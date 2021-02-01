Saturday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Danilo Danilovitch ($8-$6)
2nd 5 Safe Return ($8)
3rd 6 Impressive Queen ($14)
4th 2 Callmemrgreenlight
Forecast $12 Place forecast (3-5) $6, (3-6) $11, (5-6) $28
Tierce $168
Trio $57
Quartet $346
Scratching: 8 Super Siri
RACE 2
Abandoned
RACE 3
1st 1 Starboard ($10-$7)
2nd 2 Daughter Of Zeus ($7)
3rd 5 Zeta Jones ($5.10)
4th 3 Swazi Queen
Forecast $8
Place forecast (1-2) $3, (1-5) $5, (2-5) $10
Tierce $35
Trio $16
Quartet $36
RACE 4
Abandoned
RACE 5
1st 3 Wolf Man ($40-$13)
2nd 2 Greenlightflash ($16)
3rd 4 Superior Leader ($6)
4th 13 Grand Escape
Forecast $46 Place forecast (2-3) $12, (3-4) $10, (2-4) $11
Tierce $167
Trio $43
Quartet No winner ($142 carried forward)
RACE 6
Abandoned
RACE 7
1st 9 Pinkerton ($15-$6)
2nd 1 Doublemint ($46)
3rd 6 Captain Of Stealth ($8)
4th 5 Snow Report
Forecast $116 Place forecast (1-9) $19, (6-9) $5, (1-6) $41
Tierce $592
Trio $174
Quartet No winner ($428 carried forward)
RACE 8
Abandoned
RACE 9
1st 5 Ambiorix ($28-$6)
2nd 2 Barzalona ($6)
3rd 4 High Hosanna ($5.10)
4th 3 Sheldon
Forecast $46 Place forecast (2-5) $13, (4-5) $12, (2-4) $5
Tierce $480
Trio $45
Quartet No winner ($929 carried forward)
RACE 10
Abandoned
RACE 11
1st 1 Kommetdieding ($17-$12)
2nd 13 Legitimate ($8)
3rd 2 Rascallion ($5.10)
4th 4 Hoedspruit
Forecast $32 Place forecast (1-13) $13, (1-2) $4, (2-13) $9
Tierce $82
Trio $24
Quartet No winner ($1,293 carried forward)
RACE 12
Abandoned
RACE 13
1st 11 Run Fox Run ($23-$8)
2nd 6 Rio Querari ($5.10)
3rd 10 Celtic Sea ($10)
4th 4 Bold Respect
Forecast $30
Place forecast (6-11) $12, (10-11) $5, (6-10) $10
Tierce $100
Trio $29
Quartet No winner ($1,886 carried forward)
RACE 14
Abandoned
RACE 15
1st 10 Captain's Ransom ($8-$7)
2nd 1 Clouds Unfold ($7)
3rd 5 Kelpie ($58)
4th 11 Chat Ching
Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-10) $4, (5-10) $21, (1-5) $57
Tierce $159
Trio $95
Quartet $850
RACE 16
Abandoned
