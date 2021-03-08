Racing

Saturday's South Africa Results

Mar 08, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Tip Of The Spear ($159-$27)

2nd 2 Captain's Run ($7)

3rd 3 On Cue ($9)

4th 5 Modern Magician

Forecast $369 Place forecast (2-6) $69, (3-6) $69, (2-3) $11 Tierce $2,685

Trio $169 Quartet No winner ($3,091 carried forward)

Real Efecto heading for better things

RACE 2

1st 7 Sound Of Summer ($15-$6)

2nd 3 West Coast Lover ($12)

3rd 1 Ra'ed ($12)

4th 5 Clarkson

Forecast $28 Place forecast (3-7) $8, (1-7) $12, (1-3) $16 Tierce $245 Trio $56

Quartet $669

RACE 3

1st 4 Golden Spoon ($25-$6)

2nd 2 Belle Of Belize ($7)

3rd 3 Essence ($6)

4th 1 Lucy Belle

Forecast $15 Place forecast (2-4) $6, (3-4) $10, (2-3) $7 Tierce $110 Trio $18

Quartet $175

Scratching: 6 Gal Gadot

RACE 4

1st 4 Masked Vigilante ($18-$5.10)

2nd 1 Darjeeling ($26)

3rd 7 Persistance ($9)

4th 6 One Day Or Day One

Forecast $116 Place forecast (1-4) $30, (4-7) $11, (1-7) $46 Tierce No winner ($1,688 carried forward) Trio $180

Quartet No winner ($220 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Veld Flower ($91-$27)

2nd 11 Last Cheer ($25)

3rd 6 All Aglow ($5.10)

4th 4 Making A Scene

Forecast $146 Place forecast (1-11) $45, (1-6) $21, (6-11) $25

Tierce $2,183 Trio $295 Quartet No winner ($366 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Bye Bye Bombshell ($38-$14)

2nd 5 Global Goddess ($5.10)

3rd 9 Treasure Hunt ($23)

4th 7 Phedra

Forecast $24 Place forecast (2-5) $10, (2-9) $51, (5-9) $19

Tierce $481 Trio $98

Quartet No winner ($566 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Chitengo ($119-$30)

2nd 8 Tyrus Express ($14)

3rd 9 Don't Look Back ($5.10)

4th 4 African Adventure

Forecast $75

Place forecast (1-8) $25, (1-9) $18, (8-9) $10

Tierce $1,398 Trio $124

Quartet No winner ($830 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Benjamin ($8-$5.10)

2nd 3 Mr Frostie ($18)

3rd 6 Firstamongequals ($44)

4th 10 Buffalo Thorn

Forecast $25 Place forecast (1-3) $11, (1-6) $25, (3-6) $51 Tierce $158 Trio $118 Quartet No winner ($1,043 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Star Captain

RACE 9

1st 1 War Of Athena ($6-$6)

2nd 8 Netta ($16)

3rd 5 Magical Flight ($28)

4th 6 Sparkling Water

Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-8) $9, (1-5) $9, (5-8) $19 Tierce $157 Trio $57

Quartet $1,210

RACE 10

1st 10 Granny's Moon ($128-$30)

2nd 2 Jo Loves ($18)

3rd 8 Boldly Go ($18)

4th 3 Subterfuge

Forecast $154 Place forecast (2-10) $28, (8-10) $54, (2-8) $25

Tierce $912 Trio $1,045

Quartet No winner ($332 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Path To Go

RACE 11

1st 1 Malmoos ($23-$12)

2nd 4 Second Base ($5.10)

3rd 2 Catch Twentytwo ($6)

4th 7 Flying Carpet

Forecast $16 Place forecast (1-4) $8, (1-2) $5, (2-4) $5 Tierce $75 Trio $11

Quartet No winner ($686 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Al Muthana

RACE 12

1st 8 What A Man ($22-$6)

2nd 10 Lucky Dancer ($19)

3rd 5 Alpha Pappa ($8)

4th 2 Doppio Oro

Forecast $85

Place forecast (8-10) $35, (5-8) $12, (5-10) $20 Tierce $356 Trio $98 Quartet No winner ($1,484 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Somerset Maugham

RACE 13

1st 11 MK's Pride ($10-$5.10)

2nd 1 Got The Greenlight ($10)

3rd 3 Expressfromtheus ($12)

4th 7 Whorly Whorly

Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-11) $5, (3-11) $8, (1-3) $17 Tierce $60 Trio $22

Quartet $1,112

RACE 14

1st 8 Adios Amigos ($9-$6)

2nd 5 Giacomo Puccini ($12)

3rd 9 Path Of Choice ($6)

4th 7 Pink Floyd

Forecast $17 Place forecast (5-8) $6, (8-9) $6, (5-9) $13

Tierce $48 Trio $16 Quartet No winner

($106 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratchings: 3 Irish Morning, 4 Theory Of Flight

RACE 15

Abandoned/Refund

