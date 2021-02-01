Racing

Saturday's South Africa Results

Feb 01, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Danilo Danilovitch ($8-$6)

2nd 5 Safe Return ($8)

3rd 6 Impressive Queen ($14)

4th 2 Callmemrgreenlight

Forecast $12 Place forecast (3-5) $6, (3-6) $11, (5-6) $28

Tierce $168

The champ Duric’s Prosperous Return
Racing

The champ Duric's Prosperous Return

Related Stories

Sunday's Hong Kong Results

Knight Love for encore in the last race

Moon Jumper hard to outdo in Race 10

Trio $57

Quartet $346

Scratching: 8 Super Siri

RACE 2

Abandoned

RACE 3

1st 1 Starboard ($10-$7)

2nd 2 Daughter Of Zeus ($7)

3rd 5 Zeta Jones ($5.10)

4th 3 Swazi Queen

Forecast $8

Place forecast (1-2) $3, (1-5) $5, (2-5) $10

Tierce $35

Trio $16

Quartet $36

RACE 4

Abandoned

RACE 5

1st 3 Wolf Man ($40-$13)

2nd 2 Greenlightflash ($16)

3rd 4 Superior Leader ($6)

4th 13 Grand Escape

Forecast $46 Place forecast (2-3) $12, (3-4) $10, (2-4) $11

Tierce $167

Trio $43

Quartet No winner ($142 carried forward)

RACE 6

Abandoned

RACE 7

1st 9 Pinkerton ($15-$6)

2nd 1 Doublemint ($46)

3rd 6 Captain Of Stealth ($8)

4th 5 Snow Report

Forecast $116 Place forecast (1-9) $19, (6-9) $5, (1-6) $41

Tierce $592

Trio $174

Quartet No winner ($428 carried forward)

RACE 8

Abandoned

RACE 9

1st 5 Ambiorix ($28-$6)

2nd 2 Barzalona ($6)

3rd 4 High Hosanna ($5.10)

4th 3 Sheldon

Forecast $46 Place forecast (2-5) $13, (4-5) $12, (2-4) $5

Tierce $480

Trio $45

Quartet No winner ($929 carried forward)

RACE 10

Abandoned

RACE 11

1st 1 Kommetdieding ($17-$12)

2nd 13 Legitimate ($8)

3rd 2 Rascallion ($5.10)

4th 4 Hoedspruit

Forecast $32 Place forecast (1-13) $13, (1-2) $4, (2-13) $9

Tierce $82

Trio $24

Quartet No winner ($1,293 carried forward)

RACE 12

Abandoned

RACE 13

1st 11 Run Fox Run ($23-$8)

2nd 6 Rio Querari ($5.10)

3rd 10 Celtic Sea ($10)

4th 4 Bold Respect

Forecast $30

Place forecast (6-11) $12, (10-11) $5, (6-10) $10

Tierce $100

Trio $29

Quartet No winner ($1,886 carried forward)

RACE 14

Abandoned

RACE 15

1st 10 Captain's Ransom ($8-$7)

2nd 1 Clouds Unfold ($7)

3rd 5 Kelpie ($58)

4th 11 Chat Ching

Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-10) $4, (5-10) $21, (1-5) $57

Tierce $159

Trio $95

Quartet $850

RACE 16

Abandoned

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING