3rd 5 August Rain ($13)

4th 6 Rock You

Forecast $31 Place forecast (1-7) $13, (1-5) $12, (5-7) $10 Tierce $151 Trio $49 Quartet No winner ($1,149 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 3 Kommetdieding ($15-$9)

2nd 8 Firealley ($6)

3rd 1 Captain Flinders ($10)

4th 6 Rockin' Ringo

Forecast $15 Place forecast (3-8) $6, (1-3) $8, (1-8) $10 Tierce $80 Trio $34 Quartet $451

RACE 11

1st 8 Curvation ($19-$12)

2nd 4 Fire Flower ($15)

3rd 5 Ocean Forest ($21)

4th 7 Illuminate

Forecast $29 Place forecast (4-8) $10, (5-8) $30, (4-5) $37 Tierce No winner ($1,540 carried forward) Trio $82

Quartet No winner ($98 carried forward)

RACE 12

1st 2 The Second Wave ($21-$5.10)

2nd 4 Salvator Mundi ($7)

3rd 1 All Lit Up ($10)

4th 3 Juan Carlos

Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-4) $8, (1-2) $8, (1-4) $10 Tierce $167

Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($184 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Times New Roman

RACE 13

1st 7 Diorama ($19-$5.10)

2nd 3 Querari Ferrari ($26)

3rd 8 Flaming Duchess ($8)

4th 2 Kayla's Champ

Forecast $75 Place forecast (3-7) $17, (7-8) $5, (3-8) $21 Tierce $1,104

Trio $131 Quartet No winner ($294 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Way Of The World

RACE 14

1st 2 Gayleactic Star ($57-$19)

2nd 1 Brave New World ($5.10)

3rd 6 Windsor Beat ($12)

4th 5 Miss Millstream

Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (2-6) $28, (1-6) $15 Tierce $659 Trio $90

Quartet No winner ($456 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratching: 10 Noble Rhythm

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING