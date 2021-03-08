Saturday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Tip Of The Spear ($159-$27)
2nd 2 Captain's Run ($7)
3rd 3 On Cue ($9)
4th 5 Modern Magician
Forecast $369 Place forecast (2-6) $69, (3-6) $69, (2-3) $11 Tierce $2,685
Trio $169 Quartet No winner ($3,091 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 7 Sound Of Summer ($15-$6)
2nd 3 West Coast Lover ($12)
3rd 1 Ra'ed ($12)
4th 5 Clarkson
Forecast $28 Place forecast (3-7) $8, (1-7) $12, (1-3) $16 Tierce $245 Trio $56
Quartet $669
RACE 3
1st 4 Golden Spoon ($25-$6)
2nd 2 Belle Of Belize ($7)
3rd 3 Essence ($6)
4th 1 Lucy Belle
Forecast $15 Place forecast (2-4) $6, (3-4) $10, (2-3) $7 Tierce $110 Trio $18
Quartet $175
Scratching: 6 Gal Gadot
RACE 4
1st 4 Masked Vigilante ($18-$5.10)
2nd 1 Darjeeling ($26)
3rd 7 Persistance ($9)
4th 6 One Day Or Day One
Forecast $116 Place forecast (1-4) $30, (4-7) $11, (1-7) $46 Tierce No winner ($1,688 carried forward) Trio $180
Quartet No winner ($220 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Veld Flower ($91-$27)
2nd 11 Last Cheer ($25)
3rd 6 All Aglow ($5.10)
4th 4 Making A Scene
Forecast $146 Place forecast (1-11) $45, (1-6) $21, (6-11) $25
Tierce $2,183 Trio $295 Quartet No winner ($366 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Bye Bye Bombshell ($38-$14)
2nd 5 Global Goddess ($5.10)
3rd 9 Treasure Hunt ($23)
4th 7 Phedra
Forecast $24 Place forecast (2-5) $10, (2-9) $51, (5-9) $19
Tierce $481 Trio $98
Quartet No winner ($566 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Chitengo ($119-$30)
2nd 8 Tyrus Express ($14)
3rd 9 Don't Look Back ($5.10)
4th 4 African Adventure
Forecast $75
Place forecast (1-8) $25, (1-9) $18, (8-9) $10
Tierce $1,398 Trio $124
Quartet No winner ($830 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 1 Benjamin ($8-$5.10)
2nd 3 Mr Frostie ($18)
3rd 6 Firstamongequals ($44)
4th 10 Buffalo Thorn
Forecast $25 Place forecast (1-3) $11, (1-6) $25, (3-6) $51 Tierce $158 Trio $118 Quartet No winner ($1,043 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Star Captain
RACE 9
1st 1 War Of Athena ($6-$6)
2nd 8 Netta ($16)
3rd 5 Magical Flight ($28)
4th 6 Sparkling Water
Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-8) $9, (1-5) $9, (5-8) $19 Tierce $157 Trio $57
Quartet $1,210
RACE 10
1st 10 Granny's Moon ($128-$30)
2nd 2 Jo Loves ($18)
3rd 8 Boldly Go ($18)
4th 3 Subterfuge
Forecast $154 Place forecast (2-10) $28, (8-10) $54, (2-8) $25
Tierce $912 Trio $1,045
Quartet No winner ($332 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Path To Go
RACE 11
1st 1 Malmoos ($23-$12)
2nd 4 Second Base ($5.10)
3rd 2 Catch Twentytwo ($6)
4th 7 Flying Carpet
Forecast $16 Place forecast (1-4) $8, (1-2) $5, (2-4) $5 Tierce $75 Trio $11
Quartet No winner ($686 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Al Muthana
RACE 12
1st 8 What A Man ($22-$6)
2nd 10 Lucky Dancer ($19)
3rd 5 Alpha Pappa ($8)
4th 2 Doppio Oro
Forecast $85
Place forecast (8-10) $35, (5-8) $12, (5-10) $20 Tierce $356 Trio $98 Quartet No winner ($1,484 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Somerset Maugham
RACE 13
1st 11 MK's Pride ($10-$5.10)
2nd 1 Got The Greenlight ($10)
3rd 3 Expressfromtheus ($12)
4th 7 Whorly Whorly
Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-11) $5, (3-11) $8, (1-3) $17 Tierce $60 Trio $22
Quartet $1,112
RACE 14
1st 8 Adios Amigos ($9-$6)
2nd 5 Giacomo Puccini ($12)
3rd 9 Path Of Choice ($6)
4th 7 Pink Floyd
Forecast $17 Place forecast (5-8) $6, (8-9) $6, (5-9) $13
Tierce $48 Trio $16 Quartet No winner
($106 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)
Scratchings: 3 Irish Morning, 4 Theory Of Flight
RACE 15
Abandoned/Refund
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now